Wall Township, NJ

Toms Rivers man charged with setting vehicles ablaze in Wall

By Corey Rothauser
Star News Group
 4 days ago
WALL TOWNSHIP — A 69-year-old Toms River man has been charged with setting fires that destroyed six commercial vehicles in Wall Township on Sept. 26.

The suspect, Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, faces four counts of second-degree arson according to an announcement by Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago. The prosecutor said that the six vehicles were valued at more than $1 million.

According to the announcement, Mr. Ward is the owner of Ward Realty and Insurance in Point Pleasant, and the six vehicles belonged to a local business in Wall Township.

Mr. Santiago said that on the evening of Sept. 26, at approximately 10:11 p.m., the Wall Township Police Department received a report of a fire in the 1900 block of Atlantic Avenue, where they found the six destroyed vehicles.

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Joshua Rios at 800-533-7443 or Wall Township Police Detective Zach Honecker at 732-449-4500.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Caitlin J. Sidley, of the Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Bureau.

Legal representation for Ward was not immediately available.

Star News Group

