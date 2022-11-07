ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WAVY News 10

Trump calls out Youngkin amid 2024 chatter

Former President Trump on Friday took aim at Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) amid rumors that the businessman could run for president in 2024. “I Endorsed him, did a very big Trump Rally for him telephonically, got MAGA to Vote for him – or he couldn’t have come close to winning,” wrote Trump on his […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

House Democratic campaign chief: ‘I let people down’

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (N.Y.), the chair of House Democrats’ campaign arm who lost his reelection bid this week, said he “let people down” by potentially not being able to prevent Republicans from capturing the House majority.  Maloney, who serves as the head of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Thursday […]
OHIO STATE
WAVY News 10

Zinke, former Trump administration official, wins Montana House race

Republican Ryan Zinke, who served as the Interior Secretary during the Trump administration, is projected to win a seat in Congress.  The Associated Press called the race at 10:31 a.m. ET. Zinke defeated Democrat Monica Tranel, an attorney, in the contest for Montana’s 1st Congressional District.  The representative-elect oversaw a number of efforts to increase […]
MONTANA STATE
WAVY News 10

Paul Ryan: Republicans are suffering from ‘Trump hangover’

Former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), who had an uneasy relationship with former President Trump during his time in House GOP leadership, on Wednesday said Trump is causing political problems for Republicans and dragging down the party’s candidates.   Ryan warned that his party has to do “a lot of soul searching” to figure out why […]
WAVY News 10

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney loses, House seat flipped

DC Bureau Reporter Basil John reports. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney loses, House seat flipped. DC Bureau Reporter Basil John reports.
VIRGINIA STATE

