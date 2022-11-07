Read full article on original website
Related
Galesburg man charged twice in three days for staying in unfit house
Galesburg Police late on Monday afternoon, November 7th, responded to a vacant home in the 600 block of Day Street. The house currently has a placard fixed to it stating it’s unfit for human habitation. A caller told dispatch he saw a male subject exit the rear of the house and then go back inside. Officers arrived and discovered a board covering up the rear entrance had been broken in half. Police made contact with a 40-year-old Galesburg man and a 33-year-old Galesburg man. Both were taken into custody and transported to the Knox County Jail charged with Housing Unfit for Human Habitation. Galesburg Police were called back to the residence last Wednesday morning when a neighbor reported seeing a male subject on the property and could hear the male subject inside the house. GPD along with Galesburg Fire responded back to the residence. The 40-year-old male subject had returned to the house and was inside sleeping. He was taken into custody again, transported to the Knox County Jail, and charged with Housing Unfit for Human Habitation.
Rock Island County Sheriff's Offices arrests driver in fatal East Moline crash
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — The driver allegedly responsible for the East Moline crash that killed 22-year-old Amia Weathers has been arrested, according to the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office. In a post published to the office's Facebook page, authorities announced the arrest of 22-year-old Kendra Lee Curtis of Moline,...
tspr.org
Saving a 150-year-old church bell
First Lutheran Church in Galesburg was organized by Swedish immigrants in the 1800s. Today worshippers gather in a Gothic-style building at Seminary and Water streets built in the 1920s. That building is the third location of the church in Galesburg, with a sanctuary and balconies that can seat eight hundred...
1470 WMBD
Police investigating Central Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say one person was nearly hit by gunfire Wednesday night in Central Peoria. Officials say two ShotSpotter alerts indicating what they called “fully automatic gunfire” were reported starting just prior to 8:30 — one on Hanssler Place, another nearby on West Wilcox.
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Fatal accident in Henderson County; Keokuk man arrested on drug charges
A Stronghurst woman is dead after a one-vehicle rollover accident in Henderson County. Sheriff’s deputies responded to Township Road 1400 East north of Stronghurst on Sunday morning. They found Sarah Shrum, 22, trapped under her vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Illinois State Police assisted local authorities...
Galesburg woman charged after trying to cash a stolen check
Galesburg Police on Monday afternoon, November 7th, responded to F&M Bank in downtown Galesburg for a report of subjects in the drive-thru attempting to pass a stolen check. Officers arrived and made contact with the two women trying to cash the check. Police are familiar with the 40-year-old female in the passenger seat due to previous encounters. The woman was attempting to deposit a $500 check written on a closed account that once belonged to a 73-year-old Galesburg man whose checkbook was stolen. Police have had numerous reports of people attempting to cash the man’s checks. In one such incident, a woman was arrested after attempting to cash a check on the same account given to her by the 40-year-old female suspect. Bank officials discovered the signature on the check did not match the owner’s signature. The woman was placed under arrest and was taken to the Knox County Jail. She was charged with Possession of Stolen Property, Forgery, and a felony charge of Deceptive Practice.
977wmoi.com
Non-Life-Threatening Injuries Reported in Single Vehicle Incident in Fulton County
VEHICLE: Unit 1 – White 2021 Freightliner Truck Tractor. DRIVER: Unit 1 – Douglas L. Deatrick, a 39-year-old male from Creve Coeur, IL – Transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. PASSENGER: Unit 1 – George T. Johnson, a 31-year-old male from Bloomington, IL – Transported...
KBUR
Burlington High School locked down briefly due to a fight
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department says that Burlington High School was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday due to a fight. According to a news release, Burlington Police Officers responded to Burlington High School at about 9 AM Wednesday, November 9th, for a fight just outside the school. The school...
Missing University of Illinois student found dead
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — 18-year-old Deven Lane was found dead in Peoria Wednesday. The University of Illinois student was reported missing Monday, November 7th. He was last seen on Friday, November 4th, around 9:30 P.M. in the 4500 block of North Sterling Avenue. According to Peoria Police and Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, the University […]
25newsnow.com
Family of Peoria homicide victim believes bullets weren’t meant for him
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Merian Smith was a football player just weeks away from turning 16, but his life was cut short after he was shot and killed in Peoria. Smith has become the city’s 23rd homicide victim this year, and his family believes the bullets were not meant for him.
1470 WMBD
Deputies want help identifying Tazewell County burglars
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. – Authorities in Tazewell County haven’t released many details, but they want your help identifying two people who tried to break into a rural business recently. The sheriffs department has released surveillance photos from the scene. They don’t say what the business is or where,...
aledotimesrecord.com
Person and house shot early Sunday morning in Galesburg; Police are investigating
GALESBURG — A person was shot in the 400 block of E Berrien Street 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to Galesburg Police. The victim, who had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg, was transported to the hospital for treatment. Later that morning, at 6 a.m., a house in...
1470 WMBD
Missing Peoria teen found dead
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed Wednesday night that Deven Lane, 18, of Peoria has been found dead. “The search for Deven Lane has come to an end. Sadly, the 18-year-old U of I student Deven Lane of Peoria, who had been reported missing by his family, was found deceased this afternoon in central Peoria at an undisclosed location. The manner of his death remains under investigation, however, no foul play is suspected.”
KWQC
Police: Man arrested on drug, firearm charges in Rock Island
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested and charged Thursday after police say they found drugs and a gun while executing a search warrant. Deauntra L Clark, 33, is charged with the manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of weapons. According to police in a media release,...
1470 WMBD
Missing Peoria teen, adult male found dead Wednesday
1470 WMBD
Two juveniles arrested on weapons, home invasion charges
PEORIA, Ill. – Two juveniles are in custody after both were believed to be in possession of guns. Peoria Police say they were investigating a juvenile illegally possessing a gun around 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, following the male to a location on East Corrington from one on Bigelow. The juvenile...
1470 WMBD
Family members: Homicide victim couldn’t be intended target
PEORIA, Ill. – Friends and family of Peoria’s 23rd homicide victim say they believe the shots fired that claimed his life, weren’t intended for him. Merian Smith, 15, was declared brain dead Wednesday morning, according to the Peoria County Coroner. Family members say he was riding a...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria duplex severely damaged in Thursday morning fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One of two duplex units will be looking at over $200,000 of damage after a fire broke out Thursday morning. Peoria firefighters responded to 817 West Country Meadows Lane around 11:30 a.m. Thursday to find the back of the house engulfed in flames. Crews were able to get the fire under control within 15 minutes, but not before it caused over $200,000 of external and internal damages.
25newsnow.com
Driver, passenger cited, transported to area hospital after single-vehicle crash in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY (25 News Now) - The driver and passenger of a semi were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Fulton County at 9:24 a.m. Thursday. Illinois State Police District 14 says the truck tractor driven by a man from Creve Coeur was...
Central Illinois Proud
Garbage truck loses control, crashes in Peoria Thursday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A driver has been taken to the hospital after he lost control of his garbage truck and crashed in Peoria Thursday afternoon. According to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Hascall, police and firefighters responded to a crash involving a garbage truck at the intersection of Florence and University at around 12 p.m. Thursday.
