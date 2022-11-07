ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stebbins High School switch to remote learning after staff sickness

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
DAYTON — Staff illness caused Stebbins High School to have a remote learning day today, November 7th.

The school shifts to remote learning when “too many staff/students [are] absent and not enough substitutes for staff coverage,” a spokesperson for Mad River Local Schools informed News Center 7.

The spokesperson did not have an exact number of staff absent.

“Unfortunately, we are beginning that time of year when we start to see a rise in illnesses. I have also heard that doctors in the area have seen an increase in all different types of illnesses—especially RSV,” the spokesperson stated.

The spokesperson hopes that the staff feels better tomorrow to have in-person lessons, but will not know until people call in sick.

oxfordobserver.org

Inspectors cite cafe with critical violation

One Oxford restaurant received a critical violation from the Butler County Health Department this week. Brick House Cafe at 11 W. Church St. was marked for one critical violation for storing perishable foods such as crab, salmon, and shrimp at temperatures too high to prevent bacteria growth. The restaurant also received one non-critical violation for using improper thawing practices for fish.
OXFORD, OH
WHIO Dayton

‘Juggling for Mary’ exhibit open to the public at University of Dayton library

A new Christmas exhibit is open to the public at the Roesch Library on University of Dayton’s (UD) campus, according to the UD Associate Director of News and Communications. ‘Juggling for Mary’ is a free, family-friendly exhibit that shares the story of a medieval juggler whos gift of a performance to Virgin Mary brought her statue back to life, the spokesperson said in a media release shared with News Center 7.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Turkey Hand Pies for Thanksgiving with Afromeals

DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – As the fall season ensues and the Thanksgiving season approaches, these hand pies are a great alternative to the traditional turkey meal! Gabi Odebode from AfroMeals LLC shares her Turkey Hand Pies!
DAYTON, OH
kc.edu

Army Veteran Answers the Call to Nursing at Kettering College

Nursing continues to be an industry that is predominantly female, but we see that landscape slowly changing. Men now make up about 15% of the nurse force as they start to see what a fulfilling and stable career it is. Veterans are also a group who are starting to take an interest in becoming nurses, as so many of their military skills are translatable to a career in nursing.
KETTERING, OH
dayton.com

Chef bringing African cooking classes to Fairborn

After moving from Maryland to Ohio in 2018, Chef Gabi Odebode discovered the Dayton area lacked African restaurants and grocery stores with items to make African cuisine. “I was in a community where it was basically African food everywhere, grocery stores everywhere,” Odebode said. “When I moved here, (I) barely found anything like that.”
FAIRBORN, OH
lovelandbeacon.com

School superintendent responds to levy defeat

LOVELAND, OH (November 9, 2022) – In the wake of a narrowly defeated 4.9 mill operating levy, Loveland City School District Superintendent Mike Broadwater delivered a message of thanksgiving and hope with a promise to continue working hard for the kids and the community in Loveland. See below for...
LOVELAND, OH
WDTN

Beavercreek comments on police levy failure

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Beavercreek has responded after one local levy failed and another may face a recount. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, more than 20,000 Beavercreek residents voted on two levies, one to fund roads and the other to fund the police department. According to the City of Beavercreek, the police levy […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
spectrumnews1.com

1 of 3 school levies pass in Hamilton County

CINCINNATI — One of three school tax levies in Hamilton County passed this midterm election. It’s uncertain how the others school districts will move forward. Cincinnati Public Schools' levy passed with nearly 70% of the votes in favor of it. But the other districts were not getting nearly enough votes to make it over the hump.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

