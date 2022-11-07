ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Fatal August stabbing on Madison’s east side deemed justified

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said an August stabbing that left a man dead on the city’s east side was justified.

Police said Monday that the decision was made following an investigation and consultation with the Dane County District Attorney.

Larry I. Fullilove , 35, was found with a stab wound in the 900 block of Mayfair Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on August 12. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. Police said they did not believe the stabbing was random.

Fullilove’s stabbing was the sixth homicide recorded in Madison this year and happened on the same day as the fifth homicide — a shooting on Northport Drive. The incidents were not related.

