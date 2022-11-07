The Cody Broncs have advanced to the State Championship for the 3rd year in a row. The Broncs match-up with the Star Valley Braves for the State Title. Cody enters the contest a perfect 10-0 on the season while the Braves sport an impressive 8-2 record. These teams met back in week 6 with Cody winning a thriller, 35-25. Now, they meet for the championship. These have arguably been the two best teams in class 3A over the last decade. Since 2013 they have combined to win 8 titles and play in 9. Coach McFadden on what it means for these two programs to finally square off in the big one.

CODY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO