weather.gov
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Northern Ware by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-10 16:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 04:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Ware TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Waycross - Needham * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect property should now be complete. The area remains subject to limited wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from hazardous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - Family Emergency Plans (FEMA): http://ready.gov/hurricanes - Local weather conditions and forecasts: http://www.weather.gov/jax/
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 09:42:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney affecting Seminole County. .The Saint Johns River above Lake Harney will slowly increase to 9.3 feet by early next week as observed rainfall from Nicole reaches the basin. Residents and interests along the river will continue to see moderate flooding impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Above Lake Harney...Moderate flooding is occurring and forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1000 PM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 9.3 feet, Many secondary roads are flooded near Lake Harney. Flooding in the Hatbill Road area near Loughman Lake. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM EST Friday the stage was 9.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 AM EST Friday was 9.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 9.3 feet early Monday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed St Johns River Above Lake Harne 8.0 9.1 Fri 7 am 9.2 9.2 9.2 9.3 9.3
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Horry by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 22:01:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Coastal Horry HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 4 to 6 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...In North Carolina, Coastal Brunswick County. In South Carolina, Coastal Horry County. * WHEN...Until 3 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Crawford, Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 20:16:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 23:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crawford; Erie FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM EST THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 11 PM EST this evening for a portion of northwest Pennsylvania, including the following counties, Crawford and Erie. Flood waters continue to recede. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 21:12:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-12 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula. * WHEN...Through 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 22:09:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-12 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...North winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 23:45:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT High tide has passed and water levels have fallen below minor flood stage.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 21:14:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-12 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with frequent gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Brooke, Hancock, Ohio by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 23:11:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 23:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brooke; Hancock; Ohio FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 PM EST THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 1115 PM EST this evening for portions of east central Ohio, including the following areas, Belmont, Columbiana and Jefferson OH. Portions of Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango, Washington and Westmoreland. Portions of the northern panhandle of West Virginia, including the following areas, Brooke, Hancock and Ohio. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Hidalgo, Starr by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 19:21:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-11 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Southern Hidalgo; Starr A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Hidalgo and southeastern Starr Counties through 1000 PM CST At 921 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over La Victoria, or near Garciasville, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Penitas, Sullivan City, La Joya, Los Ebanos, Garciasville, La Grulla, Cesar Chavez Middle School, Doffing, John F Kennedy Elementary School and La Victoria. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Hatteras Island, Mainland Dare, Mainland Hyde by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Mainland Dare; Mainland Hyde; Northern Outer Banks; Ocracoke Island Strong gusty showers will impact portions of eastern Hyde and Dare Counties through 100 AM EST At 1222 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong showers along a line extending from near Stumpy Point to 8 miles northwest of Ocracoke Ferry Terminal. Movement was northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Kill Devil Hills, Stumpy Point, Frisco, Southern Shores, Buxton, Salvo, Manns Harbor, Waves, Avon, Nags Head, Rodanthe, Mashoes, Manteo, East Lake, Sanderling, Colington, Whalebone, Buffalo City, Roanoke Island Festival Park and Ocracoke Ferry Terminal. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Ice Storm Warning issued for Brown, Day, Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-10 07:57:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-10 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Brown; Day; Marshall ICE STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Ice Storm Warning, significant icing. Additional snow accumulations of less than one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of less than one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Brown, Marshall and Day Counties. * WHEN...For the Ice Storm Warning, until noon CST today. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from noon today to 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-14 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Report flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Washington FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Ohio, including the Little Muskingum River at Bloomfield. * WHEN...Until 715 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 105 AM EST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northeastern Washington County - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 22:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 02:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of western New York, including the following counties, Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Livingston, Ontario and Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 230 AM EST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1034 PM EST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated an area of very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Jamestown, Olean, Salamanca, Dansville, Wellsville, Allegany State Park, Letchworth State Park, Springville, Alfred, Perry, Warsaw, Lakewood, Mount Morris, Gowanda, Conesus, Falconer, Ashford, Arcade, Allegany and Franklinville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 23:11:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 23:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegheny; Armstrong; Beaver; Butler; Clarion; Lawrence; Mercer; Venango; Washington; Westmoreland FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 PM EST THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 1115 PM EST this evening for portions of east central Ohio, including the following areas, Belmont, Columbiana and Jefferson OH. Portions of Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango, Washington and Westmoreland. Portions of the northern panhandle of West Virginia, including the following areas, Brooke, Hancock and Ohio. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Cayuga, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Yates by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 23:45:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 13:32:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Cayuga; Schuyler; Seneca; Steuben; Yates FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following counties, Cayuga, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben and Yates. * WHEN...Until 215 AM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1114 PM EST, Doppler radar indicated an area of heavy rain. Minor flooding is expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain has already fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Auburn, Hornell, Seneca Falls, Waterloo, Penn Yan, Dundee, Bath, Hector, Romulus, Starkey, Campbell, Benton, Fleming, Urbana, Canisteo, Potter, Wayland, Painted Post, Addison and Woodhull. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Carroll, Floyd, Grayson, Patrick by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-10 17:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carroll; Floyd; Grayson; Patrick FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of North Carolina and southwest Virginia, including the following areas, in North Carolina, Alleghany NC, Ashe, Surry, Watauga and Wilkes. In southwest Virginia, Carroll, Floyd, Grayson and Patrick. * WHEN...Through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - 2 to 4 inches of rain with locally higher amounts, of up to 6 inches, are expected, especially along and just east of the southern Blue Ridge. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for McCurtain by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-12 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: McCurtain FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST SATURDAY FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 possible. * WHERE...In Arkansas, Sevier County, Howard County and Little River County. In Oklahoma, McCurtain County. In Texas, Red River County. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 8 AM CST Saturday. For the Freeze Watch, from Saturday evening through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Cullman, DeKalb, Jackson, Madison, Marshall, Morgan by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 20:46:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-12 05:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cullman; DeKalb; Jackson; Madison; Marshall; Morgan Patchy Dense Fog expected across portions of the Tennessee Valley through early Saturday morning Patchy Dense Fog has developed across portions of northeast Alabama and southern Middle Tennessee this evening, with visibility reductions as low as one-quarter of a mile observed in a few locations. The fog will persist for the remainder of the evening and into the early morning hours on Saturday, but will begin to mix out close to sunrise as a strong cold front enters the region from the northwest. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars.
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Huntingdon by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 23:34:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 23:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Huntingdon A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM EST FOR SOUTHEASTERN HUNTINGDON COUNTY At 1133 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Rockhill Furnace, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Rockhill Furnace, Orbisonia, Shirleysburg and Shade Gap. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
