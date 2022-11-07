ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

KU basketball opens the season against Omaha on Monday. Here's how to watch Kansas

By Adam Hensley, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t1CCb_0j1n8nux00

The defending national champions officially tip off their new season Monday.

No. 5 Kansas basketball hosts Omaha in its season-opener. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT inside the Allen Fieldhouse. Fans who can't attend Monday's contest can follow along at home on Big 12 Now, part of ESPN+.

Kansas raced past Pittsburg State on Nov. 3, winning the exhibition contest 94-63. Jalen Wilson scored a team-high 23 points. True freshman Gradey Dick looked sharp as well, scoring 20 points and knocking down three of his five 3-point attempts. Texas Tech transfer Kevin MvCullar added 13 points as well. Head coach Bill Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend won't be on the sidelines Monday, though. KU self-imposed a four-game suspension for both in regards to the NCAA infractions case with the program.

Here's everything Kansas basketball fans need to know in order to watch KU's season-opener.

How to watch KU basketball's season-opener against Omaha

When: 7 p.m. CT on Monday, Nov. 7

Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence

Livestream: Big 12 Now

What TV is the KU basketball game on?

Unfortunately for those watching at home, Big 12 Now is not a cable television channel. Instead, it's part of the ESPN+ streaming service. You can sign up for an ESPN+ account here.

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

How to watch Kansas vs. North Dakota State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Current Records: North Dakota State 0-1; Kansas 1-0 The North Dakota State Bison have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court 1. They are on the road again Thursday and play against the #5 Kansas Jayhawks at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 10 at Allen Fieldhouse. North Dakota State will be seeking to avenge the 65-61 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 5 of 2020.
FARGO, ND
247Sports

Kansas State keeps tabs on local linebacker pair

Separated by just 26 miles last Friday night, two of the Sunflower State's more productive and intriguing senior linebackers led their squads into the second round of the KSHSAA playoff bracket. And with a constant stronghold on in-state prospects, it comes as no surprise to see K-State squarely involved in the late recruitments of both.
MANHATTAN, KS
kuathletics.com

🏀 Jayhawks Sign Highly Touted Duo on National Signing Day

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Head Coach Brandon Schneider has announced the addition of two student-athletes to the Kansas Women’s Basketball program as guards Laia Conesa and S’Mya Nichols signed with the Jayhawks on the first day of the early signing period. Both players will join the Jayhawks as...
LAWRENCE, KS
rockchalktalk.com

Notebook: Kansas Mauls Jacksonville

“It’s great having them on my team,” Jackson said of Franklin and Kersgieter. “Because they can score whenever they want. Literally. I love it.”. “Jacque’s basketball acumen, competitiveness and intimate knowledge of our team and organization make him the clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward,” general manager Sean Marks said in a statement. “He has a proven ability to get the best out of our players, hold them accountable and play a cohesive, team-first style of basketball.”
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Washburn Rural’s Maddie Carter commits to Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On National Signing Day for all high school athletes, one of those is Maddie Carter from Washburn Rural. Carter runs cross country and track for the Junior Blues and announced her commitment to the Jayhawks on November fifth. The senior was named to the All-Shawnee County...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

‘The Righteous Brothers’ postpone show in Kansas

MAYETTA (KSNT) – Prairie Band Casino and Resort announced on Friday that “The Righteous Brothers” will be postponing their performance. “The Righteous Brothers” were previously set to perform at Prairie Band Casino on Dec. 8. The show was postponed due to a “personal situation” with the band. It has now been pushed back to June […]
MAYETTA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Conservatives sweep races for seats on Kansas State Board of Education

Unofficial results show four seats on the Kansas State Board of Education were won by conservative candidates who want to restrict how race and social-emotional learning are taught in schools. Conservatives appear to have won a slate of seats on the Kansas State Board of Education on Tuesday night, pushing...
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Election Day: Tight races for Kansas governor and U.S. House in JoCo

KANSAS (KCTV) - Election Day is here, and while there are several important races on both sides of the state line, two hotly-contested races on the Kansas side are grabbing attention. Early polling from FiveThirtyEight indicates Gov. Laura Kelly holding a slight lead of 48.6 to 43.5 percent over Republican...
KANSAS STATE
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
873K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy