Read full article on original website
Related
Va. Lt. Governor Sears: Trump has “become a liability” for Republicans
Lt. Governor Winsome Sears broke with former President Donald Trump on Thursday, saying she would not support him if he decides to run for president again.
Trump calls out Youngkin amid 2024 chatter
Former President Trump on Friday took aim at Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) amid rumors that the businessman could run for president in 2024. “I Endorsed him, did a very big Trump Rally for him telephonically, got MAGA to Vote for him – or he couldn’t have come close to winning,” wrote Trump on his […]
Democrats feel something unfamiliar: hope
Democrats were bracing for a terrible night. But as the clock neared midnight on the East Coast on Tuesday, Democrats were feeling something unusual for them on election night: a pleasant sense of surprise.
Winners and losers of the 2022 midterm elections
Beyond those who simply won or lost their own races, here are some key figures who came out ahead, or behind, after voters cast their verdicts.
Republican Georgia lieutenant governor: ‘The Trump drag factor is real’
Georgia Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan on Thursday said associations with former President Trump hurt GOP candidates in this week’s midterm elections. While Republicans are still expected to capture the House, their majority is likely to be smaller than expected. The Senate, meanwhile, is still up in the air after several nominees endorsed by the […]
Pence says Trump chided him over pushback to election scheme: ‘You’ll go down as a wimp’
Former President Donald Trump chided former Vice President Mike Pence for resisting a plan to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election, saying he'll be remembered as a "wimp," according to an excerpt of Pence's new book published in The Wall Street Journal.
House Democratic campaign chief: ‘I let people down’
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (N.Y.), the chair of House Democrats’ campaign arm who lost his reelection bid this week, said he “let people down” by potentially not being able to prevent Republicans from capturing the House majority. Maloney, who serves as the head of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Thursday […]
Zinke, former Trump administration official, wins Montana House race
Republican Ryan Zinke, who served as the Interior Secretary during the Trump administration, is projected to win a seat in Congress. The Associated Press called the race at 10:31 a.m. ET. Zinke defeated Democrat Monica Tranel, an attorney, in the contest for Montana’s 1st Congressional District. The representative-elect oversaw a number of efforts to increase […]
Paul Ryan: Republicans are suffering from ‘Trump hangover’
Former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), who had an uneasy relationship with former President Trump during his time in House GOP leadership, on Wednesday said Trump is causing political problems for Republicans and dragging down the party’s candidates. Ryan warned that his party has to do “a lot of soul searching” to figure out why […]
‘Determined to get her home’: President Biden hopes to get Brittney Griner released from Russia
With midterm elections in the rearview mirror, U.S. leaders are hopeful they can bring Brittney Griner home.
Latina 1st woman, 1st Republican to win South Texas border congressional seat
Republican immigration hard-liner Monica De La Cruz proved that voters on the South Texas border want change and tougher immigration laws as she beat Democratic challenger Michelle Vallejo on Tuesday to claim the Texas’ 15th Congressional District border seat in a nationally-watched race.
WAVY News 10
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney loses, House seat flipped
DC Bureau Reporter Basil John reports. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney loses, House seat flipped. DC Bureau Reporter Basil John reports. 11-year-old girl fighting for her life after being …. A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that an SUV was traveling north on US-158. At the same time, the girl,...
Trump apologizes to Melania, Hannity for ‘fictional stories’ over Oz backing
Former President Donald Trump on Thursday apologized to his wife Melania Trump and Fox News host Sean Hannity for reports circulating about their reaction to his endorsement of Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz, dismissing the accounts as “fictional stories.”
Trump criticizes Colorado, New Hampshire GOP Senate nominees after losses
Former President Trump criticized two GOP Senate nominees who lost their races on Tuesday and had broken with Trump during the campaign on his unfounded claims of election fraud. Trump on Truth Social laid into Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O’Dea and New Hampshire Republican Senate nominee Don Bolduc after their races were called for […]
Comments / 0