Massachusetts State

MassLive.com

Have you received your Mass. tax refund yet? MassLive wants to hear from you

The Baker administration is in the process of distributing nearly $3 billion in excess state revenues to eligible Bay Staters across Massachusetts. The refunds, which will equate to about 14% of a taxpayer’s personal income tax liability, were triggered by a controversial tax cap law, known as Chapter 62F. It hamstrung a separate sweeping relief measure on Beacon Hill that would have delivered permanent tax cuts, such as expanded child care and dependent care tax credits.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

The "millionaire's tax" is happening. Here's when

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. It's Veterans Day. Here's a reminder of how the holiday differs from Memorial Day — and a list of restaurants that offer military discounts or free meals for veterans. Several of the chains have stores in Greater Boston. To honor veterans, Massachusetts leaders made parking free for everyone today at all state parks. Lastly, Radio Boston will host a special Veterans Day hour; tune in at 11 a.m.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

What Happens to Dental Premiums After Question 2's Landslide Approval?

The dentist-backed ballot Question 2 passed Tuesday with an overwhelming majority, making Massachusetts the first state with mandated fixed loss ratio for dental insurance. The loss ratio requires that 83 cents of every dollar paid to insurance companies goes toward the cost of dental care, leaving 17 cents for administrative costs.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Stimulus payment coming to many individuals

hand holding moneyPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) As costs keep rising in Massachusetts, the state is getting hit harder than many other states. For example, electric costs in Massachusetts are up 14.5% compared to 11% nationally and natural gas is up 27% compared to 21.6% nationally. (source) But here's some good news: you could very likely be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

The Massachusetts Millionaire's Tax Passed. So What Happens Now?

Massachusetts voters approved an amendment to the state constitution Tuesday that will increase taxes on those earning more than $1 million a year. Question 1, the so-called millionaire's tax, passed by a close margin to amend the state Constitution for the first time in 22 years. It imposes a 4% surtax on top of the state's 5% flat tax for the portion of annual household income that exceeds $1 million. Those making up to $1 million, but not exceeding that amount, won’t pay any new taxes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Here’s how the 30 richest communities in Mass. voted on the millionaires tax

Massachusetts voters on Tuesday elected to amend the state’s flat income tax rate, adding an additional 4% tax on the portion of incomes over $1 million. The state’s richest communities were largely set against the measure, election results reported to the Associated Press and compiled by the Boston Globe showed. Of the 30 wealthiest towns and cities in Massachusetts, calculated by their median household income found in the 2020 Census, 22 voted against the so-called “millionaires tax,” while seven voted for it. Several towns, however, saw voters nearly split evenly. Sherborn, the state’s second-richest town, had not reported race results to the AP as of Wednesday afternoon.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Massachusetts changes to step therapy impacts doctors, patients, insurers

BOSTON — For those battling a chronic illness, the last thing they want to do is also battle their insurance company to approve a medication their doctor prescribed. Many people in Massachusetts have faced that exact thing, in some cases repeated times. But last week, Governor Charlie Baker signed a bill into law - years in the making - giving more control to doctors and not insurance companies.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

What in the World Does This Sign On the Massachusetts Turnpike Mean?

As someone who has moved here relatively recently, I was able to take my first road trip across Massachusetts from the Berkshires, all the way to Boston. I know, it probably should have been a lot sooner. However, I got to jump on the Massachusetts Turnpike along I-90 for the drive. One road sign in particular caught my eye going in each direction.
BECKET, MA

