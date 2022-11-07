ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Not a dry eye in the arena’: Backstreet Boys pay tribute to Aaron Carter

By Justin Dennis
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

** The video in the player above is courtesy of Jade H via Storyful.

LONDON (WJW) — There was “not a dry eye in the arena” when the Backstreet Boys paid tribute to Aaron Carter at The O2 in London on Sunday, Nov. 6, tweeted one Storyful user.

Carter, a singer and the younger brother of band member Nick Carter , was found dead at his California home on Saturday, Nov. 5. He was 34.

Singer Aaron Carter dies at 34

“We lost one of our family members yesterday,” band member Kevin Richardson said on-stage. “He was a part of our family and we thank you guys for all the love and all the well wishes and all the support.”

Others consoled Nick, who could be seen fighting back tears.

“Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded,” Nick said Sunday on social media . “I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.

“Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness are the real villains here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you baby brother.”

Aaron Carter’s life in photos

Aaron, who rose to stardom as a preteen in the late 1990s and early 2000s, reportedly struggled with addiction and mental health problems.

Aaron’s house sitter reportedly found the artist unresponsive in a bathtub. His cause of death has not been revealed.

