Chaparral, NM

Three teens killed after driver runs stop sign in Chaparral, police say

By Lucas Peerman, Las Cruces Sun-News
 4 days ago
OTERO COUNTY - New Mexico State Police are investigating after three teens were killed when driver ran a stop sign in Chaparral on Friday.

An initial investigation shows a 16-year-old male driving a 2007 Toyota Corolla east on Steve Drive failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a 2019 Dodge Ram truck traveling south on Angelina Boulevard. The driver of the Toyota and two passengers — a 15-year-old female and an 18-year-old male — were killed in the crash. The three were pronounced deceased at the scene, police report.

Police report the driver of the Dodge, a 40-year-old male, and two passengers — a 51-year-old female, and an 18-year-old male —were transported to a hospital in El Paso for injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

The occupants of the Toyota do not appear to have properly used seatbelts, police report. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

NMSP reports it is withholding the names of the deceased for the privacy of the family.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Lucas Peerman can be reached at lpeerman@lcsun-news.com or @LittleGuyInATie on Twitter.

Let the Las Cruces Sun-News be your source for breaking news, sports, business, entertainment and community news.

