Police on scene of crash Friday evening in west Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was in custody following a crash Friday night in west Topeka. A white Pontiac Grand Prix had major damage as a result of the crash, which occurred near the northeast corner of S.W. 17th and Wanamaker. The car came to rest facing northwest on...
Update: 2 injured in Topeka apartment fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is in critical condition following a fire Thursday evening at Woodland Park Apartments, 115 NE Redbud Circle, in North Topeka. Fire crews responded to the fire just after 8 p.m. Thursday. The man has been taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries and a woman was hospitalized with minor […]
Merriam man killed after striking a pole in Johnson County
JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man was killed Thursday night after driving off of the road and striking a pole on an overhead sign. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, two vehicles were travelling southbound on I35 at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 10. A 2004 Acura was one in lane 1, and a 2015 Honda CR-V was in lane 3. The driver of the Acura, Chanlakhone Srivisay, 48, of Merriam, lost control, crossed to the right, and struck the Honda. The Acura continued to drive off the of the road to the right and struck the pole for the overhead sign. The Honda also ran off the road to the right and overturned several times.
Semi-truck fire on fire, brakes overheat
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents there is a semi-truck on fire at 65th Street and S.W. University Boulevard. Both lanes of S.W. University Drive was temporarily closed. The fire was confined to the brakes on the truck, according to Shawnee County Dispatch. The sheriff’s office responded to the fire. […]
1 killed in SW Topeka shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Friday night shooting at 29th and Villa West Drive is now being investigated as a homicide after the man who was shot has been pronounced dead. According to TPD, officers were dispatched to 29th and Villa West Drive at 5:43 p.m., and upon arrival, they located a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hosptial where he was later pronounced deceased.
North Topeka apartment fire does $1.5 million damage
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka fire crews were at the scene of a fire that engulfed an apartment in North Topeka on Thursday night. According to Shawnee County Dispatch, a call came at 8:07 on Thursday night for a report of a fire at a three story building at 115 NW Redbud Ave. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the third floor which started an aggressive attack. The battalion chief issued a 2nd and 3rd fire alarm for the building. At this time, one person has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The search has not been completed, and the majority of the fire is under control as of 9:15 p.m.
TPD investigating shooting in Southwest Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are on the scene of a shooting at SW 29th and Villa West. The Topeka Police Dept. says two people got into a fight some time after 5:30 p.m. Friday, with one getting shot. There is no information on the person’s condition. Authorities...
Truck hits deer Wednesday morning near Gage Park in west Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Raymond Espinosa was driving to work Wednesday morning when a deer ran out in front of his pickup truck on a street along the south edge of Gage Park in west Topeka. Espinosa didn’t have time to react as his Ford F-150 struck the deer around...
Topeka resident creates petition to close 45th St. bar over safety concerns
Djana shows off the sweet reasons to adopt a senior pet. Djana is available for adoption at Helping Hands Humane Society. The Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library is hosting a Genealogy Conference and Heritage Celebration Nov. 12 & 13. Shawnee Co. Commissioner calls adding Auburn-area Turnpike interchange matter of...
Driver, cyclist in fatal KC accident remain unidentified
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The driver and a cyclist involved in a fatal accident in Kansas City remain unidentified. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, emergency crews were called to the area of the on-ramp from 7th St., to northbound I-35 with reports of a crash.
Shawnee Co. Commissioner calls adding Auburn-area Turnpike interchange matter of safety
The Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library is hosting a Genealogy Conference and Heritage Celebration Nov. 12 & 13.
Crews respond to motorcycle-deer collision Wednesday in Jackson County
MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported in a motorcycle-deer collision early Wednesday about two miles northeast of Mayetta in Jackson County. The collision was reported around 7:25 a.m. near 166th and S Roads. Initial reports indicated the motorcycle rider suffered a possible shoulder injury. There was no...
Motorbike driver dies after crash along Highway 24 in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The driver of a motorbike died on Monday after a crash along Highway 24 in Manhattan. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 6:20 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, emergency crews were called to the area of Tuttle Creek Blvd. and Griffith Dr. with reports of a crash.
Hundreds turn out for annual State of Community event in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A sellout crowd of around 400 people turned out for the annual State of the Community event Thursday morning in downtown Topeka. The event began at 8 a.m. at the Townsite Avenue Ballroom, 534 S. Kansas Ave. Speakers included Shawnee County Commission chairman Aaron Mays and...
Truck destroyed after hitting low bridge in Olathe
A semitruck hit a low bridge on Spruce Street in Olathe, Kansas, shearing off the top of the trailer and significantly damaging it.
Crash near Melvern Lake sends two to Topeka hospital
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were transported to a hospital as a result of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 75 near Melvern Lake on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officials were dispatched just before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8 to an injury accident at milepost 119 on U.S. Highway 75.
Topeka prepares for CoreFirst Ice Rink grand opening
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The grand opening for Evergy Plaza’s first ice rink is just around the corner. CoreFirst Bank & Trust and Evergy Plaza announced Thursday morning that they are thrilled to open the CoreFirst Ice Rink to the public at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. Broadway star and Topeka native Jeff Kready will emcee the Grand Opening event and ribbon-cutting.
Ohio passenger sent to hospital after rear-end collision on Highway 40
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The passenger of a car from Ohio was sent to the hospital after the vehicle was rear-ended along Highway 40. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 364.5 on U.S. Highway 40 with reports of a crash.
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An apartment fire has been reported at the Woodland Park apartments at Soldier Creek in North Topeka. Fire crews are currently on scene at an apartment fire at Northwest Redbud Circle in North Topeka. The fire was first reported around 8:07 p.m. One person has been taken to a nearby hospital with […]
City of Topeka gives homeowners tips to ‘Ease the Freeze’
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka has put out some helpful tips to local residents on how they can prevent their pipes from freezing this winter. The City of Topeka reports that plumbing repairs and property damage caused by frozen pipes that burst can result in an expensive fix. However, there are steps you […]
