‘Particularly chonky’ squirrels at University of Michigan great for Instagram, not so much for squirrel health

Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
This Is The Most Festive City In Michigan
Thumbtack put together a list of the most festive cities in America.
Exclusive TV internship next step in Hollywood journey for former Ann Arbor student
LOS ANGELES - Since his days as a student at Ann Arbor’s Father Gabriel Richard High School, Christopher Putlock has taken the initiative in finding new ways to make creative projects happen for himself and his classmates. From starting a digital media club at the high school where he...
Hello, Ann Arbor: The rise of ‘chonky’ campus squirrels; how Ann Arbor voted
Whew, it was a busy week in Ann Arbor. We were up late Tuesday night, noshing on pizza and reporting election results as they came in. We were also out on the University of Michigan’s campus with students who waited several hours to register and vote. Big voter turnout,...
Michigan man paralyzed in tree stand fall urges hunters to take precautions
There is gratitude, but sadness too. He is glad to have the time with his wife, his son and daughter, his grandchildren, but he misses driving, hunting and “anything physical.”. He worries about being a burden. “Worst of it is putting the whole family through it,” said Dave Gier,...
One Michigan stadium isn’t enough: Taylor Swift adds second Ford Field concert
DETROIT - She’s as popular as ever and one stadium show in Michigan just isn’t enough. Taylor Swift has just added a second concert on her “The Eras Tour” at Ford Field in Detroit and both will be on the weekend. Swift has also added multiple stadium concert dates across the country, including three shows at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Pride Source
Out Lesbian Detroit Police Corporal Dani Woods Named to Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame
Corporal Danielle “Dani” Woods, a 20-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department, was inducted into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Detroit this week. In 2013, she was assigned to the Chief’s Neighborhood Liaison Unit as the first ever LGBTQ Liaison for the department.
It’s like a winter amusement park encircled by skyscrapers in one Michigan city
DETROIT - It’s like a winter amusement park surrounded by skyscrapers. Located at 32 Monroe Street in the heart of downtown Detroit, this place has all the ho-ho-holiday cheer you can handle. This is the Winter Monroe Street Midway. This outdoor holiday carnival runs from 11:00 a.m. today through...
Donovan Edwards’ surge means Michigan has two big-play backs again
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It was the calling card of the Michigan offense last year, two running backs with various skillsets that could thrash an opponent differently. But by the time crunch time hit during the Wolverines’ run to the Big Ten title and College Football Playoff appearance, Blake Corum was hobbled due to a high-ankle sprain. He returned, but the burst he showed earlier in the year wasn’t there.
Michigan vs. Nebraska score predictions from MLive’s beat writers
Michigan and Nebraska will meet for a second straight season when they kick off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Michigan Stadium. But unlike last year’s matchup in Lincoln, which the Wolverines won 32-29 thanks to a late Jake Moody field goal, this year’s game isn’t expected to be close.
Michigan football injury report, keys to victory: Who returns vs. Nebraska?
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — With two more games left until The Game, how will Michigan come out of the gate on Saturday?. That’s been the talk the last couple of weeks, the Wolverines’ slow starts and critical halftime adjustments. They’ve resulted in some lopsided final scores, and more importantly a 9-0 start for Jim Harbaugh’s club.
saturdaytradition.com
Cade McNamara hints at undergoing surgery in post on social media
Cade McNamara posted an Instagram Story of himself undergoing surgery. McNamara posted the picture of himself in a hospital bed and captioned the story, “Here we go!” He confirmed that he was going through surgery. It is unclear how long McNamara will be out as a result of the surgery.
New federal cooperative unit at MSU to bolster climate, fishery, wildlife research
EAST LANSING, MI. – Michigan State University will host a new, federally-supported research cooperative unit intended to foster education and conservation efforts for fisheries, wildlife, and other natural resources across the state and whole Midwest. The new U.S. Geological Survey research unit will be the 42nd of its kind...
Colston Loveland’s journey from Idaho recruit to impact freshman at Michigan
ANN ARBOR – Cameron Andersen’s phone is always buzzing during Michigan football games. His top player at Gooding High School in Idaho the previous four years, Colston Loveland, is a true freshman tight end for the third-ranked Wolverines, and he’s played the most offensive snaps on the team of any player in his class.
After 2 sewage leaks in 2 weeks, Ann Arbor college working to prevent a third
ANN ARBOR, MI - After two sanitary leaks in two weeks twice shut down campus, Washtenaw Community College is working to prevent a third leak in the future that would prompt another school closure. Leaks on Oct. 28 and Nov. 7 shut down on-campus operations, the former causing a spill...
Michigan Reportedly Makes Decision After Tunnel Incident With Michigan State
When Michigan takes on Nebraska this Saturday, there will be increased security between the field and tunnel. This is the school's response to the recent tunnel incident with Michigan State. Michigan players Gemon Green and Ja’Den McBurrows suffered injuries in an altercation with Michigan State. Several players on the Spartans...
ClickOnDetroit.com
How long can you leave pizza out? We scientifically tested it. Here are the results
When you have a pizza, how often do you refrigerate it within two hours? That’s the timeframe recommended by many official food safety guidelines when it comes to handling pizza. However, according to a food safety expert at Michigan State, that might be overly conservative. So we decided to...
Have You Tried Michigan’s OTHER Signature Drink?
When you ask people what the signature drink of Michigan is, you're likely to get one of three answers... But what if I told you there was a frozen drink option that is not only amazing, but seemingly impossible to find on the west side of the state? It's called:
Revolutionary War veterans being honored with plaque at Ann Arbor cemetery
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Two Revolutionary War veterans are being honored at an upcoming dedication ceremony for a newly installed plaque at an Ann Arbor cemetery. The Huron Valley Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution and the Sarah Caswell Angell Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution are hosting the joint plaque dedication ceremony at noon Saturday, Nov. 12, at Forest Hill Cemetery, 415 Observatory St. in Ann Arbor.
fox2detroit.com
Where are the Skelton brothers? Thanksgiving marks 12-year anniversary of Michigan boys' disappearance
MORENCI, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's been nearly 12 years since the Skelton brothers disappeared without a trace, and there still aren't clear answers about what happened to them. Andrew, Alexander, and Tanner were last seen on Thanksgiving in 2010. After that day, no one knows where the boys went.
