FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Rikers Island Correction Officers arrested for investigation into sick leave abuseBLOCK WORK MEDIABrooklyn, NY
57 Dogs rescued from puppy mills will be adoptable this weekend at the North Shore Animal League of AmericaB.R. ShenoyPort Washington, NY
Deadline nears for Queens affordable apartments as low as $665 a monthBeth TorresNew York City, NY
70-year-old Woman Beaten to Death, Demented Husband, Prime Suspectjustpene50Rosedale, NY
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service In Darien, ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenDarien, CT
2 Nassau County police officers attacked trying to break up house fight: police
Two Nassau County police officers were attacked as they attempted to break up a brawl at an Inwood home Friday morning, police said.
Man Seriously Injured In Crash Near Supermarket In Massapequa
A man was seriously injured n a two-vehicle crash near a Long Island supermarket. It happened on Friday, Nov. 11 at 9:10 a.m. in Massapequa. A 76-year-old man operating a 2019 Mazda SUV was involved in a collision with a 2022 Ram truck being operated by a 29-year-old man, Nassau County Police said.
27east.com
Truck Driver Describes Multi-car Crash on County Road 39 in Southampton
Heading east on County Road 39 with a delivery, truck driver Lamar Robinson of Yaphank was listening to Amazon Music and cruising under clear skies on the morning of Wednesday,... more. In the final installment of The Express News Group’s series, “Innovating Health Care on the ... by Staff Writer...
Missing Upstate NY Man Found Trying to Set Himself on Fire in Strangers Home
Can you imagine being told someone broke in and burned down your house? That's the reality for one Upstate New Yorker. The New York State Police recently called DEC Forest Rangers for help in Hamilton County to try and find a missing 25-year-old man. Officers reported the man as an "overdue hunter", meaning he hadn't told anyone where he was for a long period of time.
27east.com
Sag Harbor’s Dockside To Give Way to Bay Street Tavern
The Dockside restaurant, which has long leased space from the Sag Harbor American Legion, has announced it will be shutting its doors this weekend and will be replaced next summer... more. In the final installment of The Express News Group’s series, “Innovating Health Care on the ... by Staff Writer...
News 12
Storm preps underway on Long Island as remnants of Nicole take aim
Storm preparations are underway in New York as remnants of Nicole inch closer to the area. The state has mobilized a fleet that includes hundreds of dump trucks, dozens of wood chippers and 14 vacuum trucks. Department of Transportation crews are checking and clearing drain gates in an attempt to...
Teen dies after being shot near high school in Queens, police say
It happened just before 3 p.m. near a high school on 77-53 Main Street in Kew Gardens Hills.
Brooklyn driver reached 100 mph before deadly crash sent Tesla flying 40 feet in air: DA
A Brooklyn man has been indicted for a 100 mph Tesla crash that killed his passenger and injured three others, the borough’s district attorney’s office said Wednesday.
Pedestrian overpass at Hofstra University struck by truck on Hempstead turnpike
A truck used for hauling dumpsters was driving along the Hempstead turnpike when the bed of the truck opened and struck the pedestrian overpass.
Officers injured by woman, 18, during arrest on Long Island
A woman is facing charges for multiple assaults that occurred during an arrest on Long Island Monday night, authorities said.
Police: North Amityville man accused in deadly hit-and-run in Farmingdale
Those who live and work on the industrial stretch of the roadway say it is both busy and dangerous.
Tracking Nicole: How the remnants are expected to impact the NY area
Rounds of rain from Nicole's remnants were expected to move into the Tri-State area on Friday and continue into Saturday morning, AccuWeather says.
News 12
Christopher Loeb files lawsuit against Suffolk County, police department
Suffolk County and its police department are facing a federal lawsuit from a Long Island man who says he was beaten and terrorized by officers. News 12 has learned the suit filed by Christopher Loeb alleges five Suffolk officers directed a police dog to attack him, seriously injuring him. The...
Police: Connecticut man stabbed woman inside her Hempstead apartment
The female victim was also inside screaming after police say she was stabbed multiple times and transported to a hospital.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Port Jefferson (NY)
Port Jefferson is a village in Brookhaven in Suffolk County, New York, United States. The incorporated village is on the Long Island’s shore. During the 2020 United States census, the population of Port Jefferson was 7,962, and it is still increasing. Port Jefferson is a wonderful town with beautiful...
Driver arrested after fleeing fatal hit-and-run crash on LI
Suffolk County detectives arrested a man after he fatally struck a man with his vehicle and fled the scene on Tuesday, authorities said.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Calverton, NY
Calverton is a tiny hamlet or community in Suffolk County, New York State. Considered a census-designated place, most of Calverton is within the town of Riverhead, while the rest is in Brookhaven. This place went by the name Baiting Hollow Station, getting the name from the Long Island Rail Road...
Port Jefferson, NY, Woman Killed On NJ Turnpike As Wheel Crashes Though Windshield
November 7, 2022 EAST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–Sgt. Philip Curry of the New Jersey State Police Public Information Unit told MidJersey.news…
Tracking Nicole: Will tropical weather impact NY, NJ?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Shortly after making landfall on the East Coast of Florida early Thursday, Hurricane Nicole weakened into a tropical storm. But the system, which was packing 60 mph winds and heavy rain, could still wreak havoc on the New York City area as it winds its way up the coast. When will […]
