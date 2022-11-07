3 actors in Napoleon Dynamite coming to Embassy Theatre for special screening

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A ‘sweet’ screening of Napoleon Dynamite is coming to the Embassy Theatre next year, featuring a conversation on stage with three of the comedy’s cast members.

The Embassy announced Monday on social media that Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez and Jon Gries- Napoleon, Pedro and Uncle Rico respectively- are coming on stage for a conversation with the audience after a special screening of the 2004 film.

The event is set for Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Find details here .

The Embassy has announced similar events in the past, like The Princess Bride featuring Cary Elwes and an upcoming screening of a Star Trek film with William Shatner.

