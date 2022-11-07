ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State Police investigating deputy-involved shooting in Rapides Parish

By Kelvin Spears
ALEXANDRIA, La. ( WNTZ ) – Troopers are investigating a deputy-involved shooting in the area of Broadway Avenue and 7th Street, within the city limits of Alexandria, at the request of the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office .  One subject has been pronounced deceased.  No deputies were injured during the incident.  This an active scene; please avoid the area.  Information will be updated as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

