One number to know for each South Dakota high school football state championship matchup

It’s state finals week in South Dakota high school football. To prepare you for all seven matchups, here are some quick numbers to file away as you read up on all of these teams.

11AAA: No. 1 Sioux Falls Jefferson (11-0) vs. No. 3 Harrisburg (9-2)

Game time: 7 p.m. Saturday

Number to know: 48.73

The amount of rushing yards per game Jefferson has allowed this season. The Cavaliers’ defense is finally getting a lot of much-deserved credit after holding opponents to no more that 26 points in a game this season. But with how strong Jefferson’s passing game has been this year, from an offensive-defensive perspective, it’s overlooked how much their dominance lies in the run game. The Cavaliers have rushed for 2,219 yards this year, including 1,149 from running back Nelson Wright (in nine games). They’ve allowed just 536 all season. Harrisburg is going to look to run, either with Gavin Ross or its newfound go-to weapon in wide receiver Max Carlson. They may have a tough time.

11AA: No. 1 Pierre T.F. Riggs (11-0) vs. No. 2 Tea Area (10-1)

Game time: 1 p.m. Saturday

Numbers to know: 638-717

Tea’s rushing yards to Pierre’s passing yards through two playoff games. Not that much of a difference. The Titans do what they do, and they do it well. With the way football is played, having a player like Lincoln Kienholz spearheading your passing offense — which in most cases, is a quicker way to move down the field — should be a clear advantage. But Tea Area is more than capable of pacing the Governors, yardage-wise, simply by running the football. Kienholz can make plays with his feet, too, and he may have to in this game to save some possession time from the run-based Tea Area attack.

11A: No. 1 Dell Rapids (11-0) vs. No. 2 West Central (10-1)

Game time: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Number to know: 16.3-14.1

The points Dell Rapids and West Central have allowed per game, respectively. Both of these teams get their offense in similar, yet also decidedly different ways. Dell Rapids has an explosive group of playmakers in running back Mason Stubbe, wide receiver Brayden Pankonen that quarterback Jack Henry can use to get into space. West Central has a bit more of a power game, spearheaded by tough-running quarterback Justin Zirpel. The one reason neither has mattered too much this season? Teams don’t really score against them. It’s unlikely this game will become a shootout in a traditional sense, rather a mid-20’s battle of who can respond after a series of stops. Defense will be the headline in this one.

11B: No. 1 Winner (11-0) vs. No. 3 Elk Point-Jefferson (11-0)

Game time: 2:30 p.m. Friday

Number to know: 3

The amount of games within three scores that both of these teams have played combined this season. Both of these teams have been incredibly dominant this year. Winner, in pursuit of its 34th-straight win, is looking to finish off its third-straight undefeated year. Elk Point-Jefferson has allowed just 48 points all season long, which is less than a touchdown per game. None of the games any of these teams have been particularly close, with the Huskies playing the closest game between the two, a 28-14 win over Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan. It’s possible this matchup could be each team’s first scare of the year.

9AA: No. 1 Wall (11-0) vs. No. 6 Parkston (10-1)

Game time: 10:30 a.m. Friday

Number to know: 39.7 and 42.3

The amount of points per game Howard and Elkton-Lake Benton averaged before meeting Parkston in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds of the playoffs, respectively. Neither of them came close to that average when matched up with the Trojans, scoring just seven and eight points, respectively, in their playoff losses to Parkston. Wall is one of the top-scoring teams in 9-man football, averaging 47.5 points per game while looking as strong as ever. But the Trojans’ defense has been stellar this postseason and could make things difficult for them.

9A: No. 1 Warner (11-0) vs. No. 3 Gregory (10-1)

Game time: 7 p.m. Thursday

Number to know: 10.3

Gregory quarterback Rylan Peck’s yards per attempt (rushing or passing) this season. Peck has been dynamic this year and a one-possession loss to 9AA state championship contender Parkston has been the only time the Gorillas offense hasn’t been able to provide enough. With Peck as the signal-caller, the Gorillas actually have a fairly robust passing game, with Peck completing 50% of his throws for 1,226 yards this year. He’s also a running threat, taking 104 carries for 986 yards on the year. He’ll likely be the most dynamic player in the championship game.

9B: No. 1 Herreid/Selby Area (11-0) vs. No. 2 Hitchcock-Tulare (11-0)

Game time: 11 a.m. Thursday

Number to know: 188

The amount of rushing yards Herreid/Selby Area running back Brenden Begeman needs to tie the South Dakota high school football rushing record. Begeman, following a 322-yard performance in a semifinal win over Irene-Wakonda Friday, currently sits at 6,618 career rushing yards. Former Howard running back Luke Loudenburg owns the state 9-man rushing record with 6,806 career yards, a mark he set in the 2014 season. He's averaged 253.4 rushing yards per game this year.

