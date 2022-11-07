ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Deion Sanders shoots down Huskers rumor

The newest Nebraska football coaching rumor didn’t take long to dispel. Earlier Friday afternoon, a college football podcast went on the air claiming they had inside information that Deion Sanders was Husker bound. They claimed that they knew this was the case because one of the hosts, Zach Smith...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Bo Pelini to blame for Scott Frost’s failure?

When it comes to former Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost, there are all kinds of reasons why his tenure with the Huskers didn’t work out. However, one analyst who focuses on the Cornhuskers recently came up with a rather odd theory for one of the biggest reason that Frost didn’t work out. It’s Bo Pelini.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

FanSided

295K+
Followers
566K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy