Burlington Huskies Class 1A 6-Man State Championship Preview
The Burlington Huskies are State Title bound. Burlington finished the season 9-1, including playoffs. The Huskies would get a little revenge as they knocked of Dubois in the semi-final game (Dubois handed the Huskies their only loss this year). Now the Huskies get set for a battle with Little Snake River in the 6-man Championship. The Rattlers are undefeated this season. I had the pleasure of catching up with Burlington’s Head Coach Trent Aagard to preview the title game.
Lovell Bulldogs Class 2A State Championship Preview
Earlier this week I previewed the Burlington Huskies and now a look at Lovell who will be playing in the Class 2A State Championship. The Bulldogs are currently undefeated on the season and will match up with Big Horn in the Title game. This is back-to-back years that Lovell has played in the championship. I had the opportunity to catch up with Head Coach Nic Crosby who details what it’s like to be back in the title game.
Cody Bronc Football Class 3A State Championship Preview
The Cody Broncs have advanced to the State Championship for the 3rd year in a row. The Broncs match-up with the Star Valley Braves for the State Title. Cody enters the contest a perfect 10-0 on the season while the Braves sport an impressive 8-2 record. These teams met back in week 6 with Cody winning a thriller, 35-25. Now, they meet for the championship. These have arguably been the two best teams in class 3A over the last decade. Since 2013 they have combined to win 8 titles and play in 9. Coach McFadden on what it means for these two programs to finally square off in the big one.
Cody Vs. Star Valley State Title Preview by the Numbers
Friday, the Cody Broncs will travel to Laramie for the Class 3A State Championship game where they will face the Star Valley Braves. Cody is No. 1 seed out of the West in Class 3A while Star Valley is No. 2. This contest is a re-match from week 6 of the regular season.
Cody Vs. Star Valley State Title Scoreboard
Can’t make it to War Memorial Stadium in Laramie for the Class 3A State Championship game between the Cody Broncs and Star Valley Braves? We’ll we’ve got you covered. To listen to the game live just tune in your radio dial to KODI AM 1400 or 96.7FM. You can also listen online here: https://mybighornbasin.com/kodi-am-fm/
Post-Season Accolades Roll in for Cody Filly Volleyball
All-State and All-Conference Award Winners for the 2022 Wyoming High School Volleyball Season have been released. Wyoming Coaches Association member coaches may nominate and vote for All-State awards. Nominees must be 1st Team All-Conference Selections. All-Conference honorees are voted on by head coaches in the conference. The Cody Fillies had...
Tara Joyce Earns 3rd All-State Accolade of Her Career
The Wyoming Coaches Association has released the 2022 All-State Award Winners for the 2022 Girls Swim and Dive Season. One must finish top two in an individual event or be a part of a winning relay to earn All-State. A congratulations goes out to Cody’s own, Tara Joyce, who garnered...
Audio: Cody Bronc Football Season Recap/Highlight Reel
The Cody Broncs have advanced to Friday’s Class 3A State Championship game where they will face the Star Valley Braves, at 3pm, at War Memorial Stadium. The Broncs ran through the season and have won all 10 of their games this year. As they prepare for one last ride, here’s a recap of how we got to this point.
Worland High School Sports Award Ceremony
The Worland High School Fall Sports wrapped up the end of the season with an Awards Ceremony on Tuesday. Activities Director Aaron Abel and the Fall Coaching staff recognized their student-athletes to the parents and the public. Golf Coach Ben Hofmann and Randy Durr recognized the golf team and All-State...
Cody High School Sports Podcasts
Missed the live broadcast on KODI? Catch all the action of past broadcasts right here! From the court to the field, your Cody sports broadcaster Cole Havens brings the play-by-play action for all high school football, boys and girls high school basketball, and Cody American Legion baseball!
Wyoming Game and Fish Announces Youth-Only Pheasant Hunt Near Lovell
Wyoming Game and Fish wants to inspire the hunting spirit in the Bighorn Basin’s next generation with a special pheasant hunt in a wildlife habitat management area near Lovell. The youth-only pheasant hunt will be conducted Nov. 18-20 at Yellowtail Wildlife Habitat Management Area near Lovell. During this three-day...
Violence, restraints, isolation increase at Wyoming Boys’ School
WORLAND—Afternoon, Dec. 10, 2021: A 16-year-old boy flips a desk at a Wyoming Boys’ School staff member. The staffer, Aaron Tadlock, catches the desk, and an earful of yelling. He attempts “to tackle” the student, sending the boy into the wall, according to a law enforcement affidavit describing video of the incident.
Buffalo Bill State Park Encourages the Community to Join the Discussion of the Future
With an abundance of natural beauty and opportunities for outdoor recreation, the Buffalo Bill Reservoir and State Parks wants the community to give opinions to determine a path for the future. In partnership with the Bureau of Reclamation (Reclamation), Wyoming State Parks is embarking on a resource management planning process...
SYP: Hunter Old Elk, assistant curator of the Plains Indian Museum at the Center for the West
Hunter Old Elk, Assistant Curator of the Plains Indian Museum at the Center of the West here in Cody, spoke about what programs are going on at the museum for National Native American Heritage Month. She also spoke about the Native Ways dinner happening in Powell next week, as well as the “Indian Education for All” curriculum in Wyoming.
Brucellosis Detected In Area West Of Big Horn Mountains
A disease that can be harmful to livestock has been detected west of the Big Horn Mountains. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has detected brucellosis in Elk Hunt Area 45 which is located northeast of Worland, and north of Ten Sleep in northeast Washakie County and southeast Big Horn County.
After Wife Died In House Fire, Wyoming Man Sues Power Company, Tree Trimmer
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Wyoming man is suing a power company and its tree-maintenance contractor in the death of his wife, who died after an electrical fire reached her home in Clark. William Jerome “Jerry” Ruth filed a wrongful death lawsuit for $75,000 or...
Grizzly accidentally taken during hunt
CODY (WNE) — A Cody man faces charges as an accessory to the taking of a grizzly bear without a proper license last spring. Douglas Joel Proffit, 43, allegedly helped his 13-year-old child shoot the animal during a hunting trip May 30 on the North Fork. According to the...
89 Year Old Wyoming Man Found Upside Down In A Hole
Just imagine yourself as 89 years old, stuck, upside down, in a deep hole, and calling for help. Sounds like you're having a nightmare and need to wake up. It happened in Basin Wyoming and thankfully a couple of men were arriving on the scene to check on the progress of the work being done.
Park County Votes – And Not Much Changes in the 2022 General Election
The votes have been counted – for nearly every race, incumbents were either reelected or unopposed, which means there aren’t many changes in local and state representation. In an age of increasing political polarization, the 2022 Midterm Election saw record-breaking participation of voters and candidates. The balance of...
Yellowstone: Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel Will Not Be Open for Winter 2022-2023
The Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel will not reopen for the winter season in Yellowstone National Park, a move that will have direct impacts on Cody and Park County. Yellowstone National Park’s Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel will remain closed this winter from December 2022 through March 2023. The hotel will be closed to overnight guests, and food services will not be provided.
