4 crashes cause serious injuries, delays, oil spill and truck fire in Mass.
A series of early morning crashes across Massachusetts on Friday caused major road delays, serious injuries, a large oil spill and a truck fire, according to the Massachusetts State Police Department. At 1:30 a.m. in Framingham, state police responded to a crash between a car and tractor-trailer on Interstate 90...
South Shore businesswoman killed in crash involving a man wanted by police for drug trafficking
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police identified the South Shore woman who was killed in a deadly crash on Monday involving a Medford man who was wanted by police for an ongoing investigation. Lori Ann Medeiros, 54, of Middleborough was fatally struck in her car just moments after the...
Police identify 35-year-old victim in Dorchester homicide
As Boston police continue to investigate the circumstances around a fatal shooting in Dorchester on Wednesday, the victim was identified the next day as Dorchester resident Elijah Pinckney. Police assigned in Mattapan responded to a 1:13 p.m. call for a person shot in the area of Harvard Street and Paxton...
Middleborough woman identified as the victim of a deadly crash involving a man wanted by police
TAUNTON, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police identified the woman killed in a deadly crash involving a Medford man who was wanted by police. Lori Ann Medeiros, 54, of Middleborough was fatally struck in her car Monday afternoon in Taunton just moments after the suspect took off from an attempted stop by police for an ongoing investigation, police said.
State Police: Medford man arrested after fleeing attempted stop, fatally striking woman with car
A Medford man is expected to face multiple criminal charges after fatally striking a woman in her car moments after he attempted to flee an attempted stop by Massachusetts State Police. According to an MSP spokesperson, members of the State Police narcotics task force attempted to stop Hector Bannister-Sanchez while...
whdh.com
‘He put our lives at risk’: Pregnant woman recalls being sideswiped by wrong-way driver who caused head-on crash
AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - An expectant mother was among the drivers who narrowly avoided tragedy Friday night when a wrong-way driver who was caught on camera sped the wrong way down Interstate 290 in Worcester before slamming head-on into an SUV in Auburn. Danilys Medina told 7NEWS her daughter’s sedan...
People being robbed at gunpoint fought back when gun went off, police said
Boston police officers assigned in West Roxbury arrested Sylvester Coburn for an alleged armed robbery on Wednesday. Officers responded at around 10:05 a.m. to a call for shots fired in the area of 4374 Washington St. in Roslindale. The suspect allegedly followed two victims into a building and demanded their money and jewelry at gunpoint, according to a Boston police statement. A struggle ensued and shots were fired, but no one was injured. The suspect then fled to a vehicle and drove off.
Salisbury man arrested after allegedly carjacking elder in Burlington hospital parking lot
A Salisbury man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after allegedly carjacking a person 65 or older in a Burlington hospital parking lot. Joshua Horvitz, 33, of Salisbury was arrested in Hudson, N.H. this afternoon after allegedly assaulting and carjacking an elder at the Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington several hours earlier.
Woman claiming to be Boston police officer tried to bring loaded gun on plane
A woman claiming to be a Boston police officer tried to bring a loaded gun in her carry-on onto a plane at Boston Logan International Airport on Wednesday, according to TSA. During security screenings on Wednesday morning, TSA officers detected a firearm in a passenger’s carry-on. The Massachusetts State Police were called, and they discovered a loaded .9 mm gun with a round chambered.
Boston 14-year-old had gun, broke into home to hide from police, DA says
Tuesday, a 14-year-old boy from Boston was charged in court with multiple gun and breaking and entering offenses for an incident where he allegedly broke into a residence after fleeing from police during a traffic stop, officials said. The teenager was charged in Suffolk County Juvenile Court with carrying a...
Driver in deadly Taunton crash held without bail
A Medford man accused of causing a deadly crash in Taunton faced a judge Tuesday morning.
Police: Mass. man charged after driving 107 mph with child in car
BOW, N.H. - New Hampshire State Police say they clocked a driver from Massachusetts going 107 mph with a child in the backseat on Interstate 93.A trooper reported a white car sped past him on the highway in the town of Bow on Saturday. The trooper initiated a traffic stop, and noted there was a woman in the passenger seat and a boy in the back.Jonathan Hosmer, a 36-year-old from Andover, was arrested. He's being charged with reckless operation and endangering the welfare of a child.Police said Hosmer was released on personal recognizance and will appear in Concord District Court at a later date.
WCVB
Boston Police officer accused of operating under influence of drugs
BOSTON — A Boston Police Department officer was arrested Monday and charged with operating under the influence of drugs. Christopher Long was arrested by officers of the Haverhill Police Department Drug Control Unit. “These allegations, if proven to be true, are unacceptable for any police officer. We will hold...
Worcester Police Officer Colby Turner, accused of stealing detail pay, sues to get firearm license back
A Worcester police officer who is accused of stealing $45,000 of off-duty assignment pay for details he did not work is suing Chief Steven Sargent in an attempt to get his firearm license reinstated. An initial petition from Turner, 33, to obtain a judicial review of the revocation of his...
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Two Suspect After a Traffic Stop in Dorchester
At about 10:37 PM, on Friday, November 4, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police, made an onsite arrest in the area of 200 Quincy Street in Dorchester when they observed a motor vehicle traveling on Columbia Road without a valid inspection sticker and no rear brake light.
manchesterinklink.com
Police investigating fatal crash on Brown Avenue after truck crashes into tree
MANCHESTER, NH – A Merrimack woman died early Monday morning after a truck she was driving on Brown Avenue crashed into a tree. On Monday morning at approximately 1:29 a.m. police were dispatched to the area of 2604 Brown Ave. for a report of a single tractor-trailer unit crash.
universalhub.com
Excavation worker shot to death in front of his family on Harvard Street in Dorchester
Victim identified as Elijah Pinckney, 35, of Dorchester. A man was shot at Harvard and Paxton streets around 1:15 p.m. Boston Police report he was declared dead at the scene. Live Boston reports the victim was a worker for Riley Brothers, a Stoughton company that specializes in paving and utility work, and that he was shot repeatedly as his family watched. A company dump truck was parked nearby.
22-year-old man killed in single-vehicle rollover in Nashua
NASHUA, NH — A 22-year old man killed after an early morning single vehicle rollover crash in Nashua. Nashua police, fire and EMS responded to a report of a single car rollover on Main Dunstable Road by the intersection of Rene drive around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, according to police.
NECN
5 Arrested, 3 Guns Seized After Police Chase Through Multiple Mass. Towns
A police chase that started in Worcester and went through multiple Massachusetts towns on Sunday ended with the arrest of five minors, Worcester police said. Police said it all started when a Worcester police officer spotted an SUV with a license plate shared in connection with an investigation into an incident in which shots were fired.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man convicted of murdering his wife and children denied parole
BOSTON – The Massachusetts Parole Board has unanimously denied parole to a Massachusetts man serving life in prison after being convicted of murdering his wife and children. According to the Board, on February 4, 1993, after a jury trial in Middlesex Superior Court, Kenneth Seguin was convicted of three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of his wife, Mary Ann (known as Polly), and their two children, Danny (age 7), and Amy (age 5). He was sentenced to serve life in prison with the possibility of parole for the murder of his wife, followed by two concurrent life sentences with the possibility of parole for the murder of his children.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
