Blount County, TN

crossvillenews1st.com

TENNESSEE RESIDENTS WARNED: BE ON THE LOOK OUT FOR…COWS

Traffic on I-40 West near mile marker 432 was backed up for miles on Thursday night after a tractor-trailer overturned in Cocke County. The trailer was carrying 68 head of cattle, according to officials with the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency. “Should you have a cow show up on your...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
KFVS12

Cleanup crew finds piece of history in river

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group of volunteers found a message in a bottle after making a trip through the Tennessee River, standing the test of time. The glass bottle drifted through the water for almost 40 years and the letter it contained was written by an 11-year-old. It was...
LENOIR CITY, TN
WATE

Fire in Dudley Creek area of Gatlinburg 85% contained, city says

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Gatlinburg crews were fighting a fire near the city late Wednesday, assisted by several Sevier County fire agencies. The fire had burned 4 acres and was about 85 percent contained as of late Wednesday night. Occupants of two apartment buildings and house had been evacuated but were allowed to return home around 9:15 p.m, a city spokesman said.
GATLINBURG, TN
WBIR

Crews contain six-acre brush fire in Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — A Gatlinburg spokesperson said that crews with the Gatlinburg Fire Department were working with the Sevier County Wildland Task Force to contain a small, six-acre brush fire. As of 4 a.m. Thursday, the fire is 100% contained, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry. They said...
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

More wildfires in Rockwood bring in firefighting efforts

Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry and local crews are working two wildland fires, one of which had been a planned burn and the other that has cropped up overnight, along westbound Interstate 40 in Roane County on Rockwood Mountain. More wildfires in Rockwood bring in firefighting …. Tennessee...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Sevierville Driver Services Center to temporarily close for remodel

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security will temporarily close the Sevierville Driver Services Center for a planned remodel. Starting on Nov. 17, the Sevierville Driver Services Center will be closed until Dec. 5. The remodel will provide an updated appearance, new flooring and...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Rockwood Mountain fire causes I-40 delays

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 95-acre wildfire on Rockwood Mountain has closed the right lane of I-40 W, according to Mark Nagi with the Tennessee Department of Transportation. The Tennessee Department of Forestry, Department of Transportation and local volunteers are reportedly working to control the fire. “Drivers should use...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Pound of coleslaw thrown out at New Tazewell food truck

More than a dozen health violations were checked off during a recent health inspection at a mobile restaurant operating out of Clairborne County. Pound of coleslaw thrown out at New Tazewell food …. More than a dozen health violations were checked off during a recent health inspection at a mobile...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville Police: Missing 10-year-old found safe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 10-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday has been found safe overnight Friday, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD said later Thursday that the child had been found safe and thanked the public for the help in spreading the word. The child had...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Rockwood planned wildfire burns over 70 acres

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) — A Roane County wildfire is burning over 70 acres in Rockwood, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry. Last Thursday, crews were fighting a wildfire at Rockwood Mountain on I-40 West at mile marker 345. The fire burned more than 250 acres and sent burning debris on the highway causing the lanes to close.
ROCKWOOD, TN
WLOS.com

Amid worsening drought conditions, Nicole brings much-needed rain to WNC

After two months with little to no rain, parts of Western North Carolina got a good soaking on Friday, Nov. 11, as the remnants of Nicole traveled through. "In a sense, Nicole is giving the rain that we wish we would've gotten from Ian," said Corey Davis, an assistant state climatologist.
WLOS.com

Flood watches out for many as Nicole approaches the mountains

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Flood watches are out for many across Western North Carolina as Nicole moves through the Southeast. The storm made landfall at Vero Beach, Florida, around 3 a.m. Thursday as a Category 1 hurricane. It's since been downgraded to a tropical storm. Rain began to fall...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WATE

Loudon County man arrested after video gains national attention

Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. Loudon County man arrested after video gains national …. Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Jefferson Co. school evacuated following bomb threat, multiple agencies assisting

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the White Pine Police Department said there was an active bomb threat at the White Pine School. “We had a threat of a bomb in the building. We have cleared the building with dogs, nothing found and are in the process of releasing the kids to the parents at this time,” Chief of White Pine Police Chad Cotter said.
WHITE PINE, TN

