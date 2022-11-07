ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Rishi Sunak faces first major foreign policy test at G20 in Bali

When Rishi Sunak steps off the plane in Bali for what will be his first major diplomatic test as prime minister, there is a forecast for heavy rain on the Indonesian island paradise and a veil of gloom over the prospects for any agreement between G20 leaders. The longest shadow...

Comments / 0

Community Policy