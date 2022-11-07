ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

What Aaron Carter said during his visit to FOX 8

By Danielle Cotterman
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I0du3_0j1nLNax00

( WJW ) – We’re looking back on the life and talent of Aaron Carter as the entertainment world mourns his shocking death.

At age 34, the childhood star was found dead in his Southern California home this weekend.

Nick Carter reacts to brother Aaron’s death

Carter had an open struggle with substance abuse and mental health.

Aaron was just a teenager back in 2004 when he stopped by FOX 8 News in the morning.

New tanning trend you should never try

He told our Wayne Dawson about how his brother, Nick Carter , influenced him, shared details on his teen romances with Hillary Duff and Lindsay Lohan , he also performed his hit song “Saturday Night.” (You can watch the full interview in the video player above.)

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Aaron Carter's Neighbor Speaks Out After His Death: 'I'm Glad He's No Longer In Our Neighborhood'

Days after teen-pop sensation Aaron Carter was found dead in his Lancaster, Calif., home, the artist’s neighbors are speaking out, detailing their time living near the troubled singer.“I'm sad what happened and that he died,” the unnamed neighbor shared in an interview published on Sunday, November 6,“I wish he would have just been able to sell his house and move away, but now we don't have to deal with it,” they darkly quipped, referencing the star’s plans to move out of his 7-bedroom, 4-bathroom abode.The House of Carters alum reportedly “had problems with several of the neighbors on his street,”...
LANCASTER, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Dies

Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
Cheryl E Preston

The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his death

A facet of life and death emerges from Takeoff's death. The tragedy of 28-year-old rapper Takeoff dying from a gunshot wound in Houston Texas is still causing shock and pain among his fans and even those who never knew him. The entertainer was a member of the trio Migosand it s believed he was hit by a stray bullet and was not targeted. An infusion nurse who lived nearby heard the gunshots and went to help but it was too late.
HOUSTON, TX
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)

Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
Aabha Gopan

Mom says she showers with her 19-year-old teenage daughter every day

A mom and her 19-year-old daughter shared that they shower together daily, and call it the ‘best way’ to begin their day. Mary and Brittani, who are from Jenson Beach, Florida, appeared on TLC’s sMothered and caught attention for their bizarre shower routine. The mother-daughter duo does everything together including shopping, undergoing cosmetic surgery, sleeping on the same bed, and showering together. In fact, Mary calls her daughter the ‘love of her life’.
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

List: Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day this year

(WJW) – Attention shoppers — many retailers have announced that their doors will be closed on Thanksgiving this year. FOX 8 has compiled a list of stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. This list will be updated as more retailers announce closures. Stores closed on Thanksgiving...
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

74K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy