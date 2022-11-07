Read full article on original website
Daniel Craig Is Belvedere Vodka’s New Brand Ambassador
British actor Daniel Craig has become Belvedere Vodka’s latest brand ambassador. Craig — best known for his role as James Bond – has worked collaboratively on the new campaign with German photographer Juergen Teller who is also working hot on the heels of collaborations with JW Anderson and Vivienne Westwood. In addition, the shoot has also been styled by Christine Centenera with Craig shot in a minimalist black vest-trouser combo and a customized D.C. dressing gown.
'John Wick: Chapter 4' Trailer Sees Keanu Reeves Face Off Against Bill Skarsgård
Lionsgate on Thursday dropped off the official trailer for filmmaker Chad Stahelski‘s John Wick: Chapter 4, starring Keanu Reeves as the titular assassin. The new visual sees Wick go up against Bill Skarsgård‘s Marquis de Gramont in a fight for his freedom. Equipped with an all-new suit and weaponry, Wick enters the showdown in full force, crafting a signature spectacle of rewind-worthy action scenes. Among the chaos, the trailer sees Wick ride a horse through the desert in combat and fight against Donnie Yen’s character with guns and swords.
Tom Holland Reportedly Signs Six Project Marvel Studios Deal to Return as Spider-Man
According to reports, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have reached a deal with Tom Holland to return as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Undeniably a major part of the MCU Holland starred in a solo trilogy and two Avengers films to help cement the universe’s expansive Phase 3 and Phase 4 storyline.
'Constantine 2' Director Gives Progress Update on Keanu Reeves Sequel
Since the sequel to Constantine was confirmed to reunite Keanu Reeves and director Francis Lawrence, fans have been eager to know the progress of the film. While many of the details for Constantine 2 remain under wraps, Lawrence has recently spoken to ComicBook regarding a progress update on the film. Lawrence reveals that himself and Akiva Goldsman are hard at work, making sure the storyline is just right. He said, “We don’t have a script, but Keanu, me, and Akiva [Goldsman] who all worked on the first one together have all been trying over the years to get another one going. It’s been tricky because of the DC/Vertigo world and who owns the character and who has control over the characters, trying to get the right people to go forward. We’ve got that now and now we need the story. We’d all love to do it.”
Lucasfilm and Studio Ghibli Announce 'Star Wars' Animated Short Film
Studio Ghibli and Lucasfilm have confirmed a crossover collaboration that takes anime fans to a galaxy far, far away. The Star Wars collaboration was initially teased earlier this week and now it appears that the animated project is already available on Disney+. Lucasfilm took to Twitter to announce the animated...
Morgan Freeman Narrates Netflix's 'Our Universe' Documentary Series
Netflix has released the first look at its upcoming documentary series with BBC Studios titled Our Universe. Narrating the six-part series is Morgan Freeman, who offers epic commentary on the connections that drive our natural world — “from the birth of the Sun to the birth of a sea turtle.” While many may think of Sir David Attenborough when it comes to nature documentaries, Freeman has narrated several documentary series and films in the past including Cosmic Voyage and March of the Penguins.
Michael Reeder Navigates Life and Death in ‘Pushing up Daisies’ Exhibition
Featuring paintings of the artist’s ‘Cyber Bandit’ NFTs. Allouche Gallery in New York is launching a new solo exhibition entitled Pushing Up Daisies that will feature never before seen works by the internationally-known American artist, Michael Reeder. The body of work zeroes in on the duality of life and death as well as what lies beyond.
'It' Prequel Series Is Officially in the Works at HBO Max
Pennywise is officially making a comeback to the small screens. Variety has learned that HBO Max has tapped co-showrunners Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane for the It prequel series. The series comes from Andy and Barbar Muschietti and is currently titled Welcome to Derry. It was first reported in...
Ironheart Stars in the Latest 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Promo
Marking the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Studios has delivered a new promotional video for the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Titled “Let’s Go,” the video released for the Hong Kong market shows Dominique Thorne‘s Riri Williams/Ironheart in action for the final act of the film.
Louis De Guzman Set to Release ‘Moving Parts 001’
Part sculpture, incense holder and flower vase. Louis De Guzman is continuing on his new exploration into functional sculptures. Following a recent release back in August, the Chicago-based artist is set to unveil a new work entitled, Moving Parts 001. Part artwork, incense holder and flower vase, the multi-functional sculpture...
Beloved Batman Voice Actor Kevin Conroy Dies at 66
Kevin Conroy, known as one of the most definitive voices of DC‘s iconic superhero Batman has died at age 66 after a battle with cancer. The voice actor is considered the quintessential Batman who voiced the famed Dark Knight in many of the classic ’90s animated series and the Arkham video games. The news was announced in a press release from Warner Bros. Discovery. Conroy has garnered great success, joining as the title character of the popular Batman: The Animate Series between 1992-1996. Since then, he has been known as the established voice of Batman for generations, bringing the character to life in almost 60 different productions. His voice as Batman can be heard in over 100 hours of television and dozens of video games.
Chris Rock to Become First Artist to Perform Live on Netflix
After doubling down on its commitment to gaming with plans to build its own studio in Finland, Netflix is now ready to explore another growing segment, livestreaming. The first to perform in real-time on the platform is Chris Rock who will star in a live comedy special airing sometime in early 2023.
Jason Momoa Teases Potential Return as Lobo for James Gunn's DC Studios
Ahead of the 2023 release set for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Jason Momoa is now teasing a potential new direction for him at DC Studios. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight for his new film Slumberland on Netflix, the Aquaman actor shared his excitement for James Gunn and Peter Safran taking over the Warner Bros. Discovery DC Films division and revealing a very special upcoming project. “There are a lot of cool things that will be coming up. One of my dreams come true will be happening under their watch. So, stay tuned!”
Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace Debuts Chronic Skate in Celebration of Dr. Dre's 'The Chronic' Album Anniversary
To celebrate the official opening of Flipper’s all-new skating rink in London, the iconic establishment is debuting the Chronic Skate in recognition of Dr. Dre’s first studio album, The Chronic. The record celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2022 and set Dr. Dre on the path to becoming one of the most celebrated musicians and producers in musical history.
