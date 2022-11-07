ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Philadelphia

Democrat John Fetterman Defeats Trump-Backed GOP Rival Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pivotal Pennsylvania Senate Race, NBC News Projects

John Fetterman will succeed retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey, moving a Republican-held Senate seat into Democratic hands. Democrats were banking on flipping the seat in the key swing state, where President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump two years earlier. The projected verdict deals another blow to Trump, who...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC Philadelphia

Elon Musk Reverses Course, Kills New ‘Official' Designation for Big-Name Tweeters

In his latest series of changes to Twitter's verification system, Twitter-owner Elon Musk said he "killed" the new "official" designation Wednesday that had already started rolling out for some of the platform's biggest names. As of Wednesday morning, several Twitter accounts, including CNBC, sported an "official" designation. By Wednesday afternoon,...
NBC Philadelphia

Elon Musk Brainstorms Plans for How Payments Could Work on Twitter

Elon Musk has plans to make Twitter a place where people can shop for goods and be offered money market accounts. Musk held an audio broadcast intended to assuage the concerns of advertisers, some of which like General Motors and Volkswagen have paused their ad campaigns since the billionaire took over.

Comments / 0

Community Policy