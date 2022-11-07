Read full article on original website
Bay County election results for Nov. 8
BAY CITY, MI - Voters headed out to the polls throughout Bay County on Nov. 8 to exercise their right to vote. Here’s what they decided as they considered the fate of numerous statewide and local proposals as well as a multitude of local and state races. See below...
Power restored to down traffic signals on busy stretch of Hall Road in Macomb County
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Power has been restored to the several traffic signals that were down Wednesday afternoon on a busy stretch of Hall Road in Macomb County. As of about 1:10 p.m. on Nov. 9, power had been restored to traffic signals on eastbound and westbound Hall Road (M-59) between Heydenreich and Schoenherr roads. The traffic lights were without power as of about 11:45 a.m. the same day.
Macomb County results: Hackel wins 4th term as executive; GOP keeps commission majority
Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel won a fourth four-year term in office as the county's top elected official while the county Board of Commissioners will keep its Republican majority, according to unofficial election results Wednesday. Hackel, 60, a Democrat from Macomb Township, won with 61.5% of the vote against Republican Nicholyn Brandenburg, a former county commissioner who is in her mid-70s, who received 38.5% of the vote with all of the county's 343 precincts reporting. Hackel was...
Several counties searching for snow plow drivers this winter
It might not feel like winter, but it is just around the corner. So counties are looking for snow plow drivers and like other industries, there is a worker shortage.
Michigan State Police warn of Wednesday crackdown on I-696 in Macomb County
Michigan State Police have announced they will have extra patrols out on the I-696 beginning Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 6 p.m. through 10 p.m. Troopers will focus on the stretch of I-696 between Dequindre Road and I-94 in Macomb County.
Have you seen Breanna? Shelby Twp. police asking for tips finding teen missing since last weekend
Police in Macomb County are asking for the community’s help finding Breanna Buckerfield, who hasn’t been seen since last weekend. Anyone who has seen her should call Shelby Township police.
Lapeer County man dies in rollover crash
LAPEER COUNTY, MI -- A 58-year-old Metamora man died in a rollover crash on M-24 north of Lapeer. Lapeer County sheriff’s deputies said Anthony Saferian died in the crash late Tuesday, Nov. 8 on M-24 near Plum Creek Road. Saferian was driving a 2017 Ford F-250 south on M-24...
Democrat Nate Shannon re-elected in Macomb County's 58th House District
Democratic state Rep. Nate Shannon won re-election in Macomb County's 58th House District, carrying 51% of the vote to Republican challenger Michelle Smith's 49% with 99% of ballots counted. Longtime educator Shannon and business owner Smith both listed education as their top priority. Since taking office in 2019, Shannon, a...
Voters in Marine City give nod to Hilferink and Roehrig
There were five candidates seeking three seats on the Nov. 8 ballot for the Marine City Commission and while incumbent Jacob Bryson retained his spot the commission will soon welcome two newcomers to the table. Michael R. Hilferink was the top vote getter picking up 816 while Rita G. Roehrig...
Voter turnout larger than expected in Algonac
The weather was good with the sun shining amid mild November temperatures which may have played a part in the strong voter turnout in Algonac for the Nov. 8, 2022 general election. City Clerk Lisa Borgacz said foot traffic at the city’s two precincts remained steady all day long and...
Michigan's legislature, Governor's office controlled by Democrats for the first time in over 30 years
Two closely watched races in Macomb County and parts of Detroit ended with Democrats beating out their Republican rivals Wednesday morning, all but securing the State Senate while Democrats won the majority of House seats.
51-Year-Old Man Died In A Fatal Crash In Flint (Flint, MI)
Michigan State Police responded to a fatal crash on Saturday, Nov. 4, on Pasadena Avenue and Thornton Avenue around 8:19 p.m. According to the Flint Township Police Department, Lt. Matt Vanlente, a 51-year-old Flint resident, was in his wheelchair on the roadway when he was hit by a black Dodge Durango traveling east on Pasadena.
Hayman is new mayor in Marysville; Kindsvater out in St. Clair; Repp reelected in PH
A handful of fresh faces will be joining those of a number of incumbents at city council tables in Marysville, St. Clair and Port Huron an on the county board of commissioners following the Nov. 8 election. New mayor in Marysville; Deising loses. In Marysville, Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Hayman...
What voters in Macomb County are saying after the 2022 Midterm Election
People across the state are waking up to the latest results from the 2022 Midterm Election, and voters have made their voices heard loud and clear.
Missing Michigan woman found weeks after suddenly leaving job, home
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 27-year-old Michigan woman who had been staying in Sterling Heights and went missing for weeks after suddenly leaving her job has reportedly been located. Michigan State Police say they have been in contact with the Gaylord woman, who says she moved and is living...
A department in mourning: Funeral arrangements announced for late Shelby Twp. Police Sergeant Dan Kammerzell
It will be a ceremony in honor of life and selfless service for a highly decorated police officer who died suddenly while on duty in Macomb County on Saturday.
James ekes out win over Marlinga for suburban U.S. House seat
Republican businessman John James has prevailed over Democrat and former prosecutor Carl Marlinga in their contest for an open seat in Congress representing southern Macomb County and Rochester and Rochester Hills in Oakland County. James had 49% of the vote and Marlinga had 48% with 99%of the votes counted when...
1 person hospitalized after vehicle crashes into Washington Township hobby shop
One person is hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a Washington Township hobby shop Tuesday night, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI. No one was in the shop, Tailspin Hobbies, when the crash occurred at around 10 p.m. The shop is located on Route 66. On Facebook, Tailspin Hobbies posted...
Multiple people missing after Flint apartment fire
Multiple people are reported missing after an apartment fire in Flint. Genessee county 911 says the fire started just after 3 a.m. at Midway Square Townhomes. No first responders were hurt putting out the flames. According to Flint's provisional battalion chief, Michigan State Police and Flint Police are investigating the...
Sterling Heights man struck, killed by vehicle while crossing Mound Road, cops say
A deadly crash involving a pedestrian is causing traffic tie ups in Sterling Heights as police investigate what led to the early morning crash on Tuesday.
