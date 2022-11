The Seahawks are on their best winning streak since the 2014 season – also the last time they made an appearance in the Super Bowl. Their latest victory came over the Cardinals, their fourth straight win by 10 or more points. To celebrate, let’s let the good times roll and keep focusing on the positives.

Here are the team’s 11 highest-graded players on offense and defense from Sunday’s game according to Pro Football Focus.

11

CB Tariq Woolen: 69.3 overall

10

G Phil Haynes: 69.7 overall

9

CB Michael Jackson: 69.7 overall

8

WR DK Metcalf: 70.0 overall

7

DT Shelby Harris: 70.6 overall

6

RB Ken Walker: 72.0 overall

5

DT Poona Ford: 74.0 overall

4

S Josh Jones: 74.6 overall

3

TE Will Dissly: 79.3 overall

2

TE Noah Fant: 81.9 overall

1

LG Damien Lewis: 88.8 overall