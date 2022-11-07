Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
foxillinois.com
Man shot in leg on Elm Street
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A 23-year-old Champaign man is now listed as being in stable condition after a shooting Friday morning. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the alley in the 500 block of North Elm Street. The man was found at the scene with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound...
WAND TV
Man shot and killed in Urbana identified
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for a gunman after a man was shot and killed in Urbana Wednesday night. Police were called to the 1300 block of S. Philo Rd. just after 7 p.m. They found a 24-year-old Urbana man with a gunshot wound to the torso. He...
foxillinois.com
Urbana Police searching for theft suspect
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The Urbana Police Department is searching for a person of Interest in retail theft. Officials say multiple bags of merchandise were taken from the store. We're told the person drives a dark-colored GMC truck with a topper and three-ball hitch. Anyone with any information on...
Effingham Radio
Mattoon Police Arrest Individual In Connection With Shooting Incident
Mattoon Police arrested Zeth M. Oliver, age 36 of Mattoon, for Aggravated Discharged of Firearm, Reckless Discharge of Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon. The arrest occurred on November 4th at 9:47pm in the 2800 block of Pine Ave. On October 28th Mattoon Police Officers responded to Sarah...
25newsnow.com
Police: Woman stabbed ‘multiple’ times in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A woman is hospitalized with very serious injuries after a man stabbed her Thursday night on Bloomington’s east side, a police lieutenant said. The woman suffered “multiple” stab wounds about 9:25 p.m. in an apartment in the 2100 block of Todd Drive, near East Empire Street, the lieutenant also said.
foxillinois.com
Man dead after Urbana shooting
URBANA, Ill — An Urbana man was shot and killed on Wednesday night. Police say at 7:08 p.m. they responded to the 1300 block of South Philo Rd. for a report of a shooting with injuries. Officials say they found Taveon C. Davis, 24, with a gunshot wound to...
Herald & Review
Decatur police search for suspects who stole items from Rural King
DECATUR — Decatur police are searching for four men who took off with three motorized vehicles Tuesday afternoon from Rural King in Decatur. According to Sgt. Steve Carroll, officers responded to a burglary at approximately 5:30 p.m. Nov. 8, at the store. Four men approached a store employee requesting information on where to find bolt cutters. While in the store, the suspects used the cutters to enter an area used to repair and maintain lawn and recreational equipment.
State Police release new details about deadly crash
Update at 3:52 p.m. on 11/9/2022 SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police has released new information about a crash on Interstate 55 that left a woman dead Tuesday night. State Troopers said the crash involved four vehicles: a semi-truck, a pickup truck and two sedans. They determined the pickup truck, driven by a […]
newschannel20.com
3 arrested after computer keyboard shot
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Three people were arrested after a computer keyboard was shot. A Champaign resident heard a gunshot Monday morning and discovered that a bullet came through his ceiling and into his keyboard. Champaign police arrived at the apartment in the 1700 block of Valley Road and...
foxillinois.com
Fire causes $250,000 to Habitat ReStore
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Danville Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Habitat ReStore on Thursday. We're told crews were dispatched at 5:55 p.m. to the store. The first units on the scene say they saw heavy black smoke and visible flames through the roof and out...
foxillinois.com
Police: Maroa-Forsyth student stabbed
MAROA-FORSYTH — A Maroa-Forsyth student was stabbed on Wednesday. The Maroa-Forsyth Police Department say they were called to Maroa-Forsyth High School around 1 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. Officials say they arrested a student who they believe stabbed another student. We're told the student who was stabbed...
foxillinois.com
Scam letters promising money winnings
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WICD) — "Congratulations! You are the winner!" These are the words on fake letters floating Champaign County asking people to deposit a check to receive a large amount of money in return. The letter asks that you deposit the check for $2,675, call a representative and...
A Five-Year Illinois Drug Investigation, Ended With 7 Unlucky Illinoisans Arrested
After a five-year investigation, seven Illinois residents were arrested on some major drug charges. NewsGazette. A "highly organized" and "high tech" drug operation was watched in Illinois for about five years. The feds and local law enforcement kept a close eye on a situation that was spread across Champaign County, in Illinois.
Two arrested after shots fired in Rantoul
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people have been arrested following an overnight shots-fired incident in Rantoul. Officials said Luis Hernandez, 22 of Urbana, and Bernardo Hernandez, 25 of Rantoul, were both arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm. Luis Hernandez was also arrested on a preliminary charge of possessing a gun without […]
WAND TV
Danville street to close for DFD training exercise
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — The City of Danville Fire Department has announced that there will be a training exercise at Coffman's Tow Yard on Section street November 9 and 10, weather permitting. The training is scheduled from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., during which there will be multiple DFD...
Herald & Review
Decatur man breaks in, steals woman's underwear, police report
DECATUR — A Decatur man is facing multiple charges after police said he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and stole belongings valued at $1,400, including all of her underwear. A sworn Decatur Police Department affidavit said the 22-year-old man also helped himself to every swimsuit the 26-year-old woman...
WAND TV
Maroa-Forsyth High School student arrested
MAROA-FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND)- A Maroa-Forsyth High School student is in police custody awaiting investigation. School officials believe the student stabbed another student who was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to Maroa-Forsyth Superintendent Dr. Kristopher Kahler, police were called to the school around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday and arrested...
foxillinois.com
Fire department hands coats out to school
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — Danville Firefighter Local 429 members were handing out coats to students on Wednesday. The firefighters were at the Danville area grade schools as part of their charitable program Operation Warm. This is an annual event the firefighters have done. This year they were able to...
Champaign Coroner identifies teen found dead after shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup released the name of a woman who died after a Friday evening shooting. According to a press release, Nizeri L. Carter, 18, of Champaign died at around 8 p.m. on Nov. 4 in the intensive care unit at Carle Foundation Hospital. An autopsy is scheduled on […]
foxillinois.com
Parade of Lights Grand Marshal announced
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Joe DeLuce, founder of the Parade of Lights and Executive Director of Champaign Park District, will lead this year's Parade of Lights. “With over 25 years of service to our community through his work at the Champaign Park District as well as being the original founder of the Parade of Lights back in 2001, DeLuce was an ideal pick for the grand marshal this year,” said Xander Hazel, executive director of the Champaign Center Partnership.
