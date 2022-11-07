ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph, MA

MassLive.com

Police identify 35-year-old victim in Dorchester homicide

As Boston police continue to investigate the circumstances around a fatal shooting in Dorchester on Wednesday, the victim was identified the next day as Dorchester resident Elijah Pinckney. Police assigned in Mattapan responded to a 1:13 p.m. call for a person shot in the area of Harvard Street and Paxton...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Middleborough woman identified as the victim of a deadly crash involving a man wanted by police

TAUNTON, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police identified the woman killed in a deadly crash involving a Medford man who was wanted by police. Lori Ann Medeiros, 54, of Middleborough was fatally struck in her car Monday afternoon in Taunton just moments after the suspect took off from an attempted stop by police for an ongoing investigation, police said.
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

People being robbed at gunpoint fought back when gun went off, police said

Boston police officers assigned in West Roxbury arrested Sylvester Coburn for an alleged armed robbery on Wednesday. Officers responded at around 10:05 a.m. to a call for shots fired in the area of 4374 Washington St. in Roslindale. The suspect allegedly followed two victims into a building and demanded their money and jewelry at gunpoint, according to a Boston police statement. A struggle ensued and shots were fired, but no one was injured. The suspect then fled to a vehicle and drove off.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Woman claiming to be Boston police officer tried to bring loaded gun on plane

A woman claiming to be a Boston police officer tried to bring a loaded gun in her carry-on onto a plane at Boston Logan International Airport on Wednesday, according to TSA. During security screenings on Wednesday morning, TSA officers detected a firearm in a passenger’s carry-on. The Massachusetts State Police were called, and they discovered a loaded .9 mm gun with a round chambered.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Police: Mass. man charged after driving 107 mph with child in car

BOW, N.H. - New Hampshire State Police say they clocked a driver from Massachusetts going 107 mph with a child in the backseat on Interstate 93.A trooper reported a white car sped past him on the highway in the town of Bow on Saturday. The trooper initiated a traffic stop, and noted there was a woman in the passenger seat and a boy in the back.Jonathan Hosmer, a 36-year-old from Andover, was arrested. He's being charged with reckless operation and endangering the welfare of a child.Police said Hosmer was released on personal recognizance and will appear in Concord District Court at a later date. 
BOW, NH
WCVB

Boston Police officer accused of operating under influence of drugs

BOSTON — A Boston Police Department officer was arrested Monday and charged with operating under the influence of drugs. Christopher Long was arrested by officers of the Haverhill Police Department Drug Control Unit. “These allegations, if proven to be true, are unacceptable for any police officer. We will hold...
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest Two Suspect After a Traffic Stop in Dorchester

At about 10:37 PM, on Friday, November 4, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police, made an onsite arrest in the area of 200 Quincy Street in Dorchester when they observed a motor vehicle traveling on Columbia Road without a valid inspection sticker and no rear brake light.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Excavation worker shot to death in front of his family on Harvard Street in Dorchester

Victim identified as Elijah Pinckney, 35, of Dorchester. A man was shot at Harvard and Paxton streets around 1:15 p.m. Boston Police report he was declared dead at the scene. Live Boston reports the victim was a worker for Riley Brothers, a Stoughton company that specializes in paving and utility work, and that he was shot repeatedly as his family watched. A company dump truck was parked nearby.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

5 Arrested, 3 Guns Seized After Police Chase Through Multiple Mass. Towns

A police chase that started in Worcester and went through multiple Massachusetts towns on Sunday ended with the arrest of five minors, Worcester police said. Police said it all started when a Worcester police officer spotted an SUV with a license plate shared in connection with an investigation into an incident in which shots were fired.
WORCESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man convicted of murdering his wife and children denied parole

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Parole Board has unanimously denied parole to a Massachusetts man serving life in prison after being convicted of murdering his wife and children. According to the Board, on February 4, 1993, after a jury trial in Middlesex Superior Court, Kenneth Seguin was convicted of three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of his wife, Mary Ann (known as Polly), and their two children, Danny (age 7), and Amy (age 5). He was sentenced to serve life in prison with the possibility of parole for the murder of his wife, followed by two concurrent life sentences with the possibility of parole for the murder of his children.
HOLLISTON, MA
MassLive.com

