Cros-Lex, Marlette & Sandusky school board elections highly competitive this midterm

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Spinal Column
Local area November 8 election results
This 10-year, .95 mil county-wide millage will replace three existing transit millages, including the expiring SMART millage in areas where that is in place and would expand suburban and rural services. *Yes 330,938. No 247,221. Oakland County Commission:. District 7 includes: Brandon, Groveland, Holly, Rose, and Springfield townships, the villages...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Voter turnout larger than expected in Algonac
The weather was good with the sun shining amid mild November temperatures which may have played a part in the strong voter turnout in Algonac for the Nov. 8, 2022 general election. City Clerk Lisa Borgacz said foot traffic at the city’s two precincts remained steady all day long and...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Hayman is new mayor in Marysville; Kindsvater out in St. Clair; Repp reelected in PH
A handful of fresh faces will be joining those of a number of incumbents at city council tables in Marysville, St. Clair and Port Huron an on the county board of commissioners following the Nov. 8 election. New mayor in Marysville; Deising loses. In Marysville, Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Hayman...
Republican defeats incumbent for Bay County Road Commission seat
BAY CITY, MI - A Republican challenger successfully defeated the Democrat incumbent for a seat on the Bay County Road Commission. Republican challenger Kevin Shark faced off against Democrat and incumbent Jacob Hilliker for a spot on the road commission. Shark challenged Hilliker after defeating Michael Greania in the August Republican primary. Hilliker ran unopposed during the Democratic primary.
wdet.org
Michigan Midterm Election 2022 Results: Oakland County Public Transit Millage
Voters in Oakland County will decide if they want to opt-in to county-wide SMART bus services on Tuesday, November 8. Stay on this page to view the results once polls close and votes are counted. Trusted, accurate, up-to-date. WDET strives to make our journalism accessible to everyone. As a public...
Gretchen Whitmer announces nearly 300 new jobs in Grand Blanc Township
GRAND BLANC TWP, MI - More jobs are coming to Grand Blanc Township. Mara Technologies Inc., a global electronics manufacturer, is establishing its U.S. headquarters in Grand Blanc Township with nearly 300 jobs, located at 10456 N. Holly Rd. In a news release, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, in a partnership with...
Bay County election results for Nov. 8
BAY CITY, MI - Voters headed out to the polls throughout Bay County on Nov. 8 to exercise their right to vote. Here’s what they decided as they considered the fate of numerous statewide and local proposals as well as a multitude of local and state races. See below...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Voters in Marine City give nod to Hilferink and Roehrig
There were five candidates seeking three seats on the Nov. 8 ballot for the Marine City Commission and while incumbent Jacob Bryson retained his spot the commission will soon welcome two newcomers to the table. Michael R. Hilferink was the top vote getter picking up 816 while Rita G. Roehrig...
Detroit News
Democrat Nate Shannon re-elected in Macomb County's 58th House District
Democratic state Rep. Nate Shannon won re-election in Macomb County's 58th House District, carrying 51% of the vote to Republican challenger Michelle Smith's 49% with 99% of ballots counted. Longtime educator Shannon and business owner Smith both listed education as their top priority. Since taking office in 2019, Shannon, a...
WNEM
Tolling at Liberty Bridge will begin first quarter of 2023
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay City’s Liberty Bridge is expected to reopen at the end of the year. Instead of a toll booth, drivers will have to register and put a transponder in their car that will be used to keep track of tolls digitally. Lynn Pavlawk, general...
wdet.org
Michigan Midterm Election 2022 Results: Macomb County Commissioners
Voters in Michigan will decide who will make up the new Macomb County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, November 8. Stay on this page to view the results once polls close and votes are counted.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County high schooler gets 5-year felony after principal found loaded gun in backpack
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A Macomb County high school student has been charged with a five-year felony after the principal looked in his backpack and found a loaded gun that had been stolen out of Bloomfield Township. The discovery was made Wednesday (Nov. 9) at Roseville High School. Police said...
What voters in Macomb County are saying after the 2022 Midterm Election
People across the state are waking up to the latest results from the 2022 Midterm Election, and voters have made their voices heard loud and clear.
The Oakland Press
Whitmer, Nessel, Benson winning re-election in Oakland County and statewide
Democratic incumbent candidates for governor, secretary of state and attorney general were easily beating their Republican challengers in Oakland County and statewide Tuesday night. With just under 15% of the Oakland County ballots counted, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had 170,403 votes. Her opponent, Tudor Dixon, a talk show host and business...
whmi.com
Un-Official Election Results For Livingston County
Livingston County voters decided various contested races and ballot proposals in Tuesday’s general election. A county-wide millage request for Livingston County Veterans Services passed overwhelmingly. A proposal in Hamburg Township designed to guide the Board of Trustees about whether to consolidate trash collection was turned down by voters. by...
Michigan's legislature, Governor's office controlled by Democrats for the first time in over 30 years
Two closely watched races in Macomb County and parts of Detroit ended with Democrats beating out their Republican rivals Wednesday morning, all but securing the State Senate while Democrats won the majority of House seats.
fox2detroit.com
Interactive map: How Michigan counties voted to protect abortion rights
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michigan voters approved a ballot measure to enshrine abortion into the state constitution. Proposal 3, known as Reproductive Freedom for All proposal, was approved by voters in the election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The amendment to the state's constitution will overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlawed abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions would have been prosecuted as manslaughter.
candgnews.com
Developer: Portion of historic grain elevator barn will be saved
ROCHESTER — A new development is in the works to take the place of Rochester’s oldest business, the Rochester Elevator Co., at the corner of University and Water streets in downtown Rochester. The property, at 303 E. University St. and 412 Water St., is now under contract for...
abc12.com
Northern Michigan woman missing for nearly a month
GAYLORD, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking for help finding a woman reported missing from Northern Michigan nearly a month ago. The family of 27-year-old Alexandria Gorman of Gaylord has not heard from her since Oct. 16. She had been staying at a residence in Sterling Heights before she disappeared.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Sanilac DTF: Marlette pair suspected of selling marijuana to 13-year-old Brown City Student
The Sanilac County Drug Task Force had a successful Drug Take Back Day on October 29, with residents across the county turning in almost 190 pounds of pills. With the county sheriff’s office providing almost 117 pounds of that amount, Marlette, Deckerville, Croswell and Brown City police also collected pills, with the former three collecting a rough average of 20 pounds between them and Brown City turning in 10.4 pounds.
Comments / 0