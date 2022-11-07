Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Edhat
Three Arrested and One Injured in Lompoc Shooting
On 11/10/22, at about 11:53 am, the Lompoc Police Department received several phone calls regarding multiple shots being fired around the 600 block North Fourth Street. When officers arrived, they located a 36-year-old male with a non-life-threatening injury. The male victim was transported to the hospital for medical attention. Through...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Man Arrested for Attempting to Kidnap Carpinteria Child
Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Santa Barbara man for an attempted kidnapping that occurred earlier in the week. On Tuesday, November 9, 2022, Community Resource Deputy (CRD) Bryan Dickey was notified by Carpinteria Middle School staff of a kidnapping incident that had occurred at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Monday, November 8, 2022, in the 5500-block of Carpinteria Avenue near the entrance to the bicycle path. CRD Dickey spoke with the female juvenile reporting party who provided a thorough account of the incident and a suspect description.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Uber Driver
A pedestrian was struck and killed by an Uber driver early Friday morning. At 1:48 a.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded to the northbound lanes of Highway 101, approximately 1/4 of a mile south of the Fairview Avenue exit. Crews discovered a male pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Surfer Dies from Heart Attack off Guadalupe Beach
A surfer died from a medical emergency while in the ocean off Guadalupe Beach Friday morning. At 9:32 a.m., Santa Barbara County and Guadalupe Firefighters, State Parks officials, Sheriff's Deputies, and a ground ambulance responded to the beach off the Dunes Preserve for a report of an unconscious surfer. Upon...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Five Juvenile Hall Inmates Attempt Escape
On November 9, 2022 at approximately 6:00 pm, five youth in custody at the Susan J. Gionfriddo Juvenile Justice Center (JJC) in Santa Maria engaged in a disturbance in one unit of the JJC. These youth destroyed property inside the unit, barricaded themselves on an upper tier, and attempted to...
1 arrest, 2 dead after suspected DUI crash in Santa Maria
Santa Maria Police Officers found a crash between a solo male driver and a family of five at the Alvin Avenue and Blosser Road intersection at around 8 p.m.
UPDATE: Concord man dies in minivan crash on Highway 101
A man was killed in a crash on southbound Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County early Tuesday morning.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Mesa Home Erupts in Flames Thursday Night
The garage of a residential home in Santa Barbara's Mesa neighborhood erupted in flames on Thursday evening. Around 10:00 p.m., Santa Barbara City firefighters responded to the 200 block of Selrose Lane and discovered active flames coming from the home's garage area. Crews began an aggressive attack while checking the...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Scanner Review: Tree Down & Pharmacy Break-in
I listen to the scanner off-and-on, sometimes I'm by my computer and will send a report but othertimes I'll keep a note and send it in later. Here are some items I heard from the storm and other things around town in case anyone is interested. 1. Large Oak Tree...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Ynez Public Official Identified as January 6th Insurrectionist
A Santa Ynez public official and her husband have been identified as being part of a violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The Independent's Tyler Hayden published the story on Wednesday depicting photos of Karen and Robert Jones inside the U.S. Capitol as part of the pro-Trump insurrection to stop the certification of Joe Biden's legitimate presidential election win.
Police looking for teen reported missing in San Luis Obispo
The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen - Alyssa Vanwyk, 14.
Santa Barbara Edhat
County Releases Latest Birth Data and Findings
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has analyzed local birth data from 2017 through 2021 through a survey of birth certificates in Santa Barbara County and has compiled a report highlighting key findings. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, birth rate is one of the most important determinants of population growth, potentially impacting policy decisions about the health system, education, and economy. Reporting on birth data is an essential component of understanding the health of residents.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Prescribed Training Burns to Occur in November
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is informing the public of two prescribed fires (burns) that will occur for the month of November. Prescribed fires typically burn less intensely than wildfires. Prescribed burns can help prevent the spread of wildfires and can reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Cottage Urgent Care Opens in Montecito
On November 8, Cottage Health opened its newest Cottage Urgent Care Center at 1298 Coast Village Road in Montecito, with the goal of providing complete care within 45 minutes. Access to care is an important priority in preventing a minor issue from becoming a more serious health concern, and the new Urgent Care Center provides the community with convenient access from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 365 days a year.
calcoasttimes.com
Suspect arrested for shooting teen girls in Santa Maria
Santa Maria police officers arrested a 15-year-old boy for allegedly shooting and wounding a pair of teenage girls in the northern Santa Barbara County city last month. At about 6:20 p.m. on Oct. 9, a caller reported a shooting in the area of Vine and Jewel streets. Officers arrived at the scene and found a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Santa Barbara Edhat
County of Santa Barbara Releases Proposed Zoning Map to Meet Future Housing Needs
The Planning and Development Department invites the public to review the proposed zoning interactive map (available here) and attend upcoming workshops on County housing needs and opportunities. The County of Santa Barbara’s Planning and Development Department recently released an interactive map showing areas of the county that are under consideration...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Goleta Community Center Update
There are big changes in store over the next year for the nearly 100-year-old Goleta Community Center (GCC). Located at 5679 Hollister Avenue in Old Town, two of the biggest rooms in the city-owned building have been closed since January of 2021 due to seismic concerns. The City will assume direct management of the city-owned building in January of 2023 and plans to immediately begin a seismic retrofit construction program. The goal is to re-open the full facility for community use by summer 2023.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara Nature Scenes Inspire Local Composer in Latest Project
How lucky are we? As we stare towards the Pacific at sunset, a pod of dolphins surfaces. As we walk the foothills deer cautiously observe. As we picnic in the park agroup of squirrels hop from branch to branch. And as you look to the sky a hawk soars above.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Diwali Festival of Lights Celebration
Diwali is the Hindu Festival of Lights celebration. Similar to the Jewish Festival of Lights called Hanukkah. A celebration of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance and good over evil. Such festivals are common in the dark time of winter. Diwali originated in the Hindu religion, but it is also celebrated by Jains and Sikhs and some Buddhists.
Santa Barbara Edhat
New Medical Director Announced for County Health Centers
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is pleased to announce the selection of Dr. Noemi “Mimi” Doohan as the Medical Director for the County’s Health Care Centers effective October 31, 2022. Dr. Doohan, as a member of the Department’s Executive Team, will direct the 25 staff physicians, eight advanced practice practitioners and 24 contracted specialists delivering care at the County’s five Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and three shelter-based Health Care for the Homeless clinics.
