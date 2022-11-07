Rochester man arrested for allegedly selling drugs in Mount Morris

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man from Rochester was arrested alongside a Livingston County resident for allegedly selling drugs in the Village of Mount Morris, the Livingston County Drug Task Force announced Monday.

On October 28, 2022, police arrested 19-year-old Mberwa Mohamed of Rochester and Brandon Rizzo of Mount Morris after an investigation revealed they were allegedly selling crack cocaine and methamphetamine.

Investigators said they conducted a search warrant at a Main Street residence in Mount Morris and found crack cocaine and around $2,000 in cash.

Mohamed was charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal sale of a controlled substance. Rizzo was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, and first-degree criminal nuisance.

The suspects were turned over to the Livingston County Jail, before being arraigned in court and then released on their own recognizance.

