Featuring paintings of the artist’s ‘Cyber Bandit’ NFTs. Allouche Gallery in New York is launching a new solo exhibition entitled Pushing Up Daisies that will feature never before seen works by the internationally-known American artist, Michael Reeder. The body of work zeroes in on the duality of life and death as well as what lies beyond.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO