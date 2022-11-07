Read full article on original website
Trump blasts Maricopa County after Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters: 'Do Election over again!'
After the U.S. Senate race in Arizona was called for incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly over Republican challenger Blake Masters, former President Donald Trump criticized the result.
Scaramucci Talks FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried and ‘the Worst Week in Cryptocurrency History'
Anthony Scaramucci spoke about friend and business partner Sam Bankman-Fried on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Friday morning. "I don't want to call it fraud," Scaramucci said regarding FTX's mishandling of user assets. Bankman-Fried and FTX are reeling after a potential rescue from Binance fell through Thursday. Anthony Scaramucci, founder of...
Top Kremlin Darling Shocks Putin Officials With Backstabbing Spree
In a shocking statement on the eve of the U.S. midterm elections, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Vladimir Putin’s private army, confessed that: “Gentlemen, we have interfered, we do interfere, we will interfere,” in American democracy.It was just the latest sign of how the catering boss-turned-warlord—known as “Putin’s chef”—has become one of the most powerful voices in Russia, with a say in how Moscow deals with everything ranging from the stumbling war in Ukraine to powerful adversaries like Washington.But it’s not only Russia’s foreign rivals that should be worrying about Prigozhin—officials at home are not safe from his attacks either....
Zelensky proclaims strategic Kherson 'ours', as US hails Ukraine's victory
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared Kherson "ours" after Russia withdrew troops from the city, which the US hailed Saturday as an "extraordinary victory". The US hailed Ukraine's "extraordinary victory" in recapturing Kherson from the Russians on Saturday.
Washington Turns Up Heat on Crypto ‘Darling' Sam Bankman-Fried Following FTX Bankruptcy
Bankman-Fried, who was a regular presence on Capitol Hill over the past year as an industry advocate, tweeted Thursday that he was sorry. "I f---ed up, and should have done better," he said. He stepped down as CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange he founded, and FTX filed for Chapter 11...
Ukrainian Flag Raised in Kherson After Russia's Retreat; Top U.S. General Says ‘Diplomatic Solutions' Possible
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Russia's announcement of its completed withdrawal from Kherson, the only Ukrainian provincial capital it captured since the war began, has been met with celebration by many in Ukraine and the West — even prompting some in the U.S. government to suggest an opening for diplomatic talks. President Joe Biden, however, maintains that the timing of talks must be up to Ukraine.
Rainn Wilson Changes His Name to Draw Attention to Climate Change
"The Office" actor Rainn Wilson has a new name, and it's not Dwight K. Schrute. Wilson announced on social media that he was changing his name on his social media accounts and "fancy writing paper" to "Rainnfall Heat Wave Rising Sea Levels And We Have To Do Something About It Now Wilson." The name change is meant to draw attention to the melting arctic ice caps, which he says are melting at millions of liters per second.
European Markets Head for Lower Open as Investors Digest U.S. Midterm Results
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a lower open Thursday as investors around the world digest incoming results from the U.S. midterm elections. Control of the U.S. House and Senate was still up in the air Wednesday, as states across the country tallied...
