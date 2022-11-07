There are big changes in store over the next year for the nearly 100-year-old Goleta Community Center (GCC). Located at 5679 Hollister Avenue in Old Town, two of the biggest rooms in the city-owned building have been closed since January of 2021 due to seismic concerns. The City will assume direct management of the city-owned building in January of 2023 and plans to immediately begin a seismic retrofit construction program. The goal is to re-open the full facility for community use by summer 2023.

GOLETA, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO