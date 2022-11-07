Halloween Hoedown’s biggest celebration yet

LAVALLETTE — The annual Halloween Harvest Hoedown, which took place the Friday before Halloween, drew in many students, parents and residents to celebrate the holiday with activities and more.

The event started at the elementary school with almost all students in attendance, according to Council President and event coordinator Anita Zalom, where a musical guest, YOSI, entertained the kids.

Hayrides were then arranged to take participants to the First Aid Building and bay front, where pony rides, snacks and drinks, and a magician waited for them.

The Women’s Auxiliary Club set up the building with Jersey Mike’s subs for not only the children, but parents as well, explained Ms. Zalom.

“It was packed. It was one of the biggest Halloween Harvest Hoedowns we have ever had. It was wonderful.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star —on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

[more_Lavallette]

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star , get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.