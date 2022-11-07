Read full article on original website
Related
Have you received your Mass. tax refund yet? MassLive wants to hear from you
The Baker administration is in the process of distributing nearly $3 billion in excess state revenues to eligible Bay Staters across Massachusetts. The refunds, which will equate to about 14% of a taxpayer’s personal income tax liability, were triggered by a controversial tax cap law, known as Chapter 62F. It hamstrung a separate sweeping relief measure on Beacon Hill that would have delivered permanent tax cuts, such as expanded child care and dependent care tax credits.
WBUR
The "millionaire's tax" is happening. Here's when
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. It's Veterans Day. Here's a reminder of how the holiday differs from Memorial Day — and a list of restaurants that offer military discounts or free meals for veterans. Several of the chains have stores in Greater Boston. To honor veterans, Massachusetts leaders made parking free for everyone today at all state parks. Lastly, Radio Boston will host a special Veterans Day hour; tune in at 11 a.m.
nbcboston.com
What Happens to Dental Premiums After Question 2's Landslide Approval?
The dentist-backed ballot Question 2 passed Tuesday with an overwhelming majority, making Massachusetts the first state with mandated fixed loss ratio for dental insurance. The loss ratio requires that 83 cents of every dollar paid to insurance companies goes toward the cost of dental care, leaving 17 cents for administrative costs.
MedicalXpress
More than one-third of insured Massachusetts individuals changed insurance type during the perinatal period
More than one in three continuously insured individuals in Massachusetts experienced a health insurance transition during the 12 months before or after giving birth, according to a University of Massachusetts Amherst study. The study, published in JAMA Network Open, analyzed data from more than 97,000 births from 2015 through 2017....
Stimulus payment coming to many individuals
hand holding moneyPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) As costs keep rising in Massachusetts, the state is getting hit harder than many other states. For example, electric costs in Massachusetts are up 14.5% compared to 11% nationally and natural gas is up 27% compared to 21.6% nationally. (source) But here's some good news: you could very likely be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state.
Massachusetts Personal Income Tax refund checks from Chapter 62F in some mailboxes
Some Massachusetts residents have received their checks and direct deposits from Chapter 62F that were distributed from the state last week.
nbcboston.com
The Massachusetts Millionaire's Tax Passed. So What Happens Now?
Massachusetts voters approved an amendment to the state constitution Tuesday that will increase taxes on those earning more than $1 million a year. Question 1, the so-called millionaire's tax, passed by a close margin to amend the state Constitution for the first time in 22 years. It imposes a 4% surtax on top of the state's 5% flat tax for the portion of annual household income that exceeds $1 million. Those making up to $1 million, but not exceeding that amount, won’t pay any new taxes.
What the Massachusetts ballot question results mean
Tuesday's ballot were some questions about the policy for the state, 22News is working for you with the details of the results.
Here’s how the 30 richest communities in Mass. voted on the millionaires tax
Massachusetts voters on Tuesday elected to amend the state’s flat income tax rate, adding an additional 4% tax on the portion of incomes over $1 million. The state’s richest communities were largely set against the measure, election results reported to the Associated Press and compiled by the Boston Globe showed. Of the 30 wealthiest towns and cities in Massachusetts, calculated by their median household income found in the 2020 Census, 22 voted against the so-called “millionaires tax,” while seven voted for it. Several towns, however, saw voters nearly split evenly. Sherborn, the state’s second-richest town, had not reported race results to the AP as of Wednesday afternoon.
hot969boston.com
No Warming Up Your Car in Massachusetts This Winter and Other Ridiculous State Laws
No Warming Up Your Car This Winter and Other Ridiculous Massachusetts Laws. Did you know warming up your car in Massachusetts can be illegal?. This is one of the ridiculous laws on the books here in Massachusetts. The law, Chapter 90, Section 16A, states that “No person shall cause, suffer,...
Question 3 fails, signaling a win for chain liquor retailers and a loss for package stores
Question 3 was a desperate measure by package stores to try to stop chain liquor retailers from edging them out of the market. Massachusetts voters weighed in on the state’s liquor laws Tuesday night, saying no to Question 3. The ballot question would’ve expanded certain liquor licenses while capping...
You’ll Never Guess The Most Popular Pizza Chain In Massachusetts
Do you have a preferred pizza place, Berkshire County residents? Most people who enjoy the delicious cheesy goodness of a steaming pie usually do. Many prefer their pizza of choice from a local business and there's absolutely nothing wrong with that. If you prefer yours from a national pizza chain,...
5 things to expect from Maura Healey as governor of Massachusetts
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey shattered barriers Tuesday night as she became the first openly gay person and woman to be elected governor of the commonwealth. Together with Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll, the mayor of Salem, the pair forge the state’s first all-female executive ticket. Once they are sworn...
Sears emerges from bankruptcy with just 1 store remaining in Massachusetts
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Sears has emerged from bankruptcy after a four-year stay that saw the once-mighty department store chain dwindle from nearly 700 stores down to less than 25. Sears Holdings’ bankruptcy estate reorganization plan took effect at the end of October, signaling an end to Chapter 11 and...
WCVB
Massachusetts voters overwhelmingly approve Ballot Question 2, dental insurance regulation
BOSTON — Massachusetts voters have overwhelmingly approved a new law that creates several new regulations for dental insurance companies, including a requirement that companies spent at least 83% of premiums on members' expenses. Insurers will be required to provide refunds, subject to adjustment by the commissioner if they spend...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Voters approve millionaires tax, retain driver’s license law for immigrants
MASSACHUSETTS VOTERS DELIVERED a double victory to two progressive causes on Tuesday, approving by narrow margins ballot questions to impose a new income tax surcharge on high earners and to retain a recently passed law that will allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses. The two high-profile ballot questions,...
WCVB
Massachusetts changes to step therapy impacts doctors, patients, insurers
BOSTON — For those battling a chronic illness, the last thing they want to do is also battle their insurance company to approve a medication their doctor prescribed. Many people in Massachusetts have faced that exact thing, in some cases repeated times. But last week, Governor Charlie Baker signed a bill into law - years in the making - giving more control to doctors and not insurance companies.
nbcboston.com
When Will You Get Your Massachusetts Tax Refund Check? Here's What the State Says
The first checks and direct deposits from $3 billion in excess tax revenue started going out to Massachusetts taxpayers on Tuesday when the calendar officially changed to November. But if you didn't get yours yet, there's no need for concern. About 3 million people will get one of those refunds,...
What in the World Does This Sign On the Massachusetts Turnpike Mean?
As someone who has moved here relatively recently, I was able to take my first road trip across Massachusetts from the Berkshires, all the way to Boston. I know, it probably should have been a lot sooner. However, I got to jump on the Massachusetts Turnpike along I-90 for the drive. One road sign in particular caught my eye going in each direction.
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Massachusetts was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Comments / 1