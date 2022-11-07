Read full article on original website
Nike's Black Friday Deals Are Here Early—and Seriously Great
SOMEHOW WE'VE hit that time of year the sun sets by 5 p.m., and while we don't love that, we do love that it signals the start of sale season for fashion, tech, and home goods. And, when it comes down to it, a deal is a deal. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are right around the corner, and as we inch closer and closer to November 25, we're already seeing major savings across the board.
Dyson Black Friday Sales 2022: Shop the 6 Best Vacuum Deals
WHEN IT comes to technology designed for the home, Dyson makes some of the best vacuums, innovative hair tools, fans, air purifiers, and humidifiers we've ever used. But anyone who has purchased or researched Dyson before will know that unfortunately, all that innovation comes at a pretty expensive price. And due to high demand and lots of online hype, Dyson vacuums rarely, if ever, go on sale.
The 20 Best Skincare Gift Sets for Men in 2022
FOR ALL the good cheer and party vibes during the holidays, there is also an ever-growing list of parties to attend and gifts to get —stressful! Listen, we wholeheartedly endorse giving gifts, but we don’t want you to forget to take care of your number one—yourself. And this time of year, with all the holiday deals and “slashed” prices, is the ideal time. Why? Because of skincare sets.
Hallmark's Christmas Card Box Is on Major Sale at Amazon
THE CHRISTMAS season is a time of year that's loaded up with celebratory traditions and time spent with loved ones. Of course, loads of prep work go into the holiday, and you likely have a list of gifts to buy, cookies to bake and rooms to decorate. But what comes first? Sending out your annual Christmas cards!
The 10 Best Flannel-Lined Jeans to Wear in Winter
DENIM JEANS are the world’s first uniform. They’re what the A-listers as well as what the average joes wear. They’re one of the few wardrobe staples that are truly timeless and everlasting. What jeans are not, however, is sensible: Under cold weather, they more or less become second-best to other winter pants because the fabric of standard jeans simply isn’t made for keeping the legs warm.
