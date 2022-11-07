ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Miami

Scaramucci Talks FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried and ‘the Worst Week in Cryptocurrency History'

Anthony Scaramucci spoke about friend and business partner Sam Bankman-Fried on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Friday morning. "I don't want to call it fraud," Scaramucci said regarding FTX's mishandling of user assets. Bankman-Fried and FTX are reeling after a potential rescue from Binance fell through Thursday. Anthony Scaramucci, founder of...
TheDailyBeast

Top Kremlin Darling Shocks Putin Officials With Backstabbing Spree

In a shocking statement on the eve of the U.S. midterm elections, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Vladimir Putin’s private army, confessed that: “Gentlemen, we have interfered, we do interfere, we will interfere,” in American democracy.It was just the latest sign of how the catering boss-turned-warlord—known as “Putin’s chef”—has become one of the most powerful voices in Russia, with a say in how Moscow deals with everything ranging from the stumbling war in Ukraine to powerful adversaries like Washington.But it’s not only Russia’s foreign rivals that should be worrying about Prigozhin—officials at home are not safe from his attacks either....
NBC Miami

Ukrainian Flag Raised in Kherson After Russia's Retreat; Top U.S. General Says ‘Diplomatic Solutions' Possible

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Russia's announcement of its completed withdrawal from Kherson, the only Ukrainian provincial capital it captured since the war began, has been met with celebration by many in Ukraine and the West — even prompting some in the U.S. government to suggest an opening for diplomatic talks. President Joe Biden, however, maintains that the timing of talks must be up to Ukraine.
NBC Miami

Rainn Wilson Changes His Name to Draw Attention to Climate Change

"The Office" actor Rainn Wilson has a new name, and it's not Dwight K. Schrute. Wilson announced on social media that he was changing his name on his social media accounts and "fancy writing paper" to "Rainnfall Heat Wave Rising Sea Levels And We Have To Do Something About It Now Wilson." The name change is meant to draw attention to the melting arctic ice caps, which he says are melting at millions of liters per second.

