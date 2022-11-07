Read full article on original website
Fatal Crash In Calaveras County
San Andreas, Ca — Emergency responders are on the scene of a fatal crash that occurred on Highway 49. It was located this morning near Carol Kennedy Drive in the San Andreas area. A vehicle went off the highway and overturned. No additional information is immediately available. Be prepared for activity in the area. The crash was reported to officials shortly before 6:20am.
Deceased Identified In HWY 49 Crash In Calaveras County
San Andreas, CA – The CHP is releasing new details regarding a deadly crash on Highway 49 in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County. The deceased is 47-year-old Patrick Harvey of Nevada City, who sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. As reported here earlier this morning, the collision happened north of Fourth Crossing, and the exact time of the wreck is unknown, as the overturned vehicle was not discovered until after 6:15 this morning. CHP officials have determined that the crash occurred at an unknown time overnight.
Caltrans hosting a trio of ‘Dump Day’ events in Calaveras County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Caltrans announced it’s hosting a combined trio of “Dump Day” events for residents in Calaveras County in November and December. The “Dump Day” events will allow Calaveras County residents to dispose of waste for free. Caltrans District 10 is partnering up with Calaveras County to host the events, which begins on […]
Copperopolis Woman Seriously Injured In Dirt Bike Crash
Tuolumne County, CA – A dirt bike crash resulted in a Copperopolis woman sustaining serious injuries. The collision happened recently in the Long Barn area of Tuolumne County on Forest Route 4N09, north of Forest Route 3N11Y, and a half mile from Hull Creek Campground. Sonora Unit CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado reports that 56-year-old Kelly Scott was riding her 2020 Kawasaki dirt bike northbound at a slow rate of speed. He detailed, “Scott made an unsafe right turn, which caused the dirt bike to overturn. As a result, Scott was ejected from the dirt bike and landed on the dirt road.”
Update: Public’s Help Sought To Find Missing Mariposa County Man
Update at 2:45 p.m.: The Mariposa County Sheriff’s office reports that Ralph Allen who had been missing since 8 a.m. this morning has been located safe at a residence in another county. They detailed, “He has been returned to his family. Thank you to everyone who assisted in looking for Mr. Allen.”
Man found dead in overturned Escalade along SR-49
SAN ANDREAS, Calif. (KTXL) — At least one person has died following a collision along southbound State Route 49 in San Andreas on Wednesday, according to CHP San Andreas. A Cadillac Escalade was found overturned near the Calaveras County Airport off the road with a dead man inside, according to CHP. Officers said that they […]
Update: Power Outage In Columbia Impacts College
Update at 5:40 p.m.: PG&E crews have restored power to 868 customers, mostly in the Columbia area, which impacted the college. The utility did not give a cause for the outages that stretched from the north of downtown Sonora through Columbia. With the electricity out since after 4 p.m. and an estimated restoration time of after 8 p.m., Columbia College officials had already announced the closure of the campus and canceled classes for the evening. Further details on the outage are below.
Tourism Trends In Tuolumne County
Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will highlight the latest tourism numbers in Tuolumne County. The guests will be Visit Tuolumne County President and CEO Lisa Mayo and the Director of Marketing Katie Kirkland. They will also talk about overseas marketing efforts, where a majority of...
Update: Trailer Fire In Columbia
Update at 8:05am: Officials have knocked down the flames of a trailer fire in the 21700 block of Parrotts Ferry Road in the Columbia area. The cause is under investigation. There have been no initial reports of any injuries. The fire also reportedly spread to a second travel trailer. Mop-up continues in the area, so be prepared for continuing activity.
Other items found with Alexis Gabe's remains in Amador County, Oakley police say
On Monday, police said that they believe Alexis Gabe did not leave her former boyfriend Marshall Jones' house alive. Here's what else they said about the investigation after her remains were found.
Hays, Roger
Roger Allen Hays, Born May 17, 1945 in Modesto, California passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at his residence in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home was entrusted with Cremation Arrangements. Date of Death: 11/01/2022. Age: 77. Residence: Sonora, CA.
El Dorado County Election Results 2022
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – Residents in El Dorado County will be able to vote on two separate city councils and make their choice on several measures. Residents in Placerville and South Lake Tahoe will be voting to fill three seats each in their respective city councils. County residents will decide if Measures R […]
Arnold Has A New Postmaster
Arnold, CA— Arnold has a new postmaster, a title that runs in her family. Tammi Albright took the official oath of office as the Postmaster of the Arnold Post Office in a special ceremony back in the last week of October. As earlier reported here, her husband, Matthew Albright, was just made the Postmaster in Angels Camp.
Child shot in Merced, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a child was shot on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Merced Police Department. Around 12:40 p.m., officers were called out to the area of R Street and Highway 140 for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a child suffering from at least […]
Calaveras County Election Results 2022
CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Voters from Calaveras County will be voting on several city and council-level races during the 2022 election. Residents of Angels Camp will be voting on a City Council seat. Residents of the county will also be voting on five measures: A, B, C, D and E.
Thousands Of Ballots Left To Count In Tuolumne and Calaveras
Sonora, CA –Tuolumne and Calaveras County election officials report thousands of ballots left to count and more coming in the mail. In Tuolumne, there remain 6,000 plus votes left to count including mail-in ballots that are postmarked by election day and being accepted until November 15th. Touting a 66-67 percent turnout for Tuolumne Count this midterm election, Clerk and Auditor-Controller Debi Bautista advised, “There’s no terribly close races, so we don’t think we have any candidates losing sleep because they don’t know if they won or not.” There are a couple of races that could change, but it’s really hard to predict when you’re voting for more than one person in the race. Nothing changed if you’re numbers two and three and both get a vote.”
Columbia College To Lead New Eastern Sierra Education Collaborative
Columbia, CA — Columbia College will be the lead agency in designing a regional K-16 career pathways project. The college, along with several school districts, colleges and employer groups in the Eastern Sierra Region, has been awarded a $250,000 state planning grant made possible by a $250 million appropriation to the Department of General Services in the Budget Act of 2021. According to college officials, the money will be used to design a regional K-16 education project that can provide more streamlined, equitable pathways to help local students transition from high school to college or career training and into the workforce.
This Entire Neighborhood in Northern California was Mysteriously Abandoned
California is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of an entire abandoned community in Tuolumne County about 2 hours south of Sacramento. What was once a thriving mining town during much of the 1800s now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
Tuolumne County Seeks Volunteers For Homelessness Support Efforts
Sonora, CA — Leaders in Tuolumne County are recruiting volunteers to serve with local service providers that help local people dealing with homelessness. As part of declaring Homelessness Month in Tuolumne County, a locally first-of-its-kind Volunteer Day will be this Saturday from 9am-noon. Tuolumne County Homeless Services Coordinator Michael Roberson reports that volunteers will work alongside groups like Give Someone a Chance, Interfaith Social Services, Nancy’s Hope, 1PileAtATime, and Resiliency Village.
Second Saturday In November Events
There are several events planned in the Mother Lode after Veterans Day, our list of the Friday, Veterans Day events, is here. It is Second Saturday in Downtown Sonora with music, crafts, chalk art and dancing. participating businesses will be open late as detailed here. The Center For A Non-Violent...
