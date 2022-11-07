Read full article on original website
Elizabeth “Betsy” Hicks
Elizabeth “Betsy” Hicks, 52, a resident of Hollywood, Md., died Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Georgetown University Hospital, Washington, DC., with her husband and children by her side. Funeral services are set for 11:00 am Saturday, November 19, at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church in Hollywood, MD.,...
La Plata Barrack Invites Community To Participate In “No Hunger November”
LA PLATA, Md. – MSP La Plata is inviting all residents of Charles County to participate in a food drive, which will last the month of November. There has not been a significant food drive in the area in the past few years due to Covid-19, and the Southern Maryland Food Bank is in desperate need of supplies.
Maryland Arborists Give Tudor Hall A Fresh Trim
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Maryland Arborist Association (MAA) visited the historical Tudor Hall in Leonardtown on November 5 as part of their annual Maryland Arborist Day event. Approximately 30 arborists across the state of Maryland visited the historical site to offer a pro bono landscaping service for the property.
‘The Little Guy’ Comes Up Big With A $50,000 Powerball Prize In Calvert County
DUNKIRK, Md. – “The Little Guy” is banking a big $50,000 prize, thanks to his third-tier Powerball win in the Nov. 2 drawing. Huntingtown resident plans to take his wife on an island vacation. A Calvert County resident is on his way to a dream vacation with...
James Richard Harding, Sr.
James Richard Harding, Sr., 71, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully at Hospice House Callaway. Born the son of Mary Agnes & Raymond E. Harding of Mechanicsville, MD, Jimmy dropped out of school to pursue a career as a carpenter or “nail bender” as he preferred to call it. Jimmy swung his steady hammer for 50+ years, helping to build numerous homes in St. Mary’s, Charles and other counties in Maryland. In his later years, he found time to rest peacefully with his cats, Samantha and Lulu sitting comfortably on his lap. In 1970, Jimmy married the love of his life, Sue, and together they raised 5 beautiful & caring kids.
CCSO Seeks The Whereabouts Of Anastasia Jesnique Gilmore
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Anastasia Jesnique Gilmore, age 30. Gilmore s wanted for Failure to Pay Child Support. Anyone with information in regards to Gilmore, is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800,...
Sheriff Evans, Kid’s Campus Celebrate National Children’s Book Week
DUNKIRK, Md. – Sheriff Mike Evans was honored to be a guest storyteller at Kid’s Campus Early Learning Center in Dunkirk, to kick off the celebration of National Children’s Book Week celebrated Nov. 7-13. Sheriff Evans had the pleasure to read ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’, ‘Little Rabbit Waits for the Moon’ and ‘I Like Myself’ to infants, toddlers, and preschoolers.
Lanham Man Shares Excitement After $50,000 Scratch-Off Win
LANHAM, Md. – A Lanham man felt so much excitement after a $50,000 Cash Is King scratch-off win that everyone in the store joined in on the fun too. The Prince George’s County resident said he was enjoying a few games of Racetrax recently when a thought entered his mind:
Local Museums Join Sites Nationwide In “Bells Of Peace” Bell-Tolling In Remembrance Of World War I Armistice
LEONARDTOWN, Md.– The bells at St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, two historic sites overseen by the St. Mary’s County Museum Division, will toll on Nov. 11, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. to honor the 116,516 Americans, including the 27 St. Mary’s County natives, who died in World War I.
Police Investigating Fatal Accident In Anne Arundel County
DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. – On November 8, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Southern District officers responded for a report of a single-vehicle collision in the area of Central Avenue near Queen Anne Bridge Road in Davidsonville. The investigation revealed that a 2012 Ford F250 Super Duty pickup truck was traveling...
Leonardtown Veterans Day Parade Cancellation Announcement
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – It is with deep regret that The Commissioners of Leonardtown and The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County relay that the 47th Annual Veterans Day Parade has been cancelled this year due to the forecasted inclement weather. A small Memorial will be held inside Town Hall...
Schools Days With Eric Thomas Comes To Calvert Schools, With A Controversial Price Tag
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) recently contracted for literacy and leadership education with “The Playbook – School Days with Eric Thomas.”. “It’s an opportunity for our young people across Calvert County in every high school,” CCPS Superintendent Andraé Townsel said. “We are targeting...
Veterans Day: A Brief History And Why We Celebrate It
LEONARDTOWN, Md. — “To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of the nations…” – President Woodrow Wilson.
Governor Hogan Leads Rededication Of Bladensburg Peace Cross
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—To commemorate Veterans Day, Governor Larry Hogan today joined the rededication ceremony for the restored Peace Cross in Bladensburg, the historic monument constructed and funded in 1925 by local families, businesses, and the American Legion to honor 49 Prince George’s County residents who lost their lives in service to the nation during World War I.
One Injured After Rear-End Collision In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On November 11, 2022 at approximately 3:35 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road at the intersection of MacArthur Boulevard. Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved in a rear-end collision with one occupant reportedly...
Crime Solvers Offering Cash Reward In Shooting Case On Mattawoman Drive
WALDORF, Md. – On November 9 at 12:50 a.m., officers responded to the parking lot of a shopping center in the 12500 block of Mattawoman Drive in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. A preliminary investigation revealed the victim was involved in a verbal altercation with the suspect...
Northern Virginia builder demolished homes, stole clients’ money
A Northern Virginia builder pleaded guilty Tuesday to defrauding his clients after he agreed to build them new homes, but instead simply demolished their existing homes and left them in the lurch.
Hit-and-run involving 2 stolen cars in Glen Burnie Tuesday night
A 15-year-old Pasadena boy was arrested after getting in a hit-and-run with two stolen vehicles on Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie Tuesday evening.
Body Recovered at Pond in Rockville
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call of a person/body found in a pond near Southlawn Lane/Red Gate Park in Rockville at approximately 10am, according to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer. The police department assisted with the recovery of the body, as it was not...
Woman's body recovered from pond at Montgomery County park
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Authorities with the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) responded to a Rockville, Maryland park Tuesday morning after receiving a report of a body in the pond. According to MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer, the department responded to Redgate Park, on Avery Road and near...
