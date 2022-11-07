ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Eagle

Electric battery company building $2.6 billion plant in metro Atlanta

A Norwegian company announced Friday it will build an electric battery factory in metro Atlanta, creating hundreds of jobs and further cementing Georgia as a hub for the sector. Freyr Battery, a clean-tech startup named after a Norse god, will invest $2.57 billion in a 368-acre site in Coweta County....
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Legal pot sales in Missouri could begin before February, state says

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Legal marijuana dispensaries could begin selling to customers before early February, faster than originally expected, a spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Senior Services said Friday. Under Missouri’s new constitutional amendment legalizing marijuana, approved by voters Tuesday, medical marijuana companies will be able to...
MISSOURI STATE
Wichita Eagle

Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code MCBETTIX - $100 Free Bet if You Sign Up Today

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Online sports betting doesn’t go live in the state of Ohio until Jan. 1, 2023. But that doesn’t mean those in the Buckeye State can’t still get in on a fantastic offer from Caesars Sportsbook right now. Just deposit $20 into a new betting account using Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code MCBETTIX by Dec. 31 and receive a $100 free bet to play - not to mention entry into drawings for free Cleveland Cavaliers tickets.
OHIO STATE
Wichita Eagle

Texas (UIL) High School Football Playoff Brackets, Scores

The 2022 Texas high school football playoffs have finally arrived. The bi-district round of the UIL playoffs kicks off Thursday and continues through Saturday across the Lone Star State. You can follow all of the playoff action on SBLive Texas including live scores, video highlights, top performers, game stories and much more.
TEXAS STATE

