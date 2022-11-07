What Aaron Carter said during his visit to FOX 8

( WJW ) – We’re looking back on the life and talent of Aaron Carter as the entertainment world mourns his shocking death.

At age 34, the childhood star was found dead in his Southern California home this weekend.

Carter had an open struggle with substance abuse and mental health.

Aaron was just a teenager back in 2004 when he stopped by FOX 8 News in the morning.

He told our Wayne Dawson about how his brother, Nick Carter , influenced him, shared details on his teen romances with Hillary Duff and Lindsay Lohan , he also performed his hit song “Saturday Night.” (You can watch the full interview in the video player above.)

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.