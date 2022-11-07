Read full article on original website
lakesarearadio.net
Winter Weather and Icy Conditions Hit Lakes Area
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – An early season winter storm has brought with it icy conditions delaying schools, businesses and making travel difficult throughout the Lakes Area. Freezing rain and drizzle Thursday night has coated many roadways. The National Weather Service expects Thursday to remain windy with wind speeds 20-40 mph.
voiceofalexandria.com
Portions of Minnesota and North Dakota saw heavy snow on Thursday
(Undated)--Parts of Minnesota and North Dakota saw some heavy snow on Thursday. The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 for a time yesterday. State officials also warned drivers yesterday not to use GPS to try to find secondary roads, which could block roadways.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
I-29 closed between Grand Forks, Fargo due to Winter Weather
(Fargo, ND) -- It didn't take long for I-29 to get bad enough for officials to shut it down. The North Dakota Department of Transportation says the highway from Grand Forks to Fargo is closed as blowing snow, freezing rain, and more severe winter weather rolls through the area. The...
valleynewslive.com
Wintery blast set to hit the region
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live’s First Alert StormTeam is forecasting heavy snow and ice accumulation, with snow picking up throughout the day Thursday. Click here for the live updates on closings and delays. Here’s the breakdown of what to expect:. THURSDAY:. We will start...
kvrr.com
Fargo Public Works advise public not to travel amidst icy conditions
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Icy driving conditions is another reminder winter weather is here featuring freezing rain and sleet. In the Fargo-Moorhead area, not much snow fell this afternoon. But roads are wet and slick and will become very icy as the temperature drops. Fargo Public Works are making...
KNOX News Radio
Weather Related Announcements
A BLIZZARD WARNING is posted for much of the region from midnight to 4:00 a.m. CST Friday. The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol have reopened I -29 from Fargo to Grand Forks. A No Travel Advisory is in place for I-29 from Fargo to Hillsboro. Icy conditions and limited visibility are still present. Motorists are encouraged to slow down and drive for the conditions.
DETOUR: Amtrak prepares for winter weather in North Dakota
They will be skipping stops in Grand Forks, Devils Lake, and Rugby on Friday and Saturday.
valleynewslive.com
I-29 now reopen from Fargo to Grand Forks
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) has announced that Interstate 29 northbound and southbound lanes from Fargo to Grand Forks is now reopen. A No Travel Advisory is in place for I-29 from Fargo to Hillsboro. Icy conditions and limited visibility are...
lakesarearadio.net
White Earth Transit Manager named 2022 Minnesota Transit Professional of the Year
WHITE EARTH (KDLM) – Kenneth Bakken, White Earth Public Transit Manager, was honored at this year’s Minnesota Public Transit Association (MPTA) conference as the 2022 Minnesota Transit Professional of the Year. This is the 4th award that White Earth Public Transit has received under his management. Three of...
kvrr.com
Comic With Sold Out Show Friday in Fargo Gets Stuck in Bismarck, Learns About “N.D. Nice”
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — Comedian Bert Kreischer finds out all about North Dakota nice when his tour bus got stuck in the blizzard in Bismarck. “Hey Bismarck. If you got a snowplow I know you’re probably using it right now. We could use some help. We’re stuck outside Dan’s Supermarket,” Kreischer said on his Facebook stories.
lakesarearadio.net
Detroit Lakes Letters to Santa
Write a letter to Santa then drop it off in one of our Santa Mailboxes at the Washington Square Mall or Dairy Queen Grill & Chill in Detroit Lakes. Then listen Monday, Wednesday & Friday to the Morning Carpool with Zeke and Mandy to hear your letters read to Santa live on the radio.
lakesarearadio.net
Detroit Lakes City Council Rejects Plans for Eventide Senior Living Community on East Shore Drive
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Detroit Lakes City Council voted to deny a rezoning request and conditional use permit by Eventide Detroit Lakes for a proposed senior living community, Monday. Eventide had wanted to build the 119-unit senior living community on East Shore Drive, but received push-back from residents...
lakesarearadio.net
Dairy Queen in Detroit Lakes Offering Veterans Free Blizzards on Veterans Day
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Dairy Queen in Detroit Lakes is celebrating Veterans Day with free Blizzards. All veterans and active duty military personnel are invited to stop by Dairy Queen in Detroit Lakes and enjoy a complimentary Blizzard on Veterans Day.
lakesarearadio.net
Barnesville Football Advances To State Semifinals; More State Games Friday
(KDLM) – Day One of the three-day State Football semifinal schedule with the first 14 games of the state tournament played on Thursday night. In the Class AA tournament, Barnesville shut out Moose Lake-Willow River to advance to next weekend’s semifinal round at US Bank Stadium. The Trojans will face Jackson County Central of Section 3 at 9:00 am next Friday after the Huskies beat Howard Lake-Waverly-Winstead 27-0. Chatfield will face Eden Valley-Watkins in the other semifinal matchup.
kfgo.com
Demolition scheduled Mon. for 55 year-old Island Park ‘community gift’ theater
FARGO (KFGO) – The Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre (FMCT) building in Island Park is being torn down this week and early next, nearly three years after the wooden beams in the roof of the Emma K. Herbst Playhouse failed during a performance of A Christmas Carol. FMCT brought in contractors...
kfgo.com
Fargo woman dies in crash near Milbank, S.D.
MILBANK, S.D. (KFGO) – A Fargo woman died Monday morning in a two-vehicle collision west of Milbank in eastern South Dakota. Josephine Jacobawi, 28, was driving a van on U.S. Highway 12 when she crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a pickup. Jacobawi died at the scene. The...
lakesarearadio.net
Lynnsey Machakaire Named Section 8AAA Volleyball Coach of the Year
(KDLM) – Laker Volleyball head coach Lynnsey Machakaire has been named the Section 8AAA Coach of the Year. Under Machakaire, the Lakers won 18 regular season matches and earned the top seed in the Section 8AAA playoffs, and made the State Tournament for the first time in program history. The Lakers won 23 consecutive sets to start the season and were a perfect 9-0 at the Lakeshirts Fieldhouse this season.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Otter Tail County, MN Single-Sort Recycling Project Begins
The Solid Waste Department has started work on the Single-Sort Recycling Grant that was awarded earlier this year by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The grant funds will support expansion of the single-sort recycling program to more county residents and businesses. One of the first tasks of the project is gathering input from diverse stakeholders from across the county. To solicit this input, an advisory committee made up of community stakeholders was formed and had its first meeting in early October to learn about and give input on the planning process. The Advisory committee will meet several times over the coming months to provide input and feedback on the planning process.
dakotanewsnow.com
Fargo woman identified in fatal crash
MILBANK, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Fargo woman has been identified as the person who died Monday morning in a two-car crash west of Milbank. According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2008 Econoline Van was eastbound on U.S. Highway 12 when it crossed the centerline into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a westbound 2005 Dodge Ram pickup.
kvrr.com
A Number of Pets Rescued From House Fire South of Glyndon
CLAY CO., Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fire crews respond to a house fire in south of Glyndon just before the noon hour. No one was home at the time, but several pets were rescued including three dogs, three cats and a guinea pig. They are all safe. Clay County Sheriff...
