ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanilac County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Bay County election results for Nov. 8

BAY CITY, MI - Voters headed out to the polls throughout Bay County on Nov. 8 to exercise their right to vote. Here’s what they decided as they considered the fate of numerous statewide and local proposals as well as a multitude of local and state races. See below...
BAY COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Power restored to down traffic signals on busy stretch of Hall Road in Macomb County

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Power has been restored to the several traffic signals that were down Wednesday afternoon on a busy stretch of Hall Road in Macomb County. As of about 1:10 p.m. on Nov. 9, power had been restored to traffic signals on eastbound and westbound Hall Road (M-59) between Heydenreich and Schoenherr roads. The traffic lights were without power as of about 11:45 a.m. the same day.
The Detroit Free Press

Macomb County results: Hackel wins 4th term as executive; GOP keeps commission majority

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel won a fourth four-year term in office as the county's top elected official while the county Board of Commissioners will keep its Republican majority, according to unofficial election results Wednesday. Hackel, 60, a Democrat from Macomb Township, won with 61.5% of the vote against Republican Nicholyn Brandenburg, a former county commissioner who is in her mid-70s, who received 38.5% of the vote with all of the county's 343 precincts reporting. Hackel was...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Lapeer County man dies in rollover crash

LAPEER COUNTY, MI -- A 58-year-old Metamora man died in a rollover crash on M-24 north of Lapeer. Lapeer County sheriff’s deputies said Anthony Saferian died in the crash late Tuesday, Nov. 8 on M-24 near Plum Creek Road. Saferian was driving a 2017 Ford F-250 south on M-24...
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Democrat Nate Shannon re-elected in Macomb County's 58th House District

Democratic state Rep. Nate Shannon won re-election in Macomb County's 58th House District, carrying 51% of the vote to Republican challenger Michelle Smith's 49% with 99% of ballots counted. Longtime educator Shannon and business owner Smith both listed education as their top priority. Since taking office in 2019, Shannon, a...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Voters in Marine City give nod to Hilferink and Roehrig

There were five candidates seeking three seats on the Nov. 8 ballot for the Marine City Commission and while incumbent Jacob Bryson retained his spot the commission will soon welcome two newcomers to the table. Michael R. Hilferink was the top vote getter picking up 816 while Rita G. Roehrig...
MARINE CITY, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Voter turnout larger than expected in Algonac

The weather was good with the sun shining amid mild November temperatures which may have played a part in the strong voter turnout in Algonac for the Nov. 8, 2022 general election. City Clerk Lisa Borgacz said foot traffic at the city’s two precincts remained steady all day long and...
ALGONAC, MI
Nationwide Report

51-Year-Old Man Died In A Fatal Crash In Flint (Flint, MI)

Michigan State Police responded to a fatal crash on Saturday, Nov. 4, on Pasadena Avenue and Thornton Avenue around 8:19 p.m. According to the Flint Township Police Department, Lt. Matt Vanlente, a 51-year-old Flint resident, was in his wheelchair on the roadway when he was hit by a black Dodge Durango traveling east on Pasadena.
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

James ekes out win over Marlinga for suburban U.S. House seat

Republican businessman John James has prevailed over Democrat and former prosecutor Carl Marlinga in their contest for an open seat in Congress representing southern Macomb County and Rochester and Rochester Hills in Oakland County. James had 49% of the vote and Marlinga had 48% with 99%of the votes counted when...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Multiple people missing after Flint apartment fire

Multiple people are reported missing after an apartment fire in Flint. Genessee county 911 says the fire started just after 3 a.m. at Midway Square Townhomes. No first responders were hurt putting out the flames. According to Flint's provisional battalion chief, Michigan State Police and Flint Police are investigating the...
FLINT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy