Read full article on original website
Related
cpr.org
A lot of Colorado counties paused vote counting Friday because of the Veterans Day holiday
Election workers in the majority of Colorado counties got a break Friday due to the Veterans Day holiday, pausing the processing of many uncounted ballots. Larimer and Denver county officials bucked the trend and said workers would likely continue counting through the weekend. Larimer posted its most recent results update just after 11 a.m. on Friday. Denver plans to post more results by 5 p.m. on the holiday, according to a spokesman for the city’s elections office.
UPDATED: Marshall defeats Huffman for Colorado House District 43 seat
Updated with the latest information available at 11 am. Nov. 10. Democrat Robert Marshall, who battled the Douglas County School District over open records, plans to bring that same intensity to the Colorado State House.
UPDATED: Frizell defeats Martinez for Colorado House District 45 seat
Updated with the latest information available at 11 am. Nov. 10. Elizabeth Frizell, a Republican and former Douglas County Assessor and real estate appraiser, defeated Democrat Ruby Martinez for the House District 45 seat.
UPDATED: Hartsook defeats Henry for House District 44 seat
Updated with the latest information available at 11 am. Nov. 10. Republican Anthony Hartsook defeated Democrat Bob Henry for the House District 44 seat. According to unofficial results from the Colorado Secretary of State's office at 5:21 a.m. Nov. 9, Hartsook leads with nearly 57 percent of the vote — 22,221 to 15,865.
KDVR.com
Colorado House Republican leader lying in state
Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Denver weather: Cold Friday, afternoon sun. Denver dipped into the teens this morning, making it the coldest morning this season....
KDVR.com
Colorado Point of View: Future of Republicans in Colorado
Guest state Sen. Paul Lundeen (R) talks about the GOP's role in 2022 elections. Colorado Point of View: Future of Republicans in …. Guest state Sen. Paul Lundeen (R) talks about the GOP's role in 2022 elections. Woman and children escapes apartment fire by jumping …. The Tiffany Square Apartment...
Castle Rock voters return one incumbent, defeat the other
By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 9, 2022. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — Castle Rock voters Tuesday opted to give Mayor Pro Tem Kevin Backen another four-year term. And they chose challenger Max Brooks over incumbent Caryn Johnson.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
El Paso County Democrats Capitalize on Republican Civil War During Midterms
Democrats in Colorado won big last night, winning all the statewide races, potentially taking six of the eight U.S. House of Representative seats and winning the U.S. Senate race. Nowhere in Colorado is the Democratic victory more evident than in El Paso County, where, based on early unofficial results, Democrat Stephanie Vigil is poised to flip a house seat in a race against Colorado Springs City Councilor Dave Donelson, where Vigil leads by 737 votes.
KDVR.com
Voters, Frisch weigh in on tight House District 3 race
The race between incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert and her Democratic opponent Adam Frisch continued to tighten, with the congresswoman trailing by a razor-thin margin as of Wednesday night. Rogelio Mares reports. Voters, Frisch weigh in on tight House District 3 …. The race between incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert and her...
Weekly decisively wins DougCo sheriff’s race preliminary results show
(Douglas County Sheriff's Office) (Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Captain Darren Weekly appears to have won the race to be the county’s next sheriff, according to preliminary results released by the Douglas County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs school district bans 'critical race theory' amid bitter infighting on school board
Several District 49 Board of Education members called on each other to resign at Thursday’s meeting. The events were the culmination of what some board members call “a series of inflammatory issues.”. Board President John Graham opened by urging Ivy Liu to resign, saying he has “lost all...
Colorado Election updates | GOP election night party underway in Greenwood Village
Coloradans – and Americans across the country – today will decide the fate of campaigns, notably the races for U.S. Senate and governor, and decide which party controls the government's legislative branches. Today's elections will define the next policy agenda in Washington, D.C., as well as at the Colorado state Capitol. Follow Colorado Politics, The Denver Gazette and The Colorado Springs Gazette here for live updates. ...
GOP gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganhal delivers emotional concession speech
Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganhal delivered an emotional concession speech after losing the race to Gov. Jared Polis. Dozens of supporters packed her campaign watch party in Sedalia on election night where Ganhal apologized, saying she couldn't pull this one off. Ganhal thanked her team and her family, fighting back tears while her daughter joined her on stage at one point. She also delivered a message to Polis to be "governor for all of Colorado, not just Boulder and Denver."When asked about whether her last-minute conservative media blitz in the days leading up to the election hurt her chances of winning, she replied that she felt it was an opportunity to bring the party together.
Election brings threats to local officials
Local officials said they have faced threats, and security was visible at a press event Tuesday.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
The Fall of the El Paso County Republican Party
This Saturday, the last weekend before midterm elections, the El Paso County Republican Party held a special central committee meeting to censure 33 party members, many of whom are current elected officials and candidates for Tuesday’s election. Many of those censured Saturday have also opposed or otherwise run afoul of El Paso County GOP Chair Vickie Tonkins or her slate of FEC United-backed, extremist candidates. Once the flagship county party of the Colorado GOP, the El Paso County Republican Party is a house divided, engaged in what Rep. Dave Williams (R-Co Springs) calls a “civil war,” testing whether that party, or any party so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure. The Colorado Times Recorder has compiled nearly two years’ worth of Republican trials, tribulations, goofs, and gaffes to provide much-needed context for Saturday’s censure vote.
FOX21News.com
El Paso County Election Results 2022
FOX21 News is Your Local Election Headquarters and a list of election results for El Paso County can be found below, beginning after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Several races will be watched closely including; El Paso County Commissioner District 1, El Paso County Commissioner District 5, and El Paso County Sheriff, among others.
coloradopolitics.com
Denver voters let landlords off the hook as early results show Ordinance 305 failing | ELECTION NIGHT 2022
Early election night results show Denver voters soundly rejecting a proposal requiring landlords to pay a $75 per year per property to fund legal representation for renters facing eviction. Just over 107,000 votes have been counted, with about 60% of voters rejecting the ordinance as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. The...
FOX21News.com
Southern Colorado Election Results 2022
FOX21 News is Your Local Election Headquarters and a list of election results for Southern Colorado can be found below, beginning after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Several races will be watched closely including; El Paso County Commissioner District 1, El Paso County Commissioner District 5, El Paso County Sheriff, Pueblo County Commissioner District 3, Pueblo County Coroner, Pueblo County Sheriff, and Teller County Commissioner District 2, among others.
cpr.org
Question 300, Issue 301: Colorado Springs voters appear to decide against legalizing recreational marijuana sales
Colorado Springs residents appear to have voted down a ballot measure that would have allowed the sale of recreational marijuana within city limits. The ballot measure, if rejected, would reaffirm the city’s hostility toward the decade-old industry. Late Tuesday night, voters were rejecting recreational cannabis sales in Colorado Springs...
Results: Denver 2022 ballot measures
Qualified voters living in Denver are asked to vote on eight ballot measures that will affect the Mile High City. From sidewalk fees to eviction attorneys, Denverites have a say in what will change in the city.
Comments / 1