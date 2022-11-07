Read full article on original website
Bidwell House Candlelight Tours
Monterey, Mass. — This November, the Bidwell House Museum staff and Board of Directors will offer their members and friends an opportunity to take a special Candlelight Tour of the Museum. The Museum is offering two of these tours: on Friday, Nov. 11, and on Thursday, Nov. 17. The...
Pittsfield Green Drinks: The Green Mountains to Hudson Highlands Linkage
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Laura Marx, a Climate Solutions Scientist from The Nature Conservancy in Massachusetts, will speak at the November Pittsfield Green Drinks event on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 6:00 PM on Zoom. Marx will be talking about The Staying Connected Initiative and the cross-border effort to protect and...
Pittsfield Auctions Vacant West Housatonic Property for $450K
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A long-vacant property at 1685 West Housatonic Street was auctioned off for $450,000 on Thursday. It was purchased by neighboring businessman Richard Wojtkowski, who owns Pittsfield Lawn and Tractor. "I’ve owned the business for 30 years and I drive by every day," he said. Wojtkowski...
Weekend Outlook: Exhibit Openings, Comedy Nights, and More
Berkshire County has a variety of events this weekend including exhibit openings, comedy nights, and more. Eloise & More: The Life and Art of Hilary Knight Opening. The Norman Rockwell Museum launches "Eloise and More: The Life and Art of Hilary Knight" exhibition this Saturday that will be on view through March 12, 2023.
DeMar 5k Run and 1 Mile Walk Returns Veterans Day Weekend
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Up Front for DeMar 5k Run and 1 mile Walk returns after a 2-year absence, marking 10 years since SPC Michael R DeMarsico II was killed in action. "The event gives people an opportunity to continue to have an outlet to do something for Michael, to continue his legacy and keep his story relevant," Race Organizer Eileen Sullivan said about the race that will be held on Nov. 13. "I see it more as a vessel of allowing that. Michael's friends and family continue to participate, and there are always great stories to be told. A few of Michael's soldiers have participated, and that's been amazing."
PHS To Perform 'Twelfth Night'
PITTSFIELD, Mass. Pittsfield High School will present its first production of the year, "Twelfth Night," on Nov. 11 and 12. "Twelfth Night," one of Shakespeare's most produced works tells a story of romance, shipwreck, trickery, and mistaken identity. Performances will take place on Nov. 11 at 7:30 pm and Nov....
Lenco Armored Vehicles to Host Community Open House
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Lenco Armored Vehicles is hosting a Community Open House on Wednesday, Nov. 16 th from 4pm to 7pm. Lenco, founded in 1981, is located at 10 Betnr Industrial Drive in the Stearnsville Business Park off West Housatonic Street. "We're really excited about the opportunity to share...
Lanesborough EMS Receives New Ambulance
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — Nearly two years after originally placing an order for the vehicle, Lanesborough has a new blue ambulance, which went into service Tuesday night. The town's Emergency Medical Services placed the order for the nearly $300,000 ambulance in June of 2021 after approval at annual town meeting. The ambulance, currently awaiting some final decals, arrived Monday night and was ready for use by 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
North Adams pizza restaurant closed due to flooding
Ramuntos Brick Oven Pizza in North Adams has been closed as of November 5 due to flooding within the restaurant. Ramuntos posted on its Facebook stating they have no idea what caused extensive damage to the restaurant or when they will be reopneing.
Williamstown Rural Lands Online Auction
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Williamstown Rural Lands (WRL), a non-profit, member-supported land conservation trust, invites members of the community and their friends to participate in a virtual auction featuring local goods and experiences that represent the best of Berkshire County. Biddable items range from vacation stays near and far, local...
What in the World Does This Sign On the Massachusetts Turnpike Mean?
As someone who has moved here relatively recently, I was able to take my first road trip across Massachusetts from the Berkshires, all the way to Boston. I know, it probably should have been a lot sooner. However, I got to jump on the Massachusetts Turnpike along I-90 for the drive. One road sign in particular caught my eye going in each direction.
Hoosac Valley Middle and High School Celebrates Veterans
ADAMS, Mass. — Students at Hoosac Valley Middle and High School filled the halls Thursday afternoon to welcome local veterans to a Halls of Honor event to mark Veterans Day. Erica Girgenti, the school's family and community engagement coordinator, said more than 30 veterans from the community registered for the event. The event was held on Thursday rather than Friday, as the school is closed for the holiday.
Body of missing Springfield kayaker found in NY lake
The New York State Police has reported that the search for the kayaker missing since October 22nd has concluded with the recovery of his body.
Lanesborough ARPA Committee Approves Funding for Key Fobs
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Committee has set aside just under $30,000 of its remaining funds to get key fobs for the outside doors of several town buildings. The committee held a brief meeting on Wednesday to go over the costs for a key fob...
MLK Jr. Day of Service Committee Seeks Nominations for the 2023 Peacemaker Award
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Peacemaker Award is given annually to an individual or group in Northern Berkshire. The award, which originated as part of the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service, is made to persons who have contributed substantially to peace in our region. In general, the Peacemaker Award recognizes persons who have a history of working with people and/or neighborhoods and communities to provide for greater tolerance, understanding, and caring.
Governor-Elect Healey Pledges Advocacy for Western Mass
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Two days after her election day victory, governor-elect Maura Healey visited the Colonial Theatre to detail how she will advocate for the region on Beacon Hill. "[Lt. gov-elect] Kim Driscoll and I have promised that we will be an administration that has a strong presence around...
Incarcerated woman that walked away from Springfield facility found
The Hampden County Sheriff's Office have located an incarcerated woman that walked away from the Western Mass. Recovery and Wellness Center in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.
Simon's Rock Theater Program to Perform 'RIOT'
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Bard College at Simon's Rock's Theater Program will perform "RIOT" on Thursday, Nov. 10 through Saturday, Nov. 12. "RIOT" is directed by Assistant Professor of Theater and alumna Sara Katzoff '97. According to a press release, originally created and devised by the Wardrobe Ensemble from...
Saratoga Springs PD looking for woman missing since August
The Saratoga Springs Police Department is searching for a woman reported missing.
North Adams Council Pauses Tax Rate Decision
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The City Council balked at putting the maximum tax burden on businesses at Wednesday's tax classification hearing. Mayor Jennifer Macksey had recommended a 1.75 shift differential to the commercial side as a way to relieve pressure on homeowners. The councilors, however, described the jump from...
