Stebbins High School switch to remote learning after staff sickness

DAYTON — Staff illness caused Stebbins High School to have a remote learning day today, November 7th.

The school shifts to remote learning when “too many staff/students [are] absent and not enough substitutes for staff coverage,” a spokesperson for Mad River Local Schools informed News Center 7.

The spokesperson did not have an exact number of staff absent.

“Unfortunately, we are beginning that time of year when we start to see a rise in illnesses. I have also heard that doctors in the area have seen an increase in all different types of illnesses—especially RSV,” the spokesperson stated.

The spokesperson hopes that the staff feels better tomorrow to have in-person lessons, but will not know until people call in sick.

