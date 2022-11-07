Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kfdi.com
Man and woman killed by driver in north Wichita ID’d
The man and woman killed in a north Wichita crash Thursday evening are identified as 20-year-old Christian Evans, of Elk City, and 18-year-old Emily Stein, of Wichita. The two were working to change a flat tire around 7 p.m., on the ramp from northbound I-135 to eastbound K-96. They were reported to be on the right shoulder, when a driver in a pickup went onto the shoulder and hit them. Evans and Stein died at the scene.
kfdi.com
Hutchinson Man Arrested for Accidentally Shooting Pregnant Woman, Killing Unborn Baby
Hutchinson Police arrested a 23 year old man in an accidental shooting incident. Around 2:40 a.m. on November 4th, officers were sent to a residence in the 500 Block of East Ave B in response to shooting call. Police came in contact with a 30-year-old pregnant woman. She had suffered...
kfdi.com
Police identify three women connected to hospital incident
Wichita police say they have identified the three women involved in an incident where a shot was fired inside a hospital. Police were called to Ascension Via Christi at 929 North St. Francis around 7 p.m. Monday. They learned that a single gunshot had been fired inside the pediatric unit.
kfdi.com
Wichita man charged in auto theft, child abduction incident
A 30-year-old Wichita man has been charged in connection with the theft of a car with two young children inside at a south side convenience store. Tyler Kirkhart appeared in court Thursday to face two counts of aggravated endangerment of a child and one count of theft. His bond was set at $450,000 and attorneys will talk about the case on November 23rd.
kfdi.com
WPD Investigating Firearm Discharge at Via Christi St. Francis
Wichita Police are investigating a Criminal Discharge of a gun at Ascension Via Christi. Around 7:10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7th, officers responded to a vandalism report at 929 N. St. Francis. There they learned a single gunshot had been fired from inside the secured pediatric unit. Investigators learned that...
kfdi.com
Former Wichita police chief wins sheriff’s race in Minnesota
Former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay was elected Tuesday as the next sheriff for St. Louis County, Minnesota. Ramsay got 49 percent of the vote to defeat the current undersheriff, Jason Lukovsky. He will take over after the retirement of Sheriff Ross Litman, who served more than 20 years and five terms in office.
kfdi.com
Wichita is getting ready for winter street operations
The City of Wichita is getting ready for winter operations to clear the major streets during snow and ice storms. Mayor Brandon Whipple said during his weekly news briefing that the city is above minimum staffing with 156 drivers, but the city is looking for people with commercial drivers licenses who would be interested in helping with the snow response efforts. He said the city has eight brine trucks for pre-treatment of the streets, 60 plow trucks, and three dispatch locations.
kfdi.com
Complete List of City Facility Closures for Veteran’s Day
The following City of Wichita facilities will be closed and/or have special hours for Veteran’s Day:. City Hall, neighborhood resource centers, Transit administrative offices, Wichita Public Library locations, Park administrative offices & Recreation centers, Botanica, CityArts, Wichita Art Museum, Great Plains Nature Center, Environmental Health office and the WATER Center.
kfdi.com
Water, sewer rates to go up in Wichita for 2023
Water and sewer rates will go up in Wichita next year, but the city plans to continue assistance programs for customers who have been financially struggling. The water rates will go up 6.25 percent and sewer rates will be 3 percent higher, for a combined increase of 4.95 percent. For low-end water users, that will be an increase of around $2.43 a month. Mid-range water users will have an increase around $3.54 a month, and high-end users will see an increase of around $7.51. Commercial customers will have an increase of about $36.95 a month.
kfdi.com
Red Cross urging preparedness ahead of freezing weather
Parts of Kansas will be seeing sub-freezing temperatures over the weekend and into next week. The Red Cross is offering the following reminders ahead of the changing weather:. Have an emergency plan in place. Know who your support network will be in case you need help or a place to stay.
kfdi.com
Salvation Army to begin its annual Red Kettle Campaign
The Salvation Army in Wichita is kicking off its annual Red Kettle Christmas Campaign to raise money for holiday assistance to needy families. The campaign begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at Generations Antiques and Outdoor Market at 767 North West Street. Wichita City Council member Bryan Frye is the Christmas Chair for 2022 and he will be speaking at the kickoff and several other events for the Salvation Army.
kfdi.com
Registered nurses at Wichita hospital vote to unionize
Registered nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita have voted to join a national nurses union. With a vote of 378 to 194, for 66 percent approval, the nurses voted to join the National Nurses Organizing Committee, an affiliate of the union National Nurses United. The secret ballot election was conducted on November 9th and 10th by the National Labor Relations Board.
kfdi.com
Voters approve change for Wichita school board elections
Voters in the Wichita school district have overwhelmingly approved a change in the way the school board members are elected. A question on Tuesday’s general election ballot called for voters to elect a board member from the district where they live, and vote for an at-large position in both the primary and general elections.
kfdi.com
Two of three Sedgwick County commissioners win re-election
Two of three incumbent Sedgwick County Commissioners have won new terms in office with the unofficial results from Tuesday’s general election. In District 1, Republican incumbent Pete Meitzner won over Democratic challenger Kelli Grant. Meitzner received 18,069 votes while Grant received 15,681. In District 5, Republican incumbent Jim Howell...
Comments / 0