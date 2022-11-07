Fatal August stabbing on Madison’s east side deemed justified

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said an August stabbing that left a man dead on the city’s east side was justified.

Police said Monday that the decision was made following an investigation and consultation with the Dane County District Attorney.

RELATED: One person shot, one person stabbed in separate Madison homicides

Larry I. Fullilove , 35, was found with a stab wound in the 900 block of Mayfair Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on August 12. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. Police said they did not believe the stabbing was random.

Fullilove’s stabbing was the sixth homicide recorded in Madison this year and happened on the same day as the fifth homicide — a shooting on Northport Drive. The incidents were not related.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.