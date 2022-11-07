ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Rangers vs. Red Wings predictions, odds and NHL best bets for 11/10

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Rangers will visit the Detroit Red Wings for a Thursday night matchup, and we anticipate a tightly contested affair. New York enters the matchup with a 6-5-3 record but has dropped three straight games, one of which was to the Red Wings. Detroit enters Thursday’s contest with a 7-3-3 mark, but they dropped their most recent game to the Montreal Canadiens.
PointsBet promo: Code RFPICKS13 grants $2,000 in second chance betting

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. November is packed with sports from around the world, and PointsBet Sportsbook has the perfect welcome bonus to take advantage of the action. New customers can sign up today and claim up to $2,000 in free bets with our PointsBet promo code RFPICKS13.
