Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Jumps to $323,000
JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – After 13 drawings with no jackpot winner, the jackpot for the Saturday, Nov. 12, Mississippi Match 5 drawing has increased to $323,000. The jackpot was last hit for the Oct. 11 drawing, where one player won $202,000 from a ticket purchased from Midway Pit Stop in Raymond.
Comfortable to cool
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Yesterday began a time of more pleasant and comfortable conditions for the Deep South. That will continue trending for the end of the week, before temperatures drop again. THURSDAY: Cloud coverage is going to be building in throughout the day from Tropical Storm Nicole making landfall along...
