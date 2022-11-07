Read full article on original website
Anne Arundel Co. to resume mail-in ballot counting after scanner "issue" reported Thursday
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Board of Elections says it will resume its canvass of mail-in ballots on Saturday after an "equipment issue" was reported with one of two high speed scanning machines on Thursday. 2,500 mail-in ballots will be canvassed Saturday "to make up for...
Mayor Scott faces more questions about enforcement, funding for squeegee kid plan
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Hours after Mayor Brandon Scott unveiled the recommendations from his squeegee collaborative, there are still several questions about how the enforcement and job training portions will work. Enforcement zones are included in the plan in some of the city’s most high-trafficked areas in the city, including:...
City leaders to vote on receiving a pension after only 8 years
BALTIMORE (WBFF)- Following the passing of Question K, Baltimore City leaders will be limited to two terms for each position in office. This decision has led officials to produce a bill to reduce the number of years required to receive a pension, from 12 down to 8. A third and final reading is expected in a matter of weeks.
Some experts voice criticism over changing pension plan requirements for City Council
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The conversation continues as Baltimore's City Council moves one step closer to a final vote on a bill that would decrease the number of years in service for the city’s elected officials to earn a pension down from 12 to 8 years. "I think for...
Canvass of more than 49k mail-in ballots underway in Anne Arundel County
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — The canvass of Anne Arundel County's mail-in ballots began Thursday morning in Glen Burnie. More than 49,000 mail-in ballots were returned to the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections to be counted, according to online data. 50 bipartisan teams of ballot counters are expected to...
New state crime-fighting plan will focus on city crime that carries over into the counties
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — State and federal officials announced Thursday new plans to combat crime in Baltimore, including an initiative that focuses on city crime that carries over into Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties. "We're launching another wave of aggressive crime-fighting actions," Gov. Larry Hogan said. "First, we're...
$5 Million is allotted for the 'Squeegee Collaborative Plan'
BALTIMORE (WBFF)- Mayor Brandon Scott has officially released his Squeegee Collaborative Plan, which includes an outreach program for squeegee kids, and a ban on squeegeeing at prominent intersections. These intersections include:. President Street and Jones Falls Expressway/Interstate 83. Conway and Light streets. Mount Royal Avenue and North Avenue/Interstate 83. Martin...
Baltimore City voters pass ballots without pushback
Election results continue to come in all morning long. However, the questions Baltimore City voters saw on their ballots passed without much pushback. Political observer Anthony McCarthy joined Fox 45 News on his thoughts.
Race for Anne Arundel Co. Executive hinges on more than 45k mail-in ballots
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Voters in Anne Arundel County are still waiting to learn who will be their County Executive for the next four years. The race between incumbent County Executive Steuart Pittman (D) and County Councilperson Jessica Haire (R) has not been decided with thousands of mail-in ballots still outstanding.
Mayor's 'Squeegee Collaborative' plan would ban squeegeeing at prominent intersections
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott unveiled his "Squeegee Collaborative" plan Thursday, which will ban the practice of roadside window washing at some of Baltimore's most prominent intersections. Those areas are:. President Street and Jones Falls Expressway/Interstate 83. Conway and Light streets. Mount Royal Avenue and North Avenue/Interstate 83.
Term limits pass in Baltimore City
Baltimore voters have decided that city leaders should have term limits. Question K passed overwhelmingly limiting leaders 2-4 year terms per position. David Williams with the Taxpayers Protection Alliance joined Fox 45 News with a look at the outcome.
Baltimore business owners react to Mayor Scott's squeegee collaborative plan
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At the forefront of those eagerly awaiting solutions to the city’s squeegee situation are Baltimore business owners. On top of recovering from a pandemic, soaring inflation, and a rise in crime; many say the city’s squeegee situation has been bad for business. So, when the Mayor’s squeegee collaborative announced a slew of newfound solutions, at first, they were optimistic.
Voters choose accountability, term limits in Baltimore City election
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Voters overwhelmingly supported implementing term limits for leaders in Baltimore City along with independence and accountability on Election Day 2022. Question K was approved by more than 70% of voters in the city. Under the plan, the mayor, the comptroller, the city council president and city council members will now be limited to two terms over a 12-year period.
Calvin Ball declares victory over Allan Kittleman in Howard Co. Executive's race
COLUMBIA, Md. (WBFF) — Current Howard County Executive Calvin Ball (D) declared victory late Tuesday night in his reelection campaign. Ball faced a challenge from Republican candidate and former Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman. “So family, we have been victorious," Ball said in a speech to his supporters in...
Gun, drugs found at Mergenthaler High School, source confirms
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A gun and drugs were found at Mergenthaler High School, a source confirms to FOX45 News. There's no word on the circumstances at this time of what happened to the student. Sources tell FOX45 News that the person with the gun and drugs was 18 years old.
Mayor Brandon Scott will unveil 'Squeegee Collaborative' plan Thursday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott will officially roll out his long-awaited "Squeegee Collaborative" plan at a news conference Thursday, the mayor's office said. Previously, the mayor's office released a few details about the plan, which includes self-policing by the squeegee kids and some kind of guaranteed income program to discourage the practice.
800 Baltimore City students treated to exclusive screening of 'Wakanda Forever'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Hundreds of Baltimore City High School and college students received a special treat with an exclusive screening of a highly anticipated sequel. The United Way of Central Maryland and the Propel Center hosted more than 800 Baltimore City students from five schools, as well as students from Coppin and Morgan, at The Senator Theater for a special screening of Wakanda Forever.
Officer hears gunfire, finds shooting victim in northwest Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are investigating a nonfatal shooting in northwest Baltimore. According to police, an officer on patrol in the 2500 block of Liberty Heights Avenue heard gunfire. The officer searched the area and found a 19-year-old man in the 2900 block of Reisterstown Road who...
Baltimore city man buys lottery ticket from Dundalk store and wins $50,000
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore city man won $50,000 playing Maryland Lottery's Pick 5 and he plans to spend his prize on improving his home. A new kitchen countertop, a new garage door, and a new fence for his yard are the plans for this extremely fortunate man. The...
Annapolis returns to one party rule, Democrats overwhelm majority
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The tide is changing in Annapolis with the election of democratic governor Wes Moore. Other democrats also won big last night including Brooke Lierman who was victorious in the race for comptroller. “We elect people not parties and we elected people last night who have big...
