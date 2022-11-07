ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Babylon, NY

27east.com

Sag Harbor’s Dockside To Give Way to Bay Street Tavern

The Dockside restaurant, which has long leased space from the Sag Harbor American Legion, has announced it will be shutting its doors this weekend and will be replaced next summer... more. In the final installment of The Express News Group’s series, “Innovating Health Care on the ... by Staff Writer...
SAG HARBOR, NY
News 12

Storm preps underway on Long Island as remnants of Nicole take aim

Storm preparations are underway in New York as remnants of Nicole inch closer to the area. The state has mobilized a fleet that includes hundreds of dump trucks, dozens of wood chippers and 14 vacuum trucks. Department of Transportation crews are checking and clearing drain gates in an attempt to...
NEW YORK STATE
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Port Jefferson (NY)

Port Jefferson is a village in Brookhaven in Suffolk County, New York, United States. The incorporated village is on the Long Island’s shore. During the 2020 United States census, the population of Port Jefferson was 7,962, and it is still increasing. Port Jefferson is a wonderful town with beautiful...
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Calverton, NY

Calverton is a tiny hamlet or community in Suffolk County, New York State. Considered a census-designated place, most of Calverton is within the town of Riverhead, while the rest is in Brookhaven. This place went by the name Baiting Hollow Station, getting the name from the Long Island Rail Road...
CALVERTON, NY
PIX11

Tracking Nicole: Will tropical weather impact NY, NJ?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Shortly after making landfall on the East Coast of Florida early Thursday, Hurricane Nicole weakened into a tropical storm. But the system, which was packing 60 mph winds and heavy rain, could still wreak havoc on the New York City area as it winds its way up the coast. When will […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

