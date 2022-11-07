ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

City leaders to vote on receiving a pension after only 8 years

BALTIMORE (WBFF)- Following the passing of Question K, Baltimore City leaders will be limited to two terms for each position in office. This decision has led officials to produce a bill to reduce the number of years required to receive a pension, from 12 down to 8. A third and final reading is expected in a matter of weeks.
BALTIMORE, MD
$5 Million is allotted for the 'Squeegee Collaborative Plan'

BALTIMORE (WBFF)- Mayor Brandon Scott has officially released his Squeegee Collaborative Plan, which includes an outreach program for squeegee kids, and a ban on squeegeeing at prominent intersections. These intersections include:. President Street and Jones Falls Expressway/Interstate 83. Conway and Light streets. Mount Royal Avenue and North Avenue/Interstate 83. Martin...
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore City voters pass ballots without pushback

Election results continue to come in all morning long. However, the questions Baltimore City voters saw on their ballots passed without much pushback. Political observer Anthony McCarthy joined Fox 45 News on his thoughts.
BALTIMORE, MD
Mayor's 'Squeegee Collaborative' plan would ban squeegeeing at prominent intersections

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott unveiled his "Squeegee Collaborative" plan Thursday, which will ban the practice of roadside window washing at some of Baltimore's most prominent intersections. Those areas are:. President Street and Jones Falls Expressway/Interstate 83. Conway and Light streets. Mount Royal Avenue and North Avenue/Interstate 83.
BALTIMORE, MD
Term limits pass in Baltimore City

Baltimore voters have decided that city leaders should have term limits. Question K passed overwhelmingly limiting leaders 2-4 year terms per position. David Williams with the Taxpayers Protection Alliance joined Fox 45 News with a look at the outcome.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore business owners react to Mayor Scott's squeegee collaborative plan

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At the forefront of those eagerly awaiting solutions to the city’s squeegee situation are Baltimore business owners. On top of recovering from a pandemic, soaring inflation, and a rise in crime; many say the city’s squeegee situation has been bad for business. So, when the Mayor’s squeegee collaborative announced a slew of newfound solutions, at first, they were optimistic.
BALTIMORE, MD
Voters choose accountability, term limits in Baltimore City election

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Voters overwhelmingly supported implementing term limits for leaders in Baltimore City along with independence and accountability on Election Day 2022. Question K was approved by more than 70% of voters in the city. Under the plan, the mayor, the comptroller, the city council president and city council members will now be limited to two terms over a 12-year period.
BALTIMORE, MD
Gun, drugs found at Mergenthaler High School, source confirms

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A gun and drugs were found at Mergenthaler High School, a source confirms to FOX45 News. There's no word on the circumstances at this time of what happened to the student. Sources tell FOX45 News that the person with the gun and drugs was 18 years old.
BALTIMORE, MD
Mayor Brandon Scott will unveil 'Squeegee Collaborative' plan Thursday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott will officially roll out his long-awaited "Squeegee Collaborative" plan at a news conference Thursday, the mayor's office said. Previously, the mayor's office released a few details about the plan, which includes self-policing by the squeegee kids and some kind of guaranteed income program to discourage the practice.
BALTIMORE, MD
800 Baltimore City students treated to exclusive screening of 'Wakanda Forever'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Hundreds of Baltimore City High School and college students received a special treat with an exclusive screening of a highly anticipated sequel. The United Way of Central Maryland and the Propel Center hosted more than 800 Baltimore City students from five schools, as well as students from Coppin and Morgan, at The Senator Theater for a special screening of Wakanda Forever.
BALTIMORE, MD
Annapolis returns to one party rule, Democrats overwhelm majority

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The tide is changing in Annapolis with the election of democratic governor Wes Moore. Other democrats also won big last night including Brooke Lierman who was victorious in the race for comptroller. “We elect people not parties and we elected people last night who have big...
MARYLAND STATE

