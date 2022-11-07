ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Distractify

Groundbreaking '90s Rapper Hurricane G Is Dead at Just 52 Years Old

In terms of impact on the hip-hop scene in the 1990s, Hurricane G, whose real name was Gloria Rodriguez, was one of its most impactful figures. Through a career spanning roughly 30 years — and collaborative efforts with the likes of rap heavy-hitters such as Diddy, Redman, and Xzibit — Hurricane G was well-respected in the New York hip-hop scene and beyond.
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

Where is Quavo following fellow Migos rapper Takeoff’s death?

Following the news of Takeoff’s tragic death, worried fans have been wondering about the status of his fellow The Migos bandmate and uncle Quavo, who was present during the fatal incident.Takeoff’s representative confirmed his death, followed by police confirmation shortly after. Takeoff – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was shot dead at a bowling alley in downtown Houston, Texas after a game of dice. He was 28.According to Houston police, Quavo, who was present at the time of the incident, and Takeoff were at a private party prior to the fatal shooting.In a following update, police tweeted: “Two...
HOUSTON, TX
I-95 FM

How Often Do You Use Maine’s Most Popular Swear Word?

We all know the words that we should and should not be saying at certain places or during certain times...so no, I will not write all the words out for you. These curse words can be said whether we actually mean them when we are angry or just being used casually in our everyday vocabulary.
MAINE STATE
CBS Boston

Specialty breed dogs going up for adoption in Massachusetts

SALEM - Some in-demand breeds of dogs are going up for adoption in Massachusetts.The MSPCA 's Cape Cod location in Centerville and Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem have received 33 specialty breed dogs, including French Bulldogs, doodles, shihtzus, shiba inus, cairn terriers and a pomeranian. They were rescued from puppy mills in the Midwest and flown to Connecticut Thursday afternoon.Even though most of the dogs are less than a year old, the MSPCA says they were likely considered too old to be sold at the commercial breeding facilities."Our relocation and animal care programs allow us to immediately meet the needs of animals that are in institutional systems that exploit them while our advocacy department works on long term strategies to protect animals in these systems," MSPCA's adoption director Mike Keiley said in a statement.The adoption process is expected to be competitive. Anyone who is interested in adopting a dog can visit https://neas.org/adopt. 
SALEM, MA
The Maine Writer

Maine Lobsterman With a Rare Catch

The ocean is an interesting place to work in, and for Maine lobstermen and women, it's a tough yet rewarding job. Maine harvests 80% of the world's lobster, and Maine's lobstermen have been doing it for generations. Maine's lobsters are known for being different from other lobsters because the meat has a sweeter flavor. The lines are often very long at the local lobster places in the summer, when the tourists come to our state to enjoy our Maine lobsters.
MAINE STATE
Boston

Droves of people are moving out of Boston. Their top destination? Portland, Maine.

Here’s what a realtor had to say. People are moving out of Boston and settling in Portland, Maine, a new study shows. Data from real estate brokerage corporation Redfin places Boston as the fifth most common metro area people are leaving, with 19% of local users searching elsewhere. Portland, Maine, is the most popular spot for Boston residents looking to move, based on Redfin search data.
PORTLAND, ME
Variety

Gucci Mane, Questlove and More React to Takeoff’s Shocking Death: ‘God Help Us’

The hip-hop world was shattered Tuesday morning when Takeoff, of the rap trio Migos, was killed in a shooting in Houston. Rap artists and execs have flocked to Twitter to pay tribute to Takeoff, who contributed to some of hip-hop’s biggest hits over the last decade, including “Bad and Boujee,” “Stir Fry,” “Walk It Talk It” and “MotorSport.” Takeoff was shot and killed at a bowling alley in downtown Houston where he and Quavo, his uncle and Migos bandmate, were playing dice early morning Tuesday. Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene, while Quavo was unharmed. Two other people were shot...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Boston

Several smaller Powerball winning tickets sold across Massachusetts

BOSTON – There was no big Powerball winner in Massachusetts, but someone in Quincy is now $1 million richer.One person in California hit all five numbers and the Powerball during the latest drawing, which was delayed until Tuesday morning because Minnesota needed additional time to "process its sales and play data." According to California Lottery, one winning ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena. The one-time cash option for the $2.04 billion jackpot was $997.6 million, before taxes.In Massachusetts, the state lottery said one player won $1 million by matching the first five numbers, but not the Powerball....
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
BET

Diddy Enters The Cannabis Industry And Signs A Lucrative Deal

Sean Combs may want to revert to the Puff Daddy persona for this new business venture as the mogul is entering the cannabis space and agreed to acquire licensed cannabis operations in New York, Massachusetts, and Illinois from Cresco Labs Inc. and Columbia Care Inc. in a deal worth up to $185 million, according to CNBC.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
