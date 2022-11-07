ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

South Pole Illuminated Festival kicks off Nov. 30

By Alejandra Yañez
 4 days ago

MCALLEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The City of McAllen will host its annual South Pole Illuminated Festival starting Nov. 30.

The festival, presented by H-E-B, is open to the entire Rio Grande Valley community and will be open until Jan. 1, 2023. South Pole Illuminated Festival will take place at the McAllen Convention Center, located at 700 Convention Ctr. Blvd.

The 33-day event will unveil the tallest RGB Christmas Tree in America, spanning over 10 stories tall, a release from the city stated.

Hidalgo County Precinct 3 hosts first Holiday Greeting Card contest for students

The digital red, green and blue color light model tree is just one aspect of the South Pole experience.

Guests will also walk through millions of lights featuring:

  • The McAllen Convention Center’s Illuminated Oval Park, featuring 24 new, giant color-changing trees, recreated snowfall and Santa’s Castle
  • A new South Pole & Beyond Lighted Lantern Exhibit, with over 100 new giant holiday and space-themed lanterns
  • Photos with Santa
  • South Pole Express Train Rides
  • Gingerbread Village to craft very own gingerbread houses
  • Hot Chocolate & Smores station
  • Holiday Food Curt
  • NASA photo exhibit
  • The South Pole Artisan Market
  • A Holiday Carnival featuring, a giant Ferris wheel, a double-decker carousel, and a rollercoaster
  • Daily holiday concerts and community performances
  • South Pole Fireworks Spectacular show on the weekends
Swarm of bees almost cancels RGV Birding Festival field trip location

This year H-E-B will celebrate two days of Latino holiday traditions. On Friday, Dec. 16, families are welcome to enjoy a tamalada and children’s workshop. On Friday, Dec. 30, guests will be treated to H-E-B’s rosca with warm H-E-B Cafe Ole.

Tickets to the 33-day event are available here or at the McAllen Convention Center Box Office.

For a chance to win free tickets, participants must decorate their home or office “with all the Christmas cheer” and post a photo on social media using the hashtag #southpoleoftexas. Ticket winners will be selected daily.

The McAllen High School football team will have a game with Harlingen South High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00.
