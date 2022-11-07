ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

‘Particularly chonky’ squirrels at University of Michigan great for Instagram, not so much for squirrel health

By Samuel Dodge
The Ann Arbor News
The Ann Arbor News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Ann Arbor News

Donovan Edwards’ surge means Michigan has two big-play backs again

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It was the calling card of the Michigan offense last year, two running backs with various skillsets that could thrash an opponent differently. But by the time crunch time hit during the Wolverines’ run to the Big Ten title and College Football Playoff appearance, Blake Corum was hobbled due to a high-ankle sprain. He returned, but the burst he showed earlier in the year wasn’t there.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Cade McNamara hints at undergoing surgery in post on social media

Cade McNamara posted an Instagram Story of himself undergoing surgery. McNamara posted the picture of himself in a hospital bed and captioned the story, “Here we go!” He confirmed that he was going through surgery. It is unclear how long McNamara will be out as a result of the surgery.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

How long can you leave pizza out? We scientifically tested it. Here are the results

When you have a pizza, how often do you refrigerate it within two hours? That’s the timeframe recommended by many official food safety guidelines when it comes to handling pizza. However, according to a food safety expert at Michigan State, that might be overly conservative. So we decided to...
The Ann Arbor News

Revolutionary War veterans being honored with plaque at Ann Arbor cemetery

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Two Revolutionary War veterans are being honored at an upcoming dedication ceremony for a newly installed plaque at an Ann Arbor cemetery. The Huron Valley Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution and the Sarah Caswell Angell Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution are hosting the joint plaque dedication ceremony at noon Saturday, Nov. 12, at Forest Hill Cemetery, 415 Observatory St. in Ann Arbor.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
22K+
Followers
31K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy