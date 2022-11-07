Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Rangers will visit the Detroit Red Wings for a Thursday night matchup, and we anticipate a tightly contested affair. New York enters the matchup with a 6-5-3 record but has dropped three straight games, one of which was to the Red Wings. Detroit enters Thursday’s contest with a 7-3-3 mark, but they dropped their most recent game to the Montreal Canadiens.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO