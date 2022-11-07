ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elbert County, CO

cpr.org

A lot of Colorado counties paused vote counting Friday because of the Veterans Day holiday

Election workers in the majority of Colorado counties got a break Friday due to the Veterans Day holiday, pausing the processing of many uncounted ballots. Larimer and Denver county officials bucked the trend and said workers would likely continue counting through the weekend. Larimer posted its most recent results update just after 11 a.m. on Friday. Denver plans to post more results by 5 p.m. on the holiday, according to a spokesman for the city’s elections office.
COLORADO STATE
Sara B. Hansen

UPDATED: Hartsook defeats Henry for House District 44 seat

Updated with the latest information available at 11 am. Nov. 10. Republican Anthony Hartsook defeated Democrat Bob Henry for the House District 44 seat. According to unofficial results from the Colorado Secretary of State's office at 5:21 a.m. Nov. 9, Hartsook leads with nearly 57 percent of the vote — 22,221 to 15,865.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Colorado House Republican leader lying in state

Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Denver weather: Cold Friday, afternoon sun. Denver dipped into the teens this morning, making it the coldest morning this season....
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Colorado Point of View: Future of Republicans in Colorado

Guest state Sen. Paul Lundeen (R) talks about the GOP's role in 2022 elections. Colorado Point of View: Future of Republicans in …. Guest state Sen. Paul Lundeen (R) talks about the GOP's role in 2022 elections. Woman and children escapes apartment fire by jumping …. The Tiffany Square Apartment...
COLORADO STATE
coloradotimesrecorder.com

El Paso County Democrats Capitalize on Republican Civil War During Midterms

Democrats in Colorado won big last night, winning all the statewide races, potentially taking six of the eight U.S. House of Representative seats and winning the U.S. Senate race. Nowhere in Colorado is the Democratic victory more evident than in El Paso County, where, based on early unofficial results, Democrat Stephanie Vigil is poised to flip a house seat in a race against Colorado Springs City Councilor Dave Donelson, where Vigil leads by 737 votes.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Voters, Frisch weigh in on tight House District 3 race

The race between incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert and her Democratic opponent Adam Frisch continued to tighten, with the congresswoman trailing by a razor-thin margin as of Wednesday night. Rogelio Mares reports. Voters, Frisch weigh in on tight House District 3 …. The race between incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert and her...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado Election updates | GOP election night party underway in Greenwood Village

Coloradans – and Americans across the country – today will decide the fate of campaigns, notably the races for U.S. Senate and governor, and decide which party controls the government's legislative branches. Today's elections will define the next policy agenda in Washington, D.C., as well as at the Colorado state Capitol. Follow Colorado Politics, The Denver Gazette and The Colorado Springs Gazette here for live updates. ...
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
CBS Denver

GOP gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganhal delivers emotional concession speech

Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganhal delivered an emotional concession speech after losing the race to Gov. Jared Polis. Dozens of supporters packed her campaign watch party in Sedalia on election night where Ganhal apologized, saying she couldn't pull this one off. Ganhal thanked her team and her family, fighting back tears while her daughter joined her on stage at one point. She also delivered a message to Polis to be "governor for all of Colorado, not just Boulder and Denver."When asked about whether her last-minute conservative media blitz in the days leading up to the election hurt her chances of winning, she replied that she felt it was an opportunity to bring the party together. 
COLORADO STATE
coloradotimesrecorder.com

The Fall of the El Paso County Republican Party

This Saturday, the last weekend before midterm elections, the El Paso County Republican Party held a special central committee meeting to censure 33 party members, many of whom are current elected officials and candidates for Tuesday’s election. Many of those censured Saturday have also opposed or otherwise run afoul of El Paso County GOP Chair Vickie Tonkins or her slate of FEC United-backed, extremist candidates. Once the flagship county party of the Colorado GOP, the El Paso County Republican Party is a house divided, engaged in what Rep. Dave Williams (R-Co Springs) calls a “civil war,” testing whether that party, or any party so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure. The Colorado Times Recorder has compiled nearly two years’ worth of Republican trials, tribulations, goofs, and gaffes to provide much-needed context for Saturday’s censure vote.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
FOX21News.com

El Paso County Election Results 2022

FOX21 News is Your Local Election Headquarters and a list of election results for El Paso County can be found below, beginning after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Several races will be watched closely including; El Paso County Commissioner District 1, El Paso County Commissioner District 5, and El Paso County Sheriff, among others.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
FOX21News.com

Southern Colorado Election Results 2022

FOX21 News is Your Local Election Headquarters and a list of election results for Southern Colorado can be found below, beginning after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Several races will be watched closely including; El Paso County Commissioner District 1, El Paso County Commissioner District 5, El Paso County Sheriff, Pueblo County Commissioner District 3, Pueblo County Coroner, Pueblo County Sheriff, and Teller County Commissioner District 2, among others.
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

Question 300, Issue 301: Colorado Springs voters appear to decide against legalizing recreational marijuana sales

Colorado Springs residents appear to have voted down a ballot measure that would have allowed the sale of recreational marijuana within city limits. The ballot measure, if rejected, would reaffirm the city’s hostility toward the decade-old industry. Late Tuesday night, voters were rejecting recreational cannabis sales in Colorado Springs...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

