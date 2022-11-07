ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Who makes the holiday dinners in your household?

By Danielle Sandler
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05DlEE_0j1nAMtH00

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — It’s that time of year again, the holidays are back and our mouths are watering for those magnificent dinners to be made.

From turkey to ham, mashed potatoes to stuffing, who really makes the dinners in your household?

Salvation Army Bell Ringers ready to return

Every meal is different and prepared differently, and luckily 59News was able to get some insight about how people prepare their meals and who makes what for their holiday dinners.

Claudia Ellis, a local from West Virginia said “We [my husband and I] share the cooking unless we’re visiting family for the holidays – then a parent cooks. Neely Risal, a local from Maryland shared, “I do the tofurkey and sides, [my husband] Sandesh Risal does the real turkey.

While some couples make dinner together, there are other families that share equal work as well. Katie Wohlford, a resident from Maryland said, “I cook most of the meal (multiple veggie dishes, pies and sides) and my mother makes turkey, stuffing and gravy.”

And while others may be preparing, some are asking for leftovers, asked Paul A. Presenza a Virginia resident “And who has extra snackage they wanna mail?”

Car wrecked into utility pole causing power issues in Princeton

However you make your meals in your household, they are all meaningfully cooked and prepared in their own special way.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Crossroads Mall 2022 holiday hours

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Who is ready for Christmas shopping? It is that time of year again and Crossroads Mall is ready for business. The following is the calendar for the extended Christmas hours for the season. Hours may change. Erik Smith, the Crossroads Mall General Manager, expressed his feelings for the holiday turnout this […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

The top four must haves for the holidays

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — We all have items we need for the holidays. Whether it be food or an actual item, we all need something that is near and dear to us to keep us in the holiday spirit! The following list are the top 4 “must haves” for the holidays: Scented Candles Who doesn’t […]
The Enterprise

Give the holidays a healthy start…

Sharing a meal is one of the most effective ways to connect with our fellow man. Whether we warm last night’s leftovers as we sit with a co-worker in the office lounge, enjoy conversations about our day during family dinners or gather around a large table to celebrate special occasions, we forge kinships. Food unites us regardless of our differences. Food evokes memories, manifests love and sets us on common...
WVNS

Two DUI checkpoints upcoming in Mercer County

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department announced two DUI checkpoints coming up in the local area. The first DUI checkpoint is scheduled for Friday, November 11, 2022 from 8 P.M. to midnight on U.S. Route 52 in Bluewell. Alternative routes to bypass the DUI checkpoint include WV Route 20, WV Route 123, […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

A 50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – One single Powerball ticket was sold matching the jackpot numbers this drawing, but a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was purchased in West Virginia, at Par Mar on Kingwood Pike in Morgantown. The ticket matched four numbers plus the Power Ball, and the Power Play option was not purchased. The holder of […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNS

Sirius XM bringing biggest lineup of Christmas music channels ever this year

NEW YORK, NY, (WVNS) – Today marks the beginning of the holiday season, and for some, Christmas planning. SiriusXM is already getting their Christmas ready too, unveiling its huge holiday music lineup with 22 holiday-themed channels, including brand new channels this year. SiriusXM is bringing listeners the most extensive collection of holiday channels to-date, starting today! As of November 1, 2022, a soundtrack to celebrate every […]
WVNS

Large brush fire burning in New River Gorge

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – A brush fire in the New River Gorge has quickly developed into a large fire. Rain is not expected until late Thursday night into early Friday morning as the remnants of Hurricane Nicole work their way into the region. Until then, very dry conditions, leaves on the ground and a […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Oak Hill man sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for grand larceny

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., announced today, November 8, 2022, an Oak Hill man has been sentenced for the felony offense of grand larceny. Shane S. Jones, 32, of Oak Hill was sentenced to one to ten years in prison for the felony offense of grand larceny. On […]
OAK HILL, WV
WVNS

Former fiancee testifies for sixth day of Thompson trial

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The mother of two of Rashad “Rico” Thompson’s children testified in Raleigh County Circuit Court that Thompson was a good dad and a quiet person who did not raise his voice and did not display anger but who sometimes had “black-out” periods when he consumed alcohol. Thompson’s former supervisor at a Beckley […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Free food distribution at Mitchell Stadium

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — On Tuesday, November 29, 2022 free food will be distributed at the west end of the Mitchell Stadium parking lot. This giveaway will start at 11:00 A.M. and end at 12:30 P.M., while supply lasts. Due to grant-award research constrictions, only West Virginia residents will be served. Sponsors include Connections to […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

Murder trial continues for Rashad Thompson

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The mother of two of Rashad Thompson’s children testified in Raleigh County Circuit Court that Thompson was a good dad and a quiet person who did not raise his voice and did not display anger but who sometimes had “black-out” periods when he consumed alcohol. Thompson’s former supervisor at a Beckley […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Car wreck off Robert C. Byrd Drive near McArthur

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A 2 car wreck has been reported off the 2000th block of Robert C. Byrd Drive and McArthur, near the Little General. The Mabscott Fire Department, West Virginia State Police, and Jancare Ambulance are on scene responding to the crash. Injuries have been reported as a result of the crash. The […]
MABSCOTT, WV
WVNS

AG Morrisey urges Biden to speak to Chinese president on Fentanyl epidemic

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is urging President Joe Biden to bring up the country’s fentanyl epidemic during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday. The Attorney General penned a letter to Biden on earlier today, November 11, 2022. “It’s a known fact the ingredients for fentanyl comes from China and […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Shooting in Mercer County confirmed by West Virginia State Police

GLENWOOD, WV (WVNS) – A shooting was confirmed in Mercer County by State Police. Princeton State Police confirmed a shooting happened in Glenwood area of Mercer County yesterday, November 10, 2022. The shooting is still under investigation and there is no additional information available at this time. Stick with 59News as we continue to provide […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy