fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin Family Y’s Latest Happenings!
The Joplin Family Y has so much to offer! It’s the place to be with all the fun things they have for kiddos. Audrey Johnson and Anne Shotwell talk with Gary about their Winter Break Camp.
fourstateshomepage.com
KCU med students get schooled on Missouri weather
JOPLIN, Mo. — The official start of winter is still six weeks away. But the Four States area is starting to feel the chill, and a local campus is helping students get ready for the changes to come. “It makes me sad – I’m not excited for the cold....
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Facebook Question & Birthdays!
We review your answers to our Facebook Question of the Day. Some celebrity birthdays you might share the day with. Plus when you enter your birthday on fourstateshomepage.com, one random name will be drawn every Friday to receive 4 FREE tickets to B&B Theatres in Neosho!
fourstateshomepage.com
Starbucks to replace Joplin Mojo Burger
JOPLIN, Mo. — A lot near a busy Joplin intersection will soon get new life. Demolition work began yesterday on the old Mojo Burger restaurant at 7th and Maiden Lane. The business has been closed for some time and the property had sat idle. Joplin city officials say they’ve...
fourstateshomepage.com
Webb City crews set up Christmas lights in King Jack Park
WEBB CITY, MO. — City crews in Webb City are hard at work — making sure King Jack Park will sparkle for the holidays. They’ve already spent more than a month setting up Christmas lights and other displays around the property. That includes even more lighting than in years past — something which has become a goal, finding new ways to impress each Christmas.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin Little Theatre’s Latest Production
“The Bold, The Young, & The Murdered” is the latest production at Joplin Little Theatre. This play is directed by Marilyn Bouldin and has such a talented cast. Michaela West and Briana Blair who are starring in the production stopped by to talk about their upcoming play!
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin leaf pick-up beginning soon
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s annual residential leaf pick-up program starts soon, weather permitting the city said. On November 28th, the Monday after Thanksgiving, crews begin picking up leaves in the outlying areas of Joplin, working their way inward. The City of Joplin has a leaf pick-up map. It tells residents in what order their neighborhoods fall.
fourstateshomepage.com
A sneak peek inside Joplin’s “Cornell Complex”
JOPLIN, Mo. — A few hundred people, maybe more, got a sneak peek inside Joplin’s new “Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex” tonight (11/11). The official grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting will take place tomorrow, Saturday, November 12th starting at noon. The day will...
fourstateshomepage.com
Carthage Chamber hosts holiday season “sip-and-shop”
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Several businesses in Carthage came together to kick off the holiday shopping season. The Carthage Chamber of Commerce hosted the first “Holiday Sip & Shop” at the Gaderian, located on the Carthage square. Those who attended tonight’s event were able to sample many types of appetizers, buy holiday gifts, and try several different varieties of wine – all from 15 small businesses located in Carthage, who came together under one roof.
fourstateshomepage.com
Become a Hero! Joplin Fire Department is Now Taking Applications
The Joplin Fire Department is now taking applications for Firefighter Trainees. The application period is open now until the last day of November! Dustin Lunow, Training Chief at JFD, stopped by to talk about this and shared the importance of smoke detectors as we move into the colder months of the year. If you or someone you know is interested in applying, visit: joplinmo.org/Jobs.aspx?UniqueId=105&From=All&CommunityJobs=False&JobID=Firefighter-EMT-422.
fourstateshomepage.com
PSU frat house honors veterans
PITTSBURG, Kans. — A fraternity at Pitt State is honoring veterans. 637 flags were spread out across the lawn in front of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity house. Each flag represents a fraternity member that fought and died for our country. Mason Harmon organized the gesture and wanted to...
fourstateshomepage.com
MSSU nursing students save lives in VR lab
JOPLIN, Mo. — Nursing students on a local campus now have new digital options to learn how to save lives. “I’m very excited because I am a very hands-on learner,” said Mariah Stahl, MSSU Nursing Student. Missouri Southern nursing student Mariah Stahl sees big opportunities for learning...
fourstateshomepage.com
Learning about volunteer opportunities at MSSU
JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern students got to learn more about the many volunteer opportunities in and around Joplin, and they can thank a fellow student. This “Service Fair” was the idea of Elizabeth Martin a Sophomore biology pre-med major from Aurora. Martin did it as an “Honors Program” service project.
fourstateshomepage.com
Webb City Seniors advance as the only Missouri team in global debate forum
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Some local teens are getting the chance to test their debate skills on a global scale. Three Webb City High School students have advanced in the “International Public Policy Forum.” It started out as a virtual debate contest with hundreds of teams competing from around the world online.
14 Joplin-area Domino’s raise money for manager killed in crash
WEBB CITY, Mo. — The 14-area Domino’s are donating 15% of proceeds from November 7, 2022 to one of their managers who was tragically killed last month in a car crash. “ALL DAY, TODAY ONLY! Please order Domino’s at anytime today to help Torie’s family create a scholarship in her honor. Delivery or carryout at any of our 14 locations.” —...
fourstateshomepage.com
Jasper County’s most expensive areas to live
Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Jasper County, MO using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of August 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 11 cities and towns with data available were included in the list. Charts for each place show the monthly typical home value since January 2018.
fourstateshomepage.com
Erie High School’s automotive program prepares students
ERIE, Kan. — Erie High School is giving its students some real-life experience… On cars. “The automotive program here at Erie High School is probably one of the best programs we have. I love this program. I’ve been in this program for four years being here since my freshman year,” said Joey Vincent, student.
fourstateshomepage.com
How the “Monarch Robot-Assisted Bronchoscopy procedure” is saving lives
JOPLIN, Mo. — Breath gives us life. It’s something we can take for granted until a difficult diagnosis literally takes our breath away. And, if that cause is lung cancer, a piece of technology only locally offered at Freeman Health System, is literally changing lives. It has now...
Why is a forecast for snow so difficult to predict and when will Missourians see the first flakes of the season?
JOPLIN, Mo. – Snow. It’s a four-letter word to some, and to others it’s one of the most admired types of precipitation that our atmosphere provides. When is that first cold season snowfall going to happen in the Four States? I will try to hedge a prediction and say next week. It looks like we […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Work on I-44 Ramps at Route 97 South of Stotts City RESCHEDULED
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Road work that was supposed to start November 7th has been rescheduled due to weather. The work has now been pushed back to begin Monday, November 14th to Friday, Nov. 18th, and through Wednesday, Nov. 23rd. Crews will repair pavement along the I-44 ramps as part of the Pavement Repair Project, set for December 1st.
