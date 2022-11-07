Browns’ running back, defensive end return from injury

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns designated running back Jerome Ford and defensive end Chase Winovich for return from injured reserve on Monday.

Ford was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 4 with an ankle injury that he suffered against the Falcons. The fifth-round draft choice appeared in the first four games of the season as a kickoff returner, averaging 24.2 yards per return in six chances.

Winovich has been on injured-reserve since Sept. 20 with a hamstring injury. Acquired in a trade with the Patriots, the fourth-year pro has appeared in two games and has recorded one tackle.

The Browns have also signed center Jordan Meredith to the practice squad. He originally signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky in 2021. He also spent time on the Raiders’ practice squad this season.

The team has also released center Brock Hoffman from the practice squad.

The Browns return to action on Sunday on the road in Miami. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on WKBN-27.

