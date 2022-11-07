Elon Musk Encourages Independents to Vote for a Republican Congress Ahead of Midterms

Read full article on original website
President Joe Biden to Deliver Remarks After Midterm Election as Congress Still Up for Grabs
The balance of power in Congress - and with it the fate of President Joe Biden's White House agenda - was unclear Wednesday morning as ballots are still being counted around the country and several elections remain too close to call. The promise of a red wave receded late Tuesday...
President Joe Biden Says He's Prepared to Work With Republicans as ‘Red Wave' Falls Short
Though control of the U.S. Congress' chambers is not yet decided, President Joe Biden on Wednesday said that he'll work toward bipartisanship as a "red wave" of Republican victories predicted by some didn't occur in the midterm elections. The balance of power still remains unclear as numerous races are still...
Democrat John Fetterman Defeats Trump-Backed GOP Rival Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pivotal Pennsylvania Senate Race, NBC News Projects
John Fetterman will succeed retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey, moving a Republican-held Senate seat into Democratic hands. Democrats were banking on flipping the seat in the key swing state, where President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump two years earlier. The projected verdict deals another blow to Trump, who...
Midterm Results Are Looking Increasingly Sunny for Biden as He Touts ‘Strong Night' for Democrats
President Joe Biden told reporters ahead of Election Day he was "optimistic" for Democrats in the face of what was projected to be a "red wave" for Republicans amid decades-high inflation. As results are reported across the country Wednesday morning, it appears Biden was right to be hopeful. Modern U.S....
Maricopa County elections official pushes back on allegations of misconduct in vote counting
The chairman of Maricopa County's Board of Supervisors, Bill Gates, pushed back on allegations of misconduct from Arizona Republican senatorial candidate Blake Masters, the Republican National Committee and the Republican Party of Arizona on Friday night.
Biden Names Pick for New IRS Head as Agency Plans for $80 Billion Funding, Wrestles With Backlog
President Joe Biden intends to nominate Danny Werfel — a former budget official and private sector leader — to become the next IRS commissioner. The nomination comes at a critical time, as the agency prepares for an infusion of nearly $80 billion over the next decade. If approved...
Biden Administration Stops Taking Applications for Student Loan Forgiveness
Student loan borrowers cannot apply for forgiveness at this time. A federal judge in Texas struck down the Biden administration's plan Thursday evening. The decision "was about as wrong and weird as any federal court ruling I can recall reading," said Laurence Tribe, a Harvard law professor. The Biden administration...
Zelensky proclaims strategic Kherson 'ours', as US hails Ukraine's victory
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared Kherson "ours" after Russia withdrew troops from the city, which the US hailed Saturday as an "extraordinary victory". The US hailed Ukraine's "extraordinary victory" in recapturing Kherson from the Russians on Saturday.
Pa. Election Results: Madeleine Dean Wins Re-Election in 4th Congressional District
Rep. Madeleine Dean (D) has been re-elected to the United States Congress in the 4th Congressional District, the NBC News projects. The 4th District encompasses the majority of Montgomery County in the Philly suburbs. Dean, 63, will serve her third term in the district. She defeated Republican challenger Christian Nascimento.
This Midterm Election Outcome Is ‘Typically Good for Markets': What Investors Can Expect
Democratic or Republican control of the House and Senate still has not been decided. But there are some lessons investors can take away from this week's midterm elections. It may take until December to know which political parties control both chambers of Congress after Tuesday's midterm elections. But that does...
Pa. Election Results: Rep. Susan Wild Projected Winner vs. Lisa Scheller
Democratic Rep. Susan Wild held her seat in the hotly contested race for the U.S. House in Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District, defeating Republican challenger Lisa Scheller, NBC News projected Wednesday afternoon. Wild declared victory at 2 a.m. Wednesday, releasing a statement saying "this seat belongs to the people of our...
Judge Sanctions Trump Lawyers Over ‘Frivolous' Collusion Lawsuit Against Clinton, DNC
A federal judge sanctioned attorneys for former President Donald Trump on Thursday as penalty for advancing a "frivolous" lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee and many others. "Additional sanctions may be appropriate," the judge noted, after suggesting the lawyers' behavior may require the "attention of the Bar and...
Fraying U.S.-China Relations Could Have Huge Implications for Earth
Many fear tensions between Washington and Beijing could make climate cooperation at COP27 extremely difficult. "The U.S. being the biggest historical emitter and China being the biggest emitter now, if they come together and say that we are going to be working in harmony, it is going to send a very positive signal," Harjeet Singh, head of global political strategy at Climate Action Network, told CNBC.
N.J. Election Results: Rep. Donald Norcross Wins Another Term in First District
U.S. Representative Donald Norcross (D) has won his fifth full term in New Jersey's First Congressional District, NBC News projects. Norcross, who was first elected to Congress in the First District in a special election in 2014, defeated Republican challenger Claire Gustafson. "I'm grateful for the trust that hardworking people...
