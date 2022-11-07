ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man charged twice in three days for staying in unfit house

Galesburg Police late on Monday afternoon, November 7th, responded to a vacant home in the 600 block of Day Street. The house currently has a placard fixed to it stating it’s unfit for human habitation. A caller told dispatch he saw a male subject exit the rear of the house and then go back inside. Officers arrived and discovered a board covering up the rear entrance had been broken in half. Police made contact with a 40-year-old Galesburg man and a 33-year-old Galesburg man. Both were taken into custody and transported to the Knox County Jail charged with Housing Unfit for Human Habitation. Galesburg Police were called back to the residence last Wednesday morning when a neighbor reported seeing a male subject on the property and could hear the male subject inside the house. GPD along with Galesburg Fire responded back to the residence. The 40-year-old male subject had returned to the house and was inside sleeping. He was taken into custody again, transported to the Knox County Jail, and charged with Housing Unfit for Human Habitation.
GALESBURG, IL
tspr.org

Saving a 150-year-old church bell

First Lutheran Church in Galesburg was organized by Swedish immigrants in the 1800s. Today worshippers gather in a Gothic-style building at Seminary and Water streets built in the 1920s. That building is the third location of the church in Galesburg, with a sanctuary and balconies that can seat eight hundred...
GALESBURG, IL
1470 WMBD

Police investigating Central Peoria shooting

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say one person was nearly hit by gunfire Wednesday night in Central Peoria. Officials say two ShotSpotter alerts indicating what they called “fully automatic gunfire” were reported starting just prior to 8:30 — one on Hanssler Place, another nearby on West Wilcox.
PEORIA, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg woman charged after trying to cash a stolen check

Galesburg Police on Monday afternoon, November 7th, responded to F&M Bank in downtown Galesburg for a report of subjects in the drive-thru attempting to pass a stolen check. Officers arrived and made contact with the two women trying to cash the check. Police are familiar with the 40-year-old female in the passenger seat due to previous encounters. The woman was attempting to deposit a $500 check written on a closed account that once belonged to a 73-year-old Galesburg man whose checkbook was stolen. Police have had numerous reports of people attempting to cash the man’s checks. In one such incident, a woman was arrested after attempting to cash a check on the same account given to her by the 40-year-old female suspect. Bank officials discovered the signature on the check did not match the owner’s signature. The woman was placed under arrest and was taken to the Knox County Jail. She was charged with Possession of Stolen Property, Forgery, and a felony charge of Deceptive Practice.
GALESBURG, IL
KBUR

Burlington High School locked down briefly due to a fight

Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department says that Burlington High School was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday due to a fight. According to a news release, Burlington Police Officers responded to Burlington High School at about 9 AM Wednesday, November 9th, for a fight just outside the school. The school...
WEHT/WTVW

Missing University of Illinois student found dead

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — 18-year-old Deven Lane was found dead in Peoria Wednesday. The University of Illinois student was reported missing Monday, November 7th. He was last seen on Friday, November 4th, around 9:30 P.M. in the 4500 block of North Sterling Avenue. According to Peoria Police and Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, the University […]
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Deputies want help identifying Tazewell County burglars

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. – Authorities in Tazewell County haven’t released many details, but they want your help identifying two people who tried to break into a rural business recently. The sheriffs department has released surveillance photos from the scene. They don’t say what the business is or where,...
1470 WMBD

Missing Peoria teen found dead

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed Wednesday night that Deven Lane, 18, of Peoria has been found dead. “The search for Deven Lane has come to an end. Sadly, the 18-year-old U of I student Deven Lane of Peoria, who had been reported missing by his family, was found deceased this afternoon in central Peoria at an undisclosed location. The manner of his death remains under investigation, however, no foul play is suspected.”
PEORIA, IL
KWQC

Police: Man arrested on drug, firearm charges in Rock Island

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested and charged Thursday after police say they found drugs and a gun while executing a search warrant. Deauntra L Clark, 33, is charged with the manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of weapons. According to police in a media release,...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
1470 WMBD

Missing Peoria teen, adult male found dead Wednesday

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed Wednesday night that Deven Lane, 18, of Peoria has been found dead. “The search for Deven Lane has come to an end. Sadly, the 18-year-old U of I student Deven Lane of Peoria, who had been reported missing by his family, was found deceased this afternoon in central Peoria at an undisclosed location. The manner of his death remains under investigation, however, no foul play is suspected.”
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Two juveniles arrested on weapons, home invasion charges

PEORIA, Ill. – Two juveniles are in custody after both were believed to be in possession of guns. Peoria Police say they were investigating a juvenile illegally possessing a gun around 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, following the male to a location on East Corrington from one on Bigelow. The juvenile...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Family members: Homicide victim couldn’t be intended target

PEORIA, Ill. – Friends and family of Peoria’s 23rd homicide victim say they believe the shots fired that claimed his life, weren’t intended for him. Merian Smith, 15, was declared brain dead Wednesday morning, according to the Peoria County Coroner. Family members say he was riding a...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria duplex severely damaged in Thursday morning fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One of two duplex units will be looking at over $200,000 of damage after a fire broke out Thursday morning. Peoria firefighters responded to 817 West Country Meadows Lane around 11:30 a.m. Thursday to find the back of the house engulfed in flames. Crews were able to get the fire under control within 15 minutes, but not before it caused over $200,000 of external and internal damages.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Garbage truck loses control, crashes in Peoria Thursday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A driver has been taken to the hospital after he lost control of his garbage truck and crashed in Peoria Thursday afternoon. According to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Hascall, police and firefighters responded to a crash involving a garbage truck at the intersection of Florence and University at around 12 p.m. Thursday.
PEORIA, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg, IL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
821K+
Views
ABOUT

Radio designed for the People of Galesburg. Local news, weather and sports for Galesburg, Illinois and surrounding area. Including all of Knox County as well as Warren County in West Central Illinois.

 http://www.wgil.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy