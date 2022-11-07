Louisiana State Police investigating deputy-involved shooting in Rapides Parish
ALEXANDRIA, La. ( WNTZ ) – Troopers are investigating a deputy-involved shooting in the area of Broadway Avenue and 7th Street, within the city limits of Alexandria, at the request of the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office . One subject has been pronounced deceased. No deputies were injured during the incident. This an active scene; please avoid the area. Information will be updated as it becomes available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.
Comments / 1