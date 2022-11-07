ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

3 actors in Napoleon Dynamite coming to Embassy Theatre for special screening

By Lydia Reuille
WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45PLAY_0j1nL28x00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A ‘sweet’ screening of Napoleon Dynamite is coming to the Embassy Theatre next year, featuring a conversation on stage with three of the comedy’s cast members.

The Embassy announced Monday on social media that Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez and Jon Gries- Napoleon, Pedro and Uncle Rico respectively- are coming on stage for a conversation with the audience after a special screening of the 2004 film.

Night of Lights to brighten downtown Fort Wayne Thanksgiving Eve

The event is set for Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Find details here .

The Embassy has announced similar events in the past, like The Princess Bride featuring Cary Elwes and an upcoming screening of a Star Trek film with William Shatner.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE-TV

Disney On Ice coming to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Mark your calendars! Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, princesses and more beloved Disney characters will be in Fort Wayne this upcoming February for Disney on Ice presents Into The Magic. Disney On Ice, produced by Feld Entertainment Inc., will be showcasing an “action-packed extravaganza” with...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Kyle Lindsay of Luers live on WANE to preview GOTW

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Luers head coach Kyle Lindsay was live on WANE-TV at 6 p.m. to preview the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” as the Knights host Bluffton with a 2A regional title on the line at Luersfield. Tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s longest-running and […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
whatzup.com

Cebolla’s generous with price, portions

It’s been a Fort Wayne favorite for years. Cebolla’s Mexican Grill is a local restaurant group with many area locations, including Don Chava’s on North Wells Street. Last week, I checked out the restaurant on West Jefferson Boulevard at Time Corners. It’s been a few years, and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Georgetown Square adding 2 more restaurant options

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s Georgetown area will soon have more dining options. Georgetown Square announced Wednesday that two new restaurants were moving into the shopping center. New York Pizza and Grill Kabobs, which specializes in grilled kabobs, Pakistani and Indian food, pizza and Italian food...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Two $100k Powerball tickets purchased in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The winning ticket for Monday night’s record $2.04 billion dollar jackpot was sold in Altadena, California. Hoosiers weren’t completely unlucky: two $100,00 tickets were sold in Fort Wayne, and a $50,000 ticket was sold in Corydon, Mishawaka, and Lawrenceburg. One of the lucky ticket...
FORT WAYNE, IN
FOX59

Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag. Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including two $100,000 tickets that were purchased in […]
INDIANA STATE
Times-Bulletin

Inn demolished, plans to renovate property

VAN WERT — Demolition got underway last week on the former Van Wert Inn, 820 N. Washington Street. The property, owned by the Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation, is one of eight properties recently awarded money from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The list of...
VAN WERT, OH
WANE-TV

$50k Powerball tickets sold in Fort Wayne and Columbia City

INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosier Lottery Powerball® tickets purchased for Saturday night’s drawing should be checked carefully as nine tickets are worth $50,000 and one is worth $150,000. One $150,000 winning ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen located at 18423 US 20 in Goshen. Nine $50,000 winning...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Rise in poultry prices cancels Fort Wayne non-profit's turkey giveaway

Ty Simmons with the Human Agricultural Cooperative in Fort Wayne has made turkey giveaways a Thanksgiving tradition. This year will be different. Rise in poultry prices cancels Fort Wayne non-profit's turkey giveaway. Ty Simmons with the Human Agricultural Cooperative in Fort Wayne has made turkey giveaways a Thanksgiving tradition. This...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Arrest made in shooting outside of Mitchell’s Sports Bar & Grill

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the shooting that happened on Aug. 27 just outside of an area sports bar. Police say the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, inside Westland Mall,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

11/11 Highlight Zone Regional Championships

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll won its first-ever regional title with a 21-20 nail-biter in 6A, Snider staged a triumphant comeback to beat Mishawaka in 5A, Columbia City’s dream season came to an end in 4A with a loss to Kokomo, Bishop Luers secured the program’s 21st regional title with a win over Bluffton […]
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
WANE-TV

Silver Alert canceled for Wabash man

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – The statewide Silver Alert for a Wabash man has been canceled. No other information has been provided at this time. A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a man from Wabash. Police are looking for 86-year-old Ernest Dehart. Dehart is described as 5’9″, 165...
WABASH, IN
abc57.com

Winning Powerball tickets purchased in Elkhart, Goshen

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Hoosier Lottery Powerball tickets worth $50,000 and $150,000 were purchased in Elkhart and Goshen over the weekend. One $150,000 ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen, located at 18423 U.S. 20 in Goshen. Two $50,000 tickets were purchased in Elkhart and Goshen. One ticket was...
ELKHART, IN
WANE 15

GOTW Preview: Bluffton at Bishop Luers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 2A regional championship contest will take center stage on the Highlight Zone this coming Friday as Bluffton at Bishop Luers will be the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week. The Tigers are coming off a 42-35 victory over Eastbrook that earned the Tigers their first sectional title in 34 […]
BLUFFTON, IN
WANE 15

Ukrainian refugee giving Bluffton football a boost

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – Just a few months ago 16-year old Yaroslav Serdiuk was living with his family in Ukraine, fearing for his safety following the invasion by Russian forces in his home country. Fast forward to last Friday night, and Serdiuk is hero of sorts in Bluffton, as the kicker helped the Tigers win […]
BLUFFTON, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy