Galesburg Police on Monday afternoon, November 7th, responded to F&M Bank in downtown Galesburg for a report of subjects in the drive-thru attempting to pass a stolen check. Officers arrived and made contact with the two women trying to cash the check. Police are familiar with the 40-year-old female in the passenger seat due to previous encounters. The woman was attempting to deposit a $500 check written on a closed account that once belonged to a 73-year-old Galesburg man whose checkbook was stolen. Police have had numerous reports of people attempting to cash the man’s checks. In one such incident, a woman was arrested after attempting to cash a check on the same account given to her by the 40-year-old female suspect. Bank officials discovered the signature on the check did not match the owner’s signature. The woman was placed under arrest and was taken to the Knox County Jail. She was charged with Possession of Stolen Property, Forgery, and a felony charge of Deceptive Practice.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO