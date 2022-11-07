Read full article on original website
crossvillenews1st.com
TENNESSEE RESIDENTS WARNED: BE ON THE LOOK OUT FOR…COWS
Traffic on I-40 West near mile marker 432 was backed up for miles on Thursday night after a tractor-trailer overturned in Cocke County. The trailer was carrying 68 head of cattle, according to officials with the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency. “Should you have a cow show up on your...
3 cows killed, others still missing after I-40W after crash near
A tractor-trailer carrying cattle has overturned on I-40 West in Cocke County, according to Cocke County Emergency Management Agency.
KFVS12
Cleanup crew finds piece of history in river
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group of volunteers found a message in a bottle after making a trip through the Tennessee River, standing the test of time. The glass bottle drifted through the water for almost 40 years and the letter it contained was written by an 11-year-old. It was...
Powell woodworking shop destroyed in fire
Firefighters with Rural Metro responded to a structure fire that resulted in wood working shop being a total loss.
WATE
Fire in Dudley Creek area of Gatlinburg 85% contained, city says
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Gatlinburg crews were fighting a fire near the city late Wednesday, assisted by several Sevier County fire agencies. The fire had burned 4 acres and was about 85 percent contained as of late Wednesday night. Occupants of two apartment buildings and house had been evacuated but were allowed to return home around 9:15 p.m, a city spokesman said.
Crews contain six-acre brush fire in Gatlinburg
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — A Gatlinburg spokesperson said that crews with the Gatlinburg Fire Department were working with the Sevier County Wildland Task Force to contain a small, six-acre brush fire. As of 4 a.m. Thursday, the fire is 100% contained, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry. They said...
WATE
More wildfires in Rockwood bring in firefighting efforts
Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry and local crews are working two wildland fires, one of which had been a planned burn and the other that has cropped up overnight, along westbound Interstate 40 in Roane County on Rockwood Mountain. More wildfires in Rockwood bring in firefighting …. Tennessee...
Sevierville Driver Services Center to temporarily close for remodel
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security will temporarily close the Sevierville Driver Services Center for a planned remodel. Starting on Nov. 17, the Sevierville Driver Services Center will be closed until Dec. 5. The remodel will provide an updated appearance, new flooring and...
wvlt.tv
Rockwood Mountain fire causes I-40 delays
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 95-acre wildfire on Rockwood Mountain has closed the right lane of I-40 W, according to Mark Nagi with the Tennessee Department of Transportation. The Tennessee Department of Forestry, Department of Transportation and local volunteers are reportedly working to control the fire. “Drivers should use...
WATE
Pound of coleslaw thrown out at New Tazewell food truck
More than a dozen health violations were checked off during a recent health inspection at a mobile restaurant operating out of Clairborne County. Pound of coleslaw thrown out at New Tazewell food …. More than a dozen health violations were checked off during a recent health inspection at a mobile...
WATE
Knoxville Police: Missing 10-year-old found safe
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 10-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday has been found safe overnight Friday, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD said later Thursday that the child had been found safe and thanked the public for the help in spreading the word. The child had...
WATE
Rockwood planned wildfire burns over 70 acres
ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) — A Roane County wildfire is burning over 70 acres in Rockwood, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry. Last Thursday, crews were fighting a wildfire at Rockwood Mountain on I-40 West at mile marker 345. The fire burned more than 250 acres and sent burning debris on the highway causing the lanes to close.
1 Person Arrested Following Motor Vehicle Crash In Knoxville(Knoxville, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Knoxville on Tuesday. According to Loudon County Chief Deputy Zac Frye, a person who had been taken for an evaluation on Monday afternoon exited the emergency room at Fort Loudon Medical Center and stole a car from a Walmart in Lenoir City.
WLOS.com
Amid worsening drought conditions, Nicole brings much-needed rain to WNC
After two months with little to no rain, parts of Western North Carolina got a good soaking on Friday, Nov. 11, as the remnants of Nicole traveled through. "In a sense, Nicole is giving the rain that we wish we would've gotten from Ian," said Corey Davis, an assistant state climatologist.
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Nov. 11-13
There are some free events to attend this weekend, including events that honor the U.S. military.
Man found dead near Clinton Highway in Knoxville
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead near Clinton Highway on Wednesday.
Crews continue to respond to 'The Dragon' motorcycle crash
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — A section of Highway 129, known as "The Dragon", has shut down due to a wildfire resulting from a motorcycle crash. According to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, the fire is an estimated 177 acres. It is 90% contained. The fire was first reported by...
WLOS.com
Flood watches out for many as Nicole approaches the mountains
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Flood watches are out for many across Western North Carolina as Nicole moves through the Southeast. The storm made landfall at Vero Beach, Florida, around 3 a.m. Thursday as a Category 1 hurricane. It's since been downgraded to a tropical storm. Rain began to fall...
WATE
Loudon County man arrested after video gains national attention
Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. Loudon County man arrested after video gains national …. Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to...
wvlt.tv
Jefferson Co. school evacuated following bomb threat, multiple agencies assisting
WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the White Pine Police Department said there was an active bomb threat at the White Pine School. “We had a threat of a bomb in the building. We have cleared the building with dogs, nothing found and are in the process of releasing the kids to the parents at this time,” Chief of White Pine Police Chad Cotter said.
